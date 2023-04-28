April is like a hormonal teenager.
One minute it’s all soft and butterfly kisses, fresh breezes, lovely perfume, dancing and singing with gentle hugs and promises to be good. Then the next, you’re suddenly waking up with leaden skies, with nature throwing things in a fit of cold windy temper, freezing our socks back on with a frosty shiver that makes one chuck the flip-flops to a corner and bundle up in winter coat, scarf and gloves we haven’t yet gotten around to putting away.
All we are waiting for now are stormy buckets of dramatic tears before May comes to shush her and tell us we can plant our tomatoes.
We have awfully short memories when it comes to spring. We’re so impatient to shuck winter out of our souls we forget a late April freeze is nearly an every year occurrence. Spring, according to folklore and the Old Farmer’s Almanac, often has a series of cold snaps known as “little winters,” or singularities in the fluctuation of weather that betray our false sense of security during warming days.
These “little winters” are variously known as ”dogwood winter,” “blackberry winter,” “redbud winter” and other colorful regional names. “Dogwood winter,” usually showing up about March 20, was nearly spot-on again this year. It might be one of few things that are happening on any kind of a “normal” schedule this year.
Lack of usual spring rains has left the ground hard and dry, with hostas and many plants on hold waiting for that good April cry. Native wildflowers seem to be the only ones unfolding in a somewhat timely manner, though due to lack of moisture and warm temperatures, they aren’t lasting very long.
Tropicals we had dragged out of the greenhouse were stuffed into the house for a couple of days, and the furnace setting I optimistically put on “summer” went back to “winter.” Jim grumped bitterly at the suggestion he could just put a sweater on and glared resentfully over his coat collar. I was nicely comfortable, though I did turn the heat back on in my studio — just so my paint would flow, of course.
It wasn’t cold enough to worry about irises in bloom or do damage to much of anything — except the tomatoes that hasty gardeners thought it would be a good idea to plant for an early start, having forgotten last year’s lesson. Garden centers love those people.
I did cover astilbes, as they are delicate divas about any kind of cold, and bletilla (hardy terrestrial orchids), to be on the safe side. They often get leaves blackened by a late frost — and though normally barely up by May, they are already in full bud, at least two weeks early.
So goes this spring. Almost uncomfortably out of kilter, it’s a confusion of blooms at the wrong times — some really early, others late and some not blooming at all, though the plants are healthy. Native hepaticas had no flowers at all this spring but the leaves are beautiful, full and glossy. A combination of drought and the winter cold snap is likely responsible for this unsettling chaos of Chaos.
I’m still totting up damage, and not seeing many hostas at all; perhaps a rainy spell might bring some up yet. I know there are more I’m not yet aware of being gone. I have yet to see any heuchera or tiarellas, and a favorite, long-established, upside-down fern is among the missing. This may be a year of giving myself permission to let go of unique and challenging plants I once coveted and let the garden decide for itself what will do well with a minimum of fuss.
I’m not replacing hostas; summers are getting too hot here to grow many cold-weather varieties successfully. I will replant seedlings and divide others to fill empty spaces, but no new cultivars. Our acre is too big to keep them watered enough.
I once grew over 300 hostas. Now I’m fortunate to have 50 survivors, and even some of those have struggled with the heat in the past couple of summers. A few are still performing spectacularly, as if to make up for their lagging companions.
White feather, which comes up pure white in April and morphs to soft green and white stripes as it grows, is now about 10 years old and the best it’s ever looked. With an undeserved reputation of being difficult to grow, many gardeners are reluctant to try it because for a few years, inferior white feather plants that did not do well or were mislabeled were released to the market.
Mine was purchased when it was first released, and I got a good one. Perhaps the problems have been resolved by now; it’s definitely worthwhile trying. Hosta montana “Aureomarginata,” my old favorite, never fails to delight with beautiful, big gold, white and green leaves.
An upcoming event not to miss: The Joplin Celebrations Commission is planning a citywide iris gardens tour for May 13 as an official event for Joplin’s 150th birthday celebrations. A map is being developed showing locations irises (the official city flower) can be seen throughout the city. The self-paced tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will start from the Joplin History & Mineral Museum.
Chaos will not be on this tour, as it’s iffy whether we will have any irises left to see. Most are already blooming a couple of weeks early. If by chance there is anything left to see, anyone is welcome to drive by (most are on the streetside of our fence) while you’re out. I’ll let you know.
Oh, and don’t forget World Naked Gardening Day, an annual international event generally celebrated on the first Saturday of May by gardeners and nongardeners alike. It could be a lot of fun — or just frightening. Grab sunglasses and sunblock and get out there.
While you’re out there naked, do a rain dance. Anything helps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.