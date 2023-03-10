The forest has always been my soul home, my favorite place to be as soon as I could walk.
One of my earliest memories is toddling down the farm lane to the woods when I was about 4, clutching my father’s tin lunchbox with a Wonder bread and bologna sandwich, peanut butter cookies Mama made for me and a thermos of Kool-Aid, my dog trotting by my side.
Lucky was a shaggy mix of uncertain ancestry and my adventure-loving, kindred free spirit. The pup was goofy and dumb as a box of rocks, but a good dog Mama knew could always be counted on to see me safely home. Besides, I knew the way from fetching the cows home with my father.
Though I was not yet allowed to go into the big swamp, even with Lucky (a bear had been seen on the next neighbor’s barn bridge), there were a couple of small acre-size woods where I was free to roam at will among abundant trilliums, hunt for waxy white ghostly Indian pipes, look for elves under mushrooms, poke under logs for bugs and snakes, and pick wild strawberries and fox grapes.
There were no ticks in Michigan then, no fear of sitting on a log or ground to eat my lunch, though I was once scared out of my wits by an owl hooting above me from a branch just over my head. Mama and I picked blackberries in those woods, and I still remember toast with jelly made from those tart fox grapes — none other has ever matched that taste.
My gardening ways were shaped by those halcyon childhood meanderings, learning the ways of nature and playing in the dirt.
I spent a lot of time with those woodland plants, identifying them, trying to make them grow where they really didn’t want to be. I transplanted them close to the house where I wanted to make my own little magical place, away from their native forest into too much sun and the wrong kind of soil. Years of experimenting and lessons learned taught me I needed to work with nature’s ways (and I’m still a student), not coerce them into my ideas of how I wanted things to be, which almost never works.
I’ve always enjoyed growing sunflowers, hollyhocks, zinnias, marigolds — all the easy sun-lovers with seed that can just be tossed in the ground and come up in a Mardi Gras riot of colors and perennials that ask for nothing more but a sunny spot and reasonably good soil. But my heart has always been in those woods and the cool, mossy shade.
As a transplant myself, I didn’t take very well at first. Northern wildflower that I was, being planted in Ozark sun away from my Great Lakes shade wasn’t always what I needed to thrive. So when I found this almost-acre, with its abundance of old trees around this old stone house, I felt I could make it home.
It took a decade of taming the wild tangle of honeysuckle, euonymous and poison ivy by stages — one bed at a time lined with rocks. Those were abundant, I later discovered, as the “woods” was once a tailing pile from a failed mine.
I created meandering paths through my envisioned woodsy shade garden with ferns, hostas (which I discovered with a passion), every native wildflower I could find and scores of spring flowering bulbs. Violets were tucked into every nook, and with a like-minded friend, I rescued Jack in the pulpits, wild ginger, toad trilliums, Dutchman’s breeches and mayapples ahead of a bulldozer (along with a good case of poison ivy when I unwittingly dug into the roots.
I transplanted dogtooth violets from the empty lot next door and purloined a yellow violet and a Virginia waterleaf from huge swaths along Shoal Creek. Dogwoods and other small native trees came from Missouri Conservation seedling tree programs.
During my garden center years, I added every shade-garden plant available and scoured catalogs for the rare and unusual. Some came gifted from friends and others simply appeared as the woods were cleared.
I’ve made mistakes (and still do). Not considering the overzealousness of space invaders, I’ve paid dearly for that Virginia waterleaf, now my nemesis. There’s no getting rid of it. I’ve accepted its thuggishness as just desserts for pilfering the first one. Those violets also have taken over every corner of the garden.
Giant Solomon’s seal, well behaved for years, has become exceedingly greedy for real estate. A single native ragwort was allowed to go to seed, spawning a 10-foot patch, overrunning hostas and (in a woods war) giving a patch of hellbent hellebores a good territorial skirmish. I don’t want to dwell on lamium yellow archangel or houttuynia.
There have been beautiful successes. Every March, the woods garden is a golden glory with thousands of daffodils, and those hellebores, oh my. Crocuses once tucked into little nooks have seeded and spread, making their own delightful arrangements with daffodils, starflowers and Virginia bluebells.
Wild ginger is an established ground cover with lacy woodsia ferns under mayapples and lilies. It’s a riot of color through May as spring brings our woodsy shade garden alive with sun-loving ephemeral wildflowers, Dutchman’s breeches, trilliums, rue anemones, harbinger-of-spring, bloodroot, woodland phlox and tiny bulbs blooming before there are leaves on the trees.
It’s been my sanctuary of cool mossy paths, fireflies and birdsong. There’s a little pond for animals to drink, where a treasured yellow lady-slipper orchid shares secrets with white trilliums. I’m listening to arcane whispers of trees conversing with the wind and have never stopped looking for elves under toadstools.
But now, with climate change, the shape of the shade garden is changing too. Chaos is truly earning its name.
Summers are hotter, drier and longer. My beloved hostas no longer thrive without copious amounts of water, and though mulched to conserve soil moisture, it still isn’t enough to help them deal with the heat. They are not Southern plants and don’t like being forced into it.
I can sympathize. Searing, dry summer heat, late autumns going into winter with little moisture and spells of near zero cold are plant- and tree-killers. We’ve lost young dogwoods and old oaks.
It’s a different kind of gardening climate we’re facing. We’re having to learn what we can and can no longer grow successfully going forward, and how it affects so many lives that depend on our woods and forests. It will be weeks yet before we know what is gone or barely clinging to life, and how to help survivors. We must adapt, accept loss and changes. I wish I had answers.
For the moment, I’m enjoying the springtime glory of our old tulip magnolia in full, rosy bloom. When I came to Chaos 35 years ago, I bought the woods and that tree. The house was incidental.
