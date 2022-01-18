I didn’t need the excuse of snow and cold to convince me to stay indoors for a January pause, but I took it anyway for a midwinter break and mind reset. The morning-after-snow sun poured through the window beside me, spilling a wash of buttery gold on the old oak coffee table and splashing light over a wordy stack of books I pulled from shelves of my own home library. Winged shadows flicked across my pages as cardinals and jays politely swapped places on the feeder under the window in the sleeping dogwood, digging into seeds uncovered by melting snow; smaller birds gathered in a nearby forsythia to wait their turns. With a hot cup of my favorite peppermint tea, a soft fleece throw and a lap full of purring cats, I was set.
There are no new garden books for me this year. Instead some of my old favorites that wanted revisiting — and a few I’d never gotten around to doing much more than scanning to set aside for later — surfaced, and now later it is. Some may seem familiar from previous winter columns.
One of those most anticipated reads is “Gardening at the Dragon’s Gate: At Work in the Wild and Cultivated World” (Wendy Johnson, 2008). The inside cover reads ”Gardening at the Dragon’s Gate is fundamental work that permeates your entire life. It demands your energy and heart, and gives you back great treasures as well, like a fortified sense of humor, an appreciation for paradox, and a huge harvest of Dinosaur Kale and tiny red potatoes.”
“As a hands on, on her knees gardener” Wendy spent more than thirty years of her life meditating and gardening at the Green Gulch Zen Center in northern California and “shares a wealth of practical knowledge and fascinating garden lore” along with Zen meditation and a love story with Earth and all of Nature. Her Zen journey begins during the unrest of the Vietnam era as a political activist and protector of the natural world and follows along to coastal California, where she continues to write and be passionately involved with environmental work.
She speaks to my heart when she says, ”Everything I know and love is also of the nature to change and come apart,” which is the truth at the very heart of the natural world. To me, gardening and the art of gardening are meditations in themselves, not the mind-freeing mantra “om mani padme hum” of Buddhist teachings (though I suppose it could be repeated while on hands and knees grubbing out crabby weed and Bermuda grass to put one in a state of nirvana) but rather the complete mindfulness in awareness of the growing world and its connections to our own existence and in the hard work of the garden, not simply in the pleasure we take in observance of nature and its wonders. You have to get your hands dirty, explore, ask and experiment, know the mind and mud of the garden as the author suggests. As one who feels that on some days my blood flows sap green and there is no distinction between the soil in my fingers and my own flesh, I am going to really enjoy fully immersing myself in this book this time around.
“People with Dirty Hands: The Passion for Gardening” (Robin Chotzinoff, 1996), a collection of colorful American gardeners, a nosy and gossipy book full of interesting characters and why they garden is on my re-read list, as is “Digging In: Tending to Life in Your Own Backyard” (Robert Benson, 2007) as he takes us along while he and his family create a garden and life in a long-abandoned cottage they make their own and grow relationships along with the garden — full of mistakes and success along the way.
“The Wild Gardener: On Flowers and Foliage for the Natural Border” (Peter Loewer, 1991) is an exploration of native American plants for the wild garden. It is full of folklore, historic knowledge, how to transplant, propagate, what works best and what a native city garden does not want, as well as what Nature needs as a refuge, as the author takes us through the natural world month by month. I refer to it often and love rereading his philosophy and observations, along with lovely bits of poetry sprinkled among the pages.
Getting practical and down-to-earth common sense is Yankee Magazine’s “Panty Hose, Hot Peppers and Tea Bags — and more for the Garden: 1001 Ingenious Ways to Use Common Household Items to Control Weeds, Beat Pests, Cook Compost, Solve Problems, Make Tricky Jobs Easy, and Save Time” (2005). Whew. It’s full of solid practical suggestions, though some might be more trouble than they are truly worth. I didn’t count to see if there are really 1001 ways, but as a reference full of earth-friendly tips and ideas to recycle stuff, it’s a good book to read and make me go, “I didn’t know I could do that.”
I like “Scats and Tracks of the Southeast,” a small paperback Falcon Field Guide by James Halfpenny and Jim Bruchac (2015) to stick in a back pocket when out walking in snow and looking for tracks of critters in the woods.
It’s a handy guide to knowing whether that was a fox, coyote (or dog) pile of scat — a coyote’s will have hair and bones in it; a fox’s rabbit fur and berry seeds; a dog won’t likely have any of that. Are those squirrel or rabbit tracks; opossum or a raccoon? This book will help, though some are so similar it’s hard to see differences, especially when the tracks are distorted in melting snow.
I’ve learned owls are not the only ones to cough up pellets of bones, fur and indigestibles; hawks, eagles, and crows do the same.
The snow may be melted, but the thermometer says I really don’t want to go out there. My books are a better idea and good company.
All these books are available on Amazon and probably your favorite bookstore.
