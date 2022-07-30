Ichneumon wasps look scary but are stingless. The stinger “tail” is an ovipositor, or egg-laying organ. Also called “stump stabbers,” ichneumon wasps are parasitical of another stingless wasp, known as horntails, which lay eggs in decaying wood and dying trees. Ichneumon wasps have zero interest of interaction with humans, but it is not advisable to decide to catch and examine one more closely. The wasp might try to use her ovipositor as a self-defense weapon.

Courtesy | Linda Heman