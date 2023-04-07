“Where am I going? I don't quite know.
"What does it matter where people go?
"Down to the wood where the blue-bells grow,
"Anywhere, anywhere. I don't know.”
― A.A. Milne, "When We Were Young”
As I step through the arbor onto the woods path, there is a feeling of being transported through a portal into an alternate universe where myth lives and fairy tales are real.
I think if I should spin three times and click my heels, my sweats and T-shirt would be magically transformed to a filmy frock and cloak as I twirl and dance with a garland of flowers and butterflies in my hair, down the path through the wonderland Chaos has become. I fancy I can hear the woods singing in chorus with birdsong, from the deep, slow basso of old trees to the soaring soprano flutes of bluebirds and white violets.
If we understood the languages of plants and trees and the lyrics of their songs, oh, the stories we would hear: tales of old, of passions and mysterious lore lost in the veils of time. The very names are full of romance: Dutchman’s breeches, wake robins, windflowers, whippoorwill flower, merry bells, blazing stars and, most unforgettably, Roanoke bells (mertensia virginica, aka Virginia bluebells) — also noted a bit less romantically as old ladies’ bonnets.
I can picture the first time an exploring colonist walked through an unfamiliar spring woods and found himself amid a colony of Virginia bluebells. If it had been me, I would have fallen to my knees in tears. Perhaps the most beautifully enchanting of our spring ephemeral wildflowers, Virginia bluebells with lavender-pink buds and fluted, "Alice in Wonderland" blue trumpets like clusters of fairy skirts at a dress ball spill downhill through our small woods in a sky-hued river.
Their blue color so rare in nature that it only occurs in 10% of the world’s 280,000 flowering plant species. Occasionally a precocious pink or white flower can be found amid the sea of blue.
Native to most of eastern North American from Quebec to Georgia and west from Minnesota to Kansas, mertensia virginica is in the borage family, as noted in similar curvature of the flower structure. It is related to forget-me-nots (myosotis).
Named by Linnaeus in honor of 18th-century botanist Franz Mertens, professor of botany at Bremen, Germany, the specific epithet, virginica, refers to the colony of Virginia. In correspondence back home to England, John Custis of Williamsburg, Virginia, mentioned it as “Mountain blew cowslip” in 1734 and 1746, and eventually sent plants back to England. It quickly became a favorite of early colonists — particularly by Thomas Jefferson, who planted it at Monticello and wrote about it in one of his spring diary entries in 1776 as “blue funnel flowers.”
According to ethnobotanist Daniel Moerman, Native American Cherokees used roots for treating whooping cough and tuberculosis, and Iroquois to treat venereal disease and as an emetic for poisons. While not really considered toxic, Virginia bluebells can cause vomiting, diarrhea and lethargy. Severe poisoning is rare, but any consumption should be avoided.
At least 18 other species of mertensia are native to North America. Among them are Alpine bluebells in the western mountains; prairie bluebells; and oyster-leaf lungwort along the Maine seacoast, which reputedly tastes like oysters, apparently due to proximity with saltwater, although I don’t know why anybody would want to eat them with those side effects.
Supposedly preferring rich, mesic woodlands in partial shade, Virginia bluebells not only tolerate our dry, rocky Ozark woods with its thin layer of soil, but they also thrive, having formed a huge colony through reseeding and a thriving underground system of energy-storing rhizomes that have successfully insinuated themselves between rocks and equally thriving Virginia waterleaf. I am sure the amount of water we gave the woods garden through the last few droughty summers helped as they are everywhere underfoot this spring. Dare I say they are as prolifically weedy as henbit, though much more welcome.
Mertensia's blue trumpet-shaped flowers, starting as pink bud clusters, change colors as they bloom, similar to their borage, pulmonaria and forget-me-not relatives. That's caused by a shift in the pH (acidity) of the petals due to anthocyanin, a chemical produced by the plant that changes the color to blue when the flower is ready for pollination.
Bumblebees, particularly attracted to blue, easily pollinate them with their long proboscises, which can reach deep into the long funnel flower. Butterflies, certain moths and even hummingbirds also sip their nectar. Fertilized flowers quickly drop to the ground so pollinators will notice unfertilized blooms. Stems and leaves should be allowed to grow, storing energy until they fade in early June before they can be cut back, like daffodils and tulips.
Seedling Virginia bluebells can be transplanted this month as they appear. Tiny carrot-like roots are easily dug undamaged and popped into an appropriately woodsy space. Older plants are usually too deep-rooted to successfully move unless dormant, but by that time, they have disappeared and their locations vanished from memory.
Sometimes plants are available at local garden centers (which is how I got them started here), but if one is lucky, a friend with a colony on private land may share excess seedlings. Collecting of any native flowers from wild areas is strictly prohibited and should never be done.
The appearance of Virginia bluebells in our Chaotic woods means morel mushrooms will be appearing along roots of long-dead elms. I found a few, but not enough to harvest. We’ll leave them to spread spores for the future. Perhaps a good April thunderstorm will flush more.
Virginia has two bluebell festivals. I’m envious; perhaps we should have one here, down in the woods where the bluebells grow to celebrate this exquisite gift of nature. It could include prizes for art, poems and creative new mythology (it has to start somewhere, right?).
In the meantime, I do know where I’ll be going. Thank you, Mr. Milne.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.