The hour just before dawn has come to be my favorite time of day. A welcome, cool breeze washes away heat stress as, deck-sitting in the wee hours, I’m contemplating the night sky, or as much of it as I can see.
The gray haze from dust and smoke from Western fires are obscuring all but the brightest stars and an occasional airplane. I’m realizing the southern sky is barely visible through the trees. When did they get so tall? There is only a pale sliver framed by leafy branches now; I think my summer stargazing will need a new point of view.
The motion sensor light above the arbor suddenly blinked on, and I got up to see a fat raccoon waddling along the path on its way to daytime sleep. I was half-expecting to see Agnes scarfing up the last pot of impatiens she has been finding so tasty of late. She has ventured close to the house for her ill-gotten gains but has finally left hostas alone. Apparently bitter-tasting critter repellent as dressing on her salads is not to her liking.
Though the impatiens have been eaten to stubs, they should recover rather quickly with ample water and a bit of fertilizer. I’ll repurpose small unused wire plant baskets turned upside down to cover them from further destruction as they grow back.
Max and Mamie are watching through the windows at me as I go down the steps, wondering what the heck I am doing out there when obviously I should be inside getting their breakfast ready. I tell them to chill and wait their turn. Parched and thirsty plants are in line ahead of them.
Dry grass and fallen leaves crunch underfoot, the sere and cracked soil puffing up acrid dust as I walk. A huge spiderweb stretched across my way; spiders seem to have an affinity for building them in inconvenient spots when there are so many other places where no one walks, but my expert input wasn’t sought.
I chose an alternate path on the way to turn on a sprinkler. My only companion was a late wandering opossum, eyes glittering in my flashlight beam as it scurried to its daytime home under a brush pile. More nearly invisible strands of sticky spider silk caught across my arms and face; I had forgotten the summer rule of woods-walking and left my path-clearing walking stick behind.
If plants with blanched, crispy leaves have slowed down and gone into remission — some never to return, I fear — drought conditions haven’t slowed insect activities one whit. I can’t go into the garden without a liberal application of insect repellent, lest I acquire a liberal infestation of newly hatched ticks. Pipevine swallowtail butterflies are playing catch-me-if-you-can, fluttering around their host plant, laying eggs for summer’s last generation.
Katydids and tree frogs have been uncharacteristically quiet, and the summer days have not yet produced the familiar buzz of annual cicadas, still holding out underground with the surprise lilies, which also have not made an appearance. I suspect they, like much of the world, are holding out for a bit of lifesaving rain before celebrating. Grasshoppers fly aplenty underfoot in tall dry grass, though not a plague’s worth, for which I’m grateful. We have had more than a fair share of plagues in recent times.
A friend sent a photo of an unusual, intriguing, somewhat scary waspish insect in her garden, concerned that it might sting. It does look as if it could deliver a painful wallop a person would not soon forget.
Identified as an ichneumon fly, it is actually a stingless wasp. Megarhyssa atrata, or giant ichneumon wasp, as this species turned out to be, is one of the most impressive wasps on our North American continent at close to 1 1/2 inches long. The female wields a fearsome 5-inch-long, whiplike appendage.
Looks are deceiving, however. Her menacing stinger “tail” is an ovipositor, or egg-laying organ. Also called “stump stabbers,” ichneumon wasps are parasitical of another stingless wasp, known as horntails, which lay eggs in decaying wood and dying trees.
The female expertly wields that ovipositor, composed of three filaments, arching it high over her back to stab into wood and lay her eggs near those of the horntail. As a larva hatches, it attaches to a horntail grub, eventually consuming it, pupating inside the wood and chewing its way out as an adult ichneumon.
Males, also stingless, do not have an ovipositor and are often mistaken for another species. They are sometimes seen in swarms around a woodpile waiting for an emerging female to fertilize. Raccoons find them a tasty snack.
To all appearances, ichneumon wasps seem to be attacking dying trees, but in actuality, it is the horntail wasps — larvae of which are wood-borers, also known as giant sawflies — doing the damage. Ichneumon wasps are their biological control. Though most horntail larvae pose little danger to living trees, some are a minor lumber industry pest attacking freshly cut lumber, then emerging a year or two later inside a building, having weakened support beams, which might need to be replaced, as well as damaging drywall in their emergence.
Ichneumon wasps have zero interest of interaction with humans. However, it is not advisable to decide to catch and examine one more closely. She might try to use her ovipositor as a self-defense weapon to stab, leaving a small wound. After all, if she can drill into wood, human skin shouldn’t pose much of a challenge. Underestimating a female of any species is nearly always a mistake in judgment.
On that note, I’m trying my best not to underestimate Mother Nature’s resilience. It’s supposed to rain this week. Everything is crossed that she will make it happen, but I’m not putting away any hoses yet.
