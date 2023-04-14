We’ll need to sharpen pruning saws and heavy-duty bypass pruners before we’re done cleaning up the garden. Between last summer and winter, as leaves appear on trees and wood shrubs, branches they have shed in order to survive are showing up rapidly — dead wood everywhere.
Evergreens and some early spring blooming shrubs were blindsided with no warning to pull moisture from their leaves and buds going into that sudden cold spell from a string of previously mild days, and their cells exploded when they froze so quickly. Broadleaf evergreens were hit the hardest; some azaleas may not have made it out alive at all. Many needled evergreens suffered, too, noticeable by the number of dead junipers and arborvitaes all over our area.
Signs of life are beginning to appear in nandinas and new leaf nodes on Oregon grape hollies; it may take a while before they are in full leaf. A few new leaves are finally appearing on my English ivy topiary tree, forestalling having to take the permanent Christmas lights off and starting over.
The rowdy bucks in Agnes’ herd have done in a couple of young dogwoods we missed covering with protective sleeves, rubbing antlers on them and shredding the bark. Sometimes enough bark is left on a side to keep the tree alive and it will heal, but these were completely girded. New leaves are sprouting below the damage; we’ll cut off the tops and leave them to grow. Better a multi-stemmed dogwood bush than no dogwood at all; at some future point, the trees may select new leaders on their own.
I think I may have fallen into temporary insanity and gone propagation mad with some unusual seeds. Trays of basic seeds are already sprouting in my little greenhouse, and now I’ve gotten the first of my seed orders in the mail. Dill and basil are already up and will need transplanting into 4-inch pots before I know it; cosmos and calendulas are not far behind. Morning glory vines are getting tangled in spite of my supports; slower moonflowers are taking their sweet time, but once they shed their seed shells and get their first leaves, it’s going to be "stand back or get climbed."
I ordered Sweet Annie (artemisia annua) seed to direct sow this week; this half-hardy annual herb dries and smells wonderful in wreaths. I’ve had it before and loved it. It returns reliably each year, but I think I overharvested and didn’t leave any seeds to self-sow. It doesn’t need fussed over, just picking a suitable corner and tossing the seeds on the ground is enough. It will blend well with the tiger lilies.
I’m also readding Job’s Tears (croix lacryma-jobi), a cereal grain grown in Asia for culinary and medicinal uses, though there is more than one variety and I suspect I have a nonedible one. It makes no difference to me, as I only grow it for the hard silvery gray seeds I use as beads. It may be perennial in mild winters, but I’ll grow it as an annual, hoping it survives our killer black walnut (as far away from that tree as I can get it).
I’m adding a couple of daturas (Devil’s trumpets) to grow in pots along with my usual datura inoxia, datura wrightii (sacred datura) and also double purple ruffled datura metel (Ballerina) to edge our patio with evening scent and gorgeous blooms. Wrightii has larger flowers, inoxia has longer trumpets and Ballerina speaks for itself. Night flying moths visit them and provide hours of enchantment.
Sacred sage (salvia apiana) is strictly an experiment. It's native to California, and I’m not at all sure I can convince it to grow in the Ozarks. Harvested for smudge sticks, it is an aromatic herb and bee plant. I don’t plan to plant it in the ground, but according to the instructions, it can be grown in a pot and brought indoors in winter, requiring a sandy soil that drains well and full sun. Not sure about that indoor part, with little full sun in this house, but we’ll see. It is suggested to top-dress it with mushroom compost for added nitrogen and mildly fertilized quarterly. I may need a lot of luck with this one.
I’ve added my favorite nicotiana, fragrant “Only the Lonely,” to grow at the edge of the woods garden again. It previously reseeded well until more garden maintenance than was necessary may have eliminated the seedlings — or maybe not enough and a thick layer of leaves kept them from coming up.
Also coming in the mail: cypress vine to grow with morning glories and moonvines, feverfew to reintroduce through the woods garden and maybe one of the bigger mistakes in my gardening journey, pink dandelions. Baker Creek Rare Seeds labels them “a darling little wildflower from central Asia, pink dandelion is a much less prolific relative of the common yellow dandelion.” Pinetree Seeds says they're “not your average dandelion!” One site says noninvasive, another says deadhead to prevent spreading. Is the word “gullible” written on my forehead in pollen? Time will tell.
It will soon be time to deadhead most of our beautiful hellebores; the bees have been busy and seed pods are developing rapidly. If I procrastinate too long, I’ll be rewarded with thousands of seedlings come next spring, and we already have enough. Early daffodils are spent; late-season, multi-stemmed tiny “Jack Snipe” and fluffy double narcissus are now showing off their dainty flowers. Vintage “pheasant’s eye” narcissus will come in with a grand finish around the first of May, making the daffodil season last from early February into summer. Reliable perennial tulips are putting on a jubilant, transitional midspring bulb show once again.
If weather prognosticators are on target (and for once, all eight I follow seem to agree), we may be done with frosts. With (I hope) a not misplaced faith, the greenhouse is emptied of tropicals this week, making more room for all the new seeds. Fig trees are already fully leafed, ready for summer to start.
I need to fetch those sharpened pruners and get to work. There will be lots of wood for a good spring bonfire.
