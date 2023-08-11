We love figs. They're sweet, fragrant and juicy with a dark velvety skin and crunchy in the center with tiny seeds, tasting nothing at all like dried supermarket figs or the Fig Newton bars I remember, packed in my childhood Hopalong Cassidy school lunchbox along with buttered bologna sandwiches on Wonder Bread and, if I was lucky, an apple.
I’m revisiting a past column on figs to update our adventures with them as they ripen, per reader request, and because we are enjoying a bumper crop this year.
The prophet Mohamad said of the fig: “If I had to mention a fruit that descended from paradise, I would say this is it.”
Figs have been a part of human history as long as recorded. Cleopatra is said to have died for love of figs; the asp that killed her was concealed in a basket of her favored ripe fruit. Fig leaves are mentioned in Genesis in the Bible with Eve fashioning them into a sort of clothing (the first seamstress and maybe the actual oldest profession?). Originating in Mesopotamia, Kadota figs were found in an archaeological dig of the village of Gilgal in the Lower Jordan valley dating back 11,400 years.
Historians believe the first cultivated fruits known to man were figs. Buddha was said to have attained enlightenment under the branches of the Pippal fig, or “Bo Tree” (from the Sanskrit “Bodhi,” meaning wisdom). English poet D.H. Lawrence wrote of "this very secretive fruit": “There was a flower that flowered inward, womb-ward / now there is a fruit like a ripe womb.”
To be botanically accurate, the old-world fig is actually not a fruit, but an inside-out portion of stem, an edible structure composed of tiny inner, unisexual flowers called a synconium. It was pollinated by a miniscule female wasp that wiggles its way into the interior via a tiny hole in the bottom, losing her wings on the way. She would live only a few hours inside to pollinate the fruit, giving her life for her work — and supposedly, adding to the tasty crunch.
Most commercial varieties, however, called parthenocarpic cultivars, don’t need pollination, so no wasp flavor to enjoy. Of some 850 varieties, the one variety used in most commercial production is the common fig, Ficus carica.
First introduced into the Americas by Spanish Franciscan missionaries who brought them to the Caribbean in 1520, figs have worked their way into many facets of the food industry — from the aforementioned Fig Newtons, first manufactured in 1892, to an enzyme extracted from fig tree latex used in cheese production and meat tenderizing, flavors in liquors, jams, preserves, baked goods and, of course, eaten fresh.
Until recent years, the only sure way to get fresh figs was to live in California (or the Middle East) where they grow. Quite fragile, figs stop ripening when picked, begin to start spoiling within hours of harvest and need refrigeration, so they don’t ship well. Our daughter Bethany would carry a dozen or so, packed in egg cartons, back to Missouri from California excursions. But those trips became a thing of the past, so upon discovering hardy Chicago fig trees at a Baker Creek spring festival, Jim had to have one for Chaos.
Chicago figs (Ficus carica) have been around since the 1970s when a man named Fred Borne received cuttings from an Italian grower in Chicago of a fig, which, although dying back in winter, sprouted from the roots and produced top growth that ripened figs by summer’s end. Still, they were seldom found on the market, but with the resurgence of popularity of figs and the possibility of homeowners growing them in the backyard, trees have now become readily available.
Though hardy to our Zone 6b-7a, Chicago figs grown outdoors benefit from winter protection; wrapping with burlap is often recommended. When planted on the south side of a structure, unprotected figs can take temperatures down to 5 degrees as long as it is not a prolonged cold period; older trees can do even better.
Jim planted his in a sunny, well drained spot. It survived the first year, though dying to the ground, and did come back up from the roots, but not to the promised 6 to 8 feet Jim expected. And no figs.
Disillusioned but not defeated, he bought another one the following spring and kept it in a pot where it thrived — somewhat. It did produce one small fig late in the season, but when it was put into the cool greenhouse for winter and entered dormancy, the little unripe fig dropped along with the leaves. April brought new foliage, and it grew to be quite a lusty fellow, nearly 3 feet tall, claiming a sunny spot on the patio and ready to fruit on the last year’s growth. With that success, Jim promptly dug up his first one and potted it also.
Five years later, both are nearly 5 feet tall and have produced fair crops of fruit, each summer’s production nearly doubling the last. Spending winters in the greenhouse (even surviving heating failures of the past couple of years), they are brought out after the last average frost date, around May 1, fully in leaf.
A first crop (called a breba crop) ripens in July, with new shoots producing more figs to ripen in September. The fruit is ripe when it begins to darken, soften and sag somewhat, with a drop of moisture at the dimple in the bottom. We thought we would have to be vigilant and fast before squirrels got there first at the moment of peak perfection, but it has not been a problem. Since picking figs before ripening will not save them, we thought it might be prudent to tie bird netting over the trees, but it has turned out not to be necessary. Possibly squirrels don’t recognize the nonnative figs as food, and I’m not going to enlighten them. Shhh.
Figs must be carefully monitored to be sure they get at least 2 to 3 inches of water twice a week, as they dry out quickly in summer heat over 85 degrees. In addition to plenty of water, they will respond to light fertilizing with a monthly 20-20-20 plant food with calcium. Jim is in charge of fig maintenance, making sure they are watered promptly should they show any signs of wilt in the 100-degree temperatures we’ve been having. Of course he snatched the first ripe ones for himself.
Other than just picking and popping them into my mouth, I’ve discovered the best way to eat fresh figs is to halve them lengthwise and top with whipped cream. Or buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped cream, quartered figs and a drizzle of maple syrup for a truly heavenly breakfast, with a side of sausages and my favorite Smart Ass Kicking Horse coffee. Mmmm.
