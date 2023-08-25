It’s not bad enough we have to contend with native “pests” bent on making our gardens their favorite dining spots. Many insects seldom recognized as nonnatives have been here so long they have been assimilated into our own ecology and happily coexist, but now we have a new wave of aliens — and not the kind arriving in UFOs.
They come like invading hordes, the Genghis Kahns of the insect world. It’s not our first time to see alien invaders.
We’re sort of used to some of them that we manage to deal with either by physical means using chemicals or introducing predatory enemies. Is this a good idea, to bring in another alien army to deal with alien invaders? Kind of sounds like a bad recipe for a world war.
A good many of these destructive insects enter our country as eggs on imported goods, often unnoticed by inspectors, not only on agricultural products but also on shipping crates and machinery. But before we go getting all indignant, the U.S. does its share of exporting our pests right back at them — sort of a balance of trade along with cars, produce and technology.
It’s the same with the rest of the world, which gets smaller every day in terms of both traded goods and information. Even weather, with storms, winds and ocean movement carrying trash from shore to shore, plays a part in biological spread. That’s nothing new; it’s been happening for millennia, just now at an increased rate with the growth and carelessness of our disposable society.
Earth has seen many insect species live through ice ages, meteors and five great extinctions, and it is currently still home to 10 quintillion insects. That’s a bunch of bugs. The New York Times claimed that the world today holds 300 pounds of insects for every pound of humans.
I’m pretty sure we won’t see all those in North America, but never say never. I recently read of a worm frozen for eons discovered in an Arctic ice mass; when revived by scientists it was still very much alive. It’s scary to think what else may be lurking under melting polar ice caps waiting to be unleashed on the world.
Several human species of environmental sciences (ecologists, botanists, biologists, et al.) are raising public awareness of invasive insect species to be on the lookout for.
The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is a crucial one. So far seen mostly in East Coast regions, it has not yet been spotted in Missouri, but we are encouraged to report any found to forest.health@mdc.mo.gov.
Colorful orange, pink and black leafhoppers about an inch long, spotted lanternflies feed on over 70 plant species including trees, fruit, crops and ornamentals. They may have entered the U.S. on a shipment of stone slabs from Korea in 2014, or at least that’s when they were first noted. There is a price on each lanternfly’s head; death by stomping or squishing is an accepted method (ignore their nice colors).
“Not in Missouri” can easily change. Spotted lanternflies, eggs and larvae are expert hitchhikers on anything brought home from, say, a camping vacation in Maine or a family reunion in Pennsylvania: on outdoor furniture, coolers, shoes, tires, plants, rocks, boats, campers, cars, tents and more. Christmas trees imported from eastern states can be infested with lanternfly eggs.
Careful inspection of anything imported from eastern North America is vital to preventing the spread of these pretty but oh-so-destructive pests, if we want to be able to garden or have any trees left. Find out more at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/spotted-lanternfly.
A couple of invasive earthworms are wreaking havoc on our soil, one of which is the Asian jumping worm. Humans are directly responsible for that one. They were imported to be sold for fish bait and composting, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Differing from European red nightcrawlers with a raised, pinkish band (clitellum) behind their heads, jumping worms have a flat, smooth whitish band. They’re 6 to 8 inches long, exceedingly squirmy and may jump as high as a foot off the ground.
Reproducing at a much faster rate than nightcrawlers, they devour detritus that nourishes the soil, such as fallen leaves, mulch or compost. They also deplete soil organisms and leave hard, dry castings resembling coffee grounds in which seeds and plants cannot get a roothold.
They have spread into Missouri and Kansas and have been found in several local gardens. Trading plants from garden to garden should be undertaken with caution, and closely inspected or cleaned to make sure there are no eggs or live worms (of any kind, who knows?). Jumping worms found should be put in a plastic sandwich bag and left in the sun for a few days (temperatures over 105 degrees kill them) until dead and thrown in trash (not compost, as any eggs might be still viable). Do not use them as fish bait. They will be found in the top few inches of soil; nightcrawlers and common earthworms will be deeper.
Another invasive earthworm, native to Asia, spotted in our own Missouri Ozarks is the 3-inch to 6-inch hammerhead flatworm (Bipalium kewense), a vicious predator of native earthworms and other soil-dwelling larvae such as lightning bugs. As its name implies, the head resembles a hammer. They don’t bite but contain tetrodotoxin, a paralyzing neurotoxin also found in pufferfish, and should not be touched or handled without gloves.
These nasty things cannot be killed by chopping up; they are exceedingly tough and every piece will generate a new worm. Though winter hardy, they can’t tolerate heat above 93 degrees. Perhaps our current heat dome may help with control, if it is good for anything besides inducing sweaty misery. Slow moving, a hammerhead leaves a slug-like slime trail, which may help track its location for disposal. The best ways to kill them are the plastic bag treatment, dousing with salt or dropping in a can of saltwater or vinegar.
While I‘ve yet to encounter any of these invaders at Chaos, I’m careful to look. Though I love to share plants, I’m declaring a hiatus on any such activities, going or coming.
In the meantime, those little black and white striped Asian tiger mosquito imps from hell, responsible for spreading West Nile virus, are making life miserable every afternoon just as it cools off enough to be tolerable. They breed in any tiny amount of available water, even hollow plant stems. I’m on a mission to dump any standing water I can find to minimize their population, use mosquito dunks (containing Bacillus thuringiensis) in bird baths and water barrels and stock up on repellents.
I still don’t want to talk about chiggers. How many ways can I say I’ll be glad for fall?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.