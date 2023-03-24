“The first day of spring is one thing, and the first spring day is another. The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month.”
― Henry Van Dyke
We’ve passed the vernal equinox — and with it, Alien Abduction Day, also celebrated on March 20. What one has to do with the other, I’m sure I don’t know, but a day for those who have been abducted by aliens has become a real thing.
First celebrated in Toronto, Canada, in 2008 as an Alien Abduction Day festival, it’s apparently been popular ever since, though this is the first it’s come to my attention. I’d venture to say it isn’t as well known as, for example, St. Patrick’s Day — but I guess if we celebrate little green Irish leprechauns in top hats that have a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, march in parades in green shamrock costumes, dye our rivers green and drink green beer to the point where we might actually be able to see and commune with said leprechauns, well, why not aliens?
I’m not sure exactly how one would celebrate such a day — perhaps with an out-of-this-world cocktail like one called Alien Secretion, an electric green mix of coconut rum, pineapple juice and melon liquor in equal parts in a glass rimmed with blue sugar and topped with a cherry. It actually sounds pretty yummy, but after a couple of those, one might find spacey conversation with an alien on the next barstool over and an invite to Aldebaran. What the heck, it’s only 65 lightyears away — right in the neighborhood, so we might as well go for a visit.
It might be a timely celebration, too. UFOs are being spotted with the same regularity as Sasquatches (and the same type of blurry photos), and government agencies and some scientists are admitting they just might be real.
The first documented UFO sighting was way back in the fifth century (it is not known how much alcohol was involved), but alien visitation has been going on for a very long time, if theories of ancient alien investigators have any credibility. I’ve got no opinion; I’ll just be over here with my coffee and chocolate, observing and waiting to see what happens next.
But I’m still here, having not been abducted (am I not interesting enough?), so I might as well carry on with spring’s Chaos in our own earthly Parrillel Universe. The weather may have settled enough to allow cleaning up perennial beds and getting my herb-turned-pollinator garden ready for renovation, removing winter detritus to bare ground, spreading compost and doing transplants to free up space for seed planting.
I’m starting seeds and cuttings this week in anticipation of putting tender young annuals in the ground around the first week of May (don’t really trust April any more than March). Zinnias, nasturtiums, marigolds, cosmos and bachelor buttons will wait to be directly seeded. Herbs, daturas and most of the rest can be germinated in flats filled with dampened medium (seed starter or light potting soil — not Miracle-Gro, which is fertilizer-enhanced) and placed on the bottom heated propagating bench in my potting shed with overhead light.
I looked up and noted on the backs of seed packets (they don’t always tell you) which seeds need light for germination and should be scattered on top of the soil. Most need to be covered about 1/8 of an inch to 1/4 of an inch, or about twice as deep as seed is big. Per advice of garden author Ken Druse in his book “Making New Plants,” a bit of chicken grit or coarse sand sprinkled on top of the soil helps prevent damping off (a fungal disease causing seedlings to suddenly fall over and die).
They could also be placed in a sunny window indoors if no bottom heat is available — as I did successfully in paper cups for years. A spray bottle can be used to water gently so as not to dislodge seeds or damage baby plants, and only keep soil damp but not soaking wet.
When new growth appears and seed covers are shed, they will be taken off bottom heat — seeds need it to germinate, but not to grow, as bottom heat cooks tender baby roots or stretches them so they don’t start growing well.
The trays can go outside on nice days or on greenhouse shelves with the door open for natural light and air, being careful to remember to take them in at night when it gets below 40 degrees. When seedlings get their first set of true leaves, I’ll gently prick them out with an old dinner fork to put in recycled six-pack containers or small pots to grow on, fertilizing with half-strength liquid fertilizer biweekly.
Morning glories that started a few weeks ago are growing well in the greenhouse and are ready to be transplanted into 4-inch pots with stakes (or twigs) to climb, before they get hopelessly tangled.
A pot of impatiens I saved last fall — and didn’t think would last past Christmas — is still happily blooming on our kitchen table, ready to be used for cuttings. About 3 inches each of the longest stems with flowers and bottom leaves removed, dusted with a bit of rooting hormone and stuck an inch deep in six-packs or hanging basket in damp potting soil, will quickly make new plants, ready to put outdoors when all threat of frost is past. In a few weeks the plant will regrow, and it can be done again.
I’ve been scouring online sources for seeds from memories of past gardens that are not available on local seed racks — Job’s tears (lacryma-jobi), artemisia annua “Sweet Annie,” nicotiana sylvestris and other oddities.
I had hoped for seeds of red foliated ornamental cotton, previously available from Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds in Mansfield, but I found that any cotton is now illegal to grow by home gardeners in Missouri (and several other states, including Arkansas and Kansas). Cotton is now an agricultural crop here due to the possibility of cotton boll weevils spreading to farms. Too bad — its beautiful flower is reminiscent of hibiscus, and it’s cool watching cotton bolls develop.
Now that spring has officially arrived, it’s going to be chaos for a while in Chaos, but I’ll be watching the skies in case there might be a UFO mothership up there. Maybe aliens will decide I’m worth a second look and come back to take me for a tour of some far-off galactic garden. I wouldn’t want to miss an adventure like that, and besides, they might have seeds and plants to swap.
Couldn’t hurt to try something out of this world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.