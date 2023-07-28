Summer is nothing without bugs, and for some reason, this one seems buggier than others. Or maybe it's just because I’m paying more attention.
It’s not just me, though. I’ve been bugged (sorry, not sorry) by all sorts of questions about hungry six-legged critters infesting our lives and gardens. If it isn’t gargantuan black beetles, a fishing spider nearly as big as my hand on the studio screen or a hawk moth fluttering about my head while I’m trying to fend it off with a wet paintbrush (it was a colorful skirmish), it’s aphids — so far not mine, but from the number of questions I’ve fielded recently, an aphid infestation is a happening thing.
Not an unusual event, an aphid population explosion can be caused by heat, drought, rain and just about any combination of the above, or for no apparent reason at all. The longer and hotter the summer, with droughts stressing plants and affecting soil chemistry, the more aphids will be attracted to weakened plants. Heathy plants are not immune, however; they're just as likely to host an equally healthy population of aphids as sickly ones.
Aphids have existed for some 250 million years, having survived everything our active planet had to throw at them: ice ages, meteors, great extinctions, being hunted by every predatory insect ever evolved. It’s not likely they are going to be eliminated by any determined gardener in the 21st century. Along with cockroaches and ticks, aphids will probably exist long after humanity has managed to put an end to itself.
For nearly every plant, there is a specialized aphid, some 1,500 species in North America alone. Most often found in a home garden are cabbage aphids that feed on cruciferous veggies; peach aphids, pests of a wide variety of garden vegetables and flowers; and potato aphids, melon aphids, brown aphids, black aphids, wooly aphids (aka “fuzzy butts”) and oleander aphids, which feed on milkweed. Many other species inhabit trees and shrubs, each specific to certain ones (pine tree aphids will not feed on an oak, for example) and are not generally noticed, causing little damage and needing no control.
Often the only sign of aphid presence will be a light, sooty black mold, but unless a heavy infestation causes symptoms, it can usually be ignored. It’s when plants begin to look stressed, leaves distorted, yellow and falling, flowers curling up and wilting, that panic sets in over aphids.
They're soft-bodied, wingless, pear-shaped insects, one-sixteenth to one-eighth of an inch long. Aphids, often called “plant lice,” may be clustered on stems and the undersides of leaves on new, tender growth in large colonies, often light green, but they can also be red, brown, gray or yellow, depending on species. Piercing and sucking mouthparts draw out sugary rich, amino acid-containing sap from plants.
One reader, concerned by the observance of ants appearing to “eat” aphids on a tomato plant, said the ants seemed overwhelmed and losing the battle as more and more aphids appeared, and what could she do about it as the tomato was being destroyed?
The truth is another story. Rather than eating aphids, ants appear to farm them, tending to and nurturing the aphids, which produce a sugary honeydew, a product of their waste excretions that is eaten by the ants. Being omnivorous creatures, they may occasionally eat a few of their “herd,” but they don't feed on them as our reader thought.
In the world of symbiotic relationships between different species — sometimes called mutualism, a beneficial, cooperative relationship — the persistent myth of ants farming aphids appears to be a tale founded in fact. It's been documented repeatedly by scientists, though some still scoff, arguing it is simply a case of ants instinctively taking advantage of free food.
Recent studies have shown it’s much more complicated. Ants have been observed to actively “herd” aphids, stroking them with their feelers to encourage honeydew excretions, transporting their eggs to their nests for overwintering and even fighting off predator insects like ladybugs and green lacewings trying to pick off their livestock.
Recent research indicates chemicals excreted from the feet of ants may tranquilize aphids to keep them subdued and prevent escape, or it may be aphids are using those chemical footprints to stay within protection of the ants, enabling feeding and reproduction free of predator attack.
It gets even more complicated. When an aphid colony grows too large and food supply has dwindled, a generation is born with wings, enabling them to fly off to a new plant. But ants have been observed biting off those wings to stop that. On the other hand, aphids could be transported to fresh plants by those same ants.
Warm weather further complicates things when aphids reproduce by a process called parthenogenesis, or giving birth to live offspring without mating. Inside each baby aphid is another baby aphid ready to be born, ad infinitum, until they lay eggs in fall.
So given their complex and persistent lifestyle, how to get rid of them when they become a problem? Surface insecticide sprays are ineffective. Contact sprays such as pyrethrums and insecticidal soaps are lethal to natural predators that would keep them under control, and though systemic insecticides are effective, they are simply out of the question, as they poison plant-eating butterfly caterpillars and pollinators.
Because aphids suck sap by probing into a plant, they may also transmit viruses such as bean and cucumber mosaic. If they find insecticide-tainted plants, they may keep poking until they find a safe spot to feed, picking up viruses along the way and spreading them to a whole garden of plants — in which case, applying poisons would make a problem worse, and there is no cure for a virus.
Fortunately, the tiny soft-bodied insects are fragile and weak. A strong spray with a hose will easily dislodge and knock them to the ground with a high percentage of mortality, and survivors cannot crawl back up on the plants. Ants may return some to a plant, so repeat hosing may be necessary, taking care to also get undersides of leaves where aphids may hide. Simply squishing with fingers will eliminate a good many (with gloves for the squeamish) in a mild infestation. Well hydrated and fertilized plants are better able to fend off and survive aphid attacks; once a troublesome infestation is eliminated, biweekly feedings of high-nitrogen plant food will help a plant recover.
It would seem that eliminating ants would be the answer, but ants are actually a valuable part of the ecosystem of a garden, distributing wildflower seeds, eating other pests and hydrating the soil, and aphids can be present without ants being involved. Badly affected shrubs can be sprayed in fall with horticultural oil to smother overwintering eggs.
Natural predators like ladybugs, lacewings and wasps can be encouraged by introducing plants they need, like Queen Anne’s lace, white clover, yarrow, tansy, fennel, mints, sweet alyssum, caraway, coriander, nettles and native thistles.
It always comes down to the same answer in the end: the balance that nature achieves without our chemical interference, though we may sometimes have to lend a helping hand if we are to have tomatoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.