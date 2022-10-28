One freezing night and black walnut trees decided to suddenly shed their clothes and get naked while we humans were scrambling for a warm sweater.
I stepped out onto the deck a morning or two later into shin-deep piles of walnut leaves — not just individual autumn-yellow leaflets, but whole stems of compound leaves, still green but dry and crunchy. Heaps of them tried to get in like a herd of stray cats when I opened the screen door, and thick leafy drifts covered walks, lawn and plants.
And they weren’t done. Just when I thought one tree couldn’t possibly have any more leaves, I looked up to see as many more, silently sailing down en masse. Blustery winds brought down the rest. My trusty leafblower couldn’t keep up; many more littered the deck than I could blow off. Five minutes later it was again a tangled, messy drift against the French doors.
I could not remember a sudden leaf drop like that, but it can be a normal response to a sudden deep freeze in mid-October.
As trees begin abscission — the process by which trees, with natural aging, temperatures and daylight changes, form a barrier of cells called an “abscission layer” between leaf and branch that gradually gets harder — water and nutrients are cut off to leaf cells and a seal is formed, causing leaves to fall.
Ordinarily it is a leisurely, slow change, but when temperatures dropped into the teens, black walnuts, already beginning to let go one leaflet at a time, in a botanical emergency response slammed their abscission layers shut instantly, dropping nearly every remaining compound leaf at once. High winds a day or two later finished them off.
Black walnuts were not the only trees affected. Our tulip magnolia, buckeye and lirodendron — which still had a few leaves, in spite of steadily losing them since August — joined in. It shouldn’t hurt them, as their process of shedding was nearly done with the largest part of the nutrients (potassium and phosphorous) already reabsorbed back into the trees for winter storage. Most of our other trees didn’t respond to the freeze.
The same abscission process that caused our black walnut mess is also responsible for changing leaf colors. Manufacture of chlorophyll, the green pigment molecule enabling leaves to make sunlight into food for plants, is stopped and remaining chlorophyll is withdrawn from leaves to be stored in plant tissues. A lot of energy goes into making chlorophyll; trees save it for use in a succeeding year.
With dominant green chlorophyll gone, yellow and orange carotenoids (the same pigments responsible for orange carrots and pink flamingos) are left showing. Chemical changes brought about by short days and cool nights produce anthocyanins from sugars trapped in the leaves, forming red, pink or purple colors and giving us our most beautiful fall colors.
Native American myths and legends abound around autumn leaves. Algonquins and other tribes recount tracking and wounding of a marauding bear, which bled on leaves, staining them before escaping and reappearing in the sky as the Big Dipper, warriors chasing it as the stars in the handle. The mythical hunt is still repeated to this day, causing leaves to turn blood-red in fall.
Hurons have a legend also involving a bear, a selfish, troublesome individual who fought with a deer over territory and was wounded, his blood staining the trees. Each year, a Huron saying recalls, “The blood of the bear has again been thrown down from the sky upon the trees of the Great Island.”
A more gentle Lakota tale tells of grasses and flowers sad from cold: “He who looks after the things of his creation came to their aid, by telling the leaves of the trees to fall to the ground to create a warm blanket to protect the roots of grass and flowers. To repay the trees, he let them have one last bright array of beauty.”
And finally, after nearly five long dry months, rain. Two days of battering winds that pruned dead limbs in the woods, blew over chairs and our big rosemary plant, back outdoors after the freeze, delivered more than 4 inches of life-saving, rejuvenating rain.
I found myself dancing like a dryad through the woods, soul rehydrated, refreshed, laughing, picking my way down paths through broken and fallen branches, drenched to the skin, but I didn’t care. It rained!
Pink chrysanthemums, successfully saved from the freeze, lifted sodden but cheerful faces from our driveway planters, their cloud of pollinators absent, sheltered until return of the sun. A ruby/carmine dogwood glowed, a pillar of fire outside my window. The hoot of a barred owl echoed across the woods as it stopped.
It’s time for a Samhain bonfire to burn away our old year’s bad intentions, have a mug of hot cider and toast marshmallows. Superstitions come to life in the darkness of a spooky waxing crescent moon with the sharing of ghostly stories in the circle of flickering flames. Whether we chose to believe them or not, it’s all great fun to be scared — or scare ourselves. After all, none of it is real. Or is it?
I’ll get out my trio of wicked witches for Mamie Mae to converse with, gather some of those beautiful fall leaves to decorate, reread my old copy of Washington Irving’s “Sleepy Hollow” on All Saint’s Eve, and put a candle in the window to help my ancestors find their way home.
A reminder from Mamie Mae: Black cats should be kept indoors for their safety. Not all goblins and ghouls are out there for wholesome fun. Have a safe and sane Halloween and save a Snickers for me.
Reminder: The Joplin Regional Artist Association Studio Tour is next weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. It’s a free, once-a-year tour to visit studios, meet talented local artists, see where they create and take home wonderful art for Christmas or for yourself. Maps will be available at each studio (also on A Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things Facebook page), and at Martin Luther School, 26th and Connecticut in Joplin. Come visit with us at Chaos. We would love to meet you.
