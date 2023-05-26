“May, the month of maybes.”
— Unknown
May shouldn’t require a quilt, turning the furnace back on and digging my warm socks out of the back of the drawer, but all the rain and chilly mornings and evenings have me dressing in layers to shuck off by noon but pulling my hoodie back on as the sun goes down.
I’m always reminded afresh every year about May — it may be warm, it may be bad-tempered and blow the roof off, it may be shivery cold, hot or wet, and often all in the same day.
It was one of those jacket-in-the-morning days last Saturday when we ventured on our first road trip/plant-buying adventure of 2023 to Arkansas, with a side trip to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville to take in the Diego Rivera exhibit — a rich and worthwhile experience — and walk the grounds.
Then we hit our favorite garden centers in search of something — I didn’t remember what, as I had characteristically left my list on my desk at home. I know I could avoid that by making my list on my phone, but somehow it just seems easier to jot things down on the back of an envelope.
I did remember begonias. They are always on the top of any list, written or mental, and I wasn’t disappointed at Garden City in Bentonville, one of our yearly must-visits. I could not resist a wondrous selection of rex begonias.
One convinced me to give it a home last spring swearing I couldn’t kill it, and it lived up to its word. I would still have it, I’m sure, if there hadn’t been a cold air leak in the greenhouse last winter that sent all my begonias over the plant rainbow bridge.
Of course, they need replaced, and while Jim stood patiently by with a cart, arms folded with that look on his face, I examined each glorious, exotically patterned, furry, swirled, pointed and richly rainbow-colored variety, looking for a whisper of the last promise I’d received before settling on two beauties. At $8-$15 each and on Jim’s credit card, I really tried to be choosy.
Rex begonias are not the easiest of the begonia family to grow. They’re succeeded in their temperamental ways only by those tuberous, nonstop varieties with their huge roselike flowers. I always found those rather difficult, probably because I either tended to overwater them or forget entirely, and a fungus unfailingly strikes halfway through summer to do them in.
Cultivated in a stunning array of colors, rex begonias are descended from a wild parentage native to the rocky, forested southern China and India valleys. A tender, rhizatomous perennial, they are not really suitable for growing in the ground, but they do well with high humidity in shallow pots, fed half-strength bimonthly with a balanced house plant fertilizer when in active summer growth and watered only when the soil is almost dry.
Dying leaves should be picked off promptly to prevent any chance of fungus, and mealy bugs can be a pest. Otherwise, they have few problems as long as air circulation is good. All my begonias spend the summer on the deck, where they seem happy with filtered sunlight in the shade of our black walnut. Fluttery pink flower clusters on slender, upright stems are a bonus.
That wasn’t the end of my begonia obsession. It’s a recurring affliction that returns each spring. Warning: It may be infectious.
Next to catch my eye and my breath was a begonia boliveiensis: Bossa Nova. Not your average begonia, it features masses of five-fingered, recurving white flowers on coral/orange stalks above angel-wing shaped leaves on trailing stems, in continuous summer bloom. It is also available in brilliant scarlet/orange.
This species of begonia is a progenitor of the fussy tuberous begonias, only way easier to grow. Labeled hardy to Zone 8, it may survive into Zone 7. Normal watering and organic fertilizer when repotting in spring are all the care Bossa Nova really needs. It can go dormant in fall and overwinter in the greenhouse.
Though I didn’t find a small Angelwing begonia to replace my lost one, a coveted rose begonia or a dragon-wing or two, we aren’t finished plant shopping yet. I still have yet to visit In the Garden in Pittsburg, Kansas, Ozark Nursery and Joplin Greenhouse.
After partially satisfying my begonia cravings, the best new plants I’ve found are Patchwork impatiens, a series I hadn’t seen before. There are Cosmic Orange with splashy centers in white and purple, Cosmic Burgundy streaked with purple and white, and Patchwork Pink Shades splashed with cherry red. I couldn’t get those in my cart fast enough.
They are at Garden City also; I haven’t yet found them anywhere else. Except for their coloring, they are the impatiens we are used to growing: shade loving, easy care and summer-tough. I’ll mix them with other impatiens I’m rooting from the basket I saved over winter and take cuttings of them also. Rooted in a glass of water or just stuck in a pot of soil, impatiens are among the easiest of plants to propagate.
I’ve added more to my plant shopping list. Somewhere in the welter of paper by my computer monitor are all the rest of my notes. I suppose it’s high time I resigned myself to 21st-century technology and put my list on my phone. Maybe I’ll remember not to leave that at home.
Next garden center, here we come. In between, I’ll have to pull weeds again to make room for the flats of periwinkles and salvia that somehow got into my cart of begonias and impatiens. Can’t imagine how that happened. Must have been a stroke of serendipity.
