Has this winter gone on for a couple of years? Does it just seem so with all the starts and stops of the weather? Or is it just my own impatience to either get on with it or move on?
My frown lines are deepening with growing awareness of wind-tattered stalks left of last year’s flowers, paths thick with fallen leaves and hydrangeas. My fingers are twitching to get rakes and pruners in my hands, and my daily walks are all about poking and pinching and scratching and squeezing to see who survived and what’s come up. Is there anything blooming for the bees? Are the overwintering bugs awake yet? Can I cut anything back? Why are hosta cages trampled and bent? And who knocked down the rail fence?
I know it’s only the middle of February, but I’m ready for T-shirt afternoons when I don’t have to put on a sweatshirt or winter coat by 4 p.m. And, yes, I’m getting grumpy. January may be a long month, but February — shorter, though by only 48 hours — seems like an eternity when March is waiting a balmy breeze away with promises and daffodil smiles. Maybe.
My grumpiness doesn’t have a very good hold on my attitude in spite of my impatient self, however. Nature is poking me in the ribs, with cardinals beginning to sing spring love songs, fat clumps of crocuses everywhere and snowdrops popping up through the thick leaves.
Daffodil clumps are wearing comical dry leaf caps over green mohawks, yellow bud shoots sticking up like Yankee Doodle’s feather. Our tulip magnolia (Magnolia soulangeana) is losing its bud caps, as impatient as I am. Even though I keep telling it to keep its pants on because we probably aren’t done with winter yet, I can see pink already peeking out through fuzzy green slits at the morning sun.
I’m spending at least part of pleasantly warm afternoons sitting on the deck with my feet up, cup of coffee in hand and watching birds take courteous turns with the peanuts.
My experiment to see their response to upping the menu with a new food choice has been wildly successful. Nearly all love the peanuts, except mourning doves. We’ve only bought three bags this winter in comparison with twice as many in past years, but have had to really hustle to keep them in peanuts. We’ve also switched brands of wild bird seed this year, opting for one containing a different mix with some cracked corn, and it has even been disappearing more quickly than the straight sunflower seed.
They have all loved my big suet cakes (from a previous column). I fear we’ve introduced our spoiled birds to fine dining. I’ll continue to keep feeders full until I run out of seed, probably about the end of March. By then, plentiful food will be available from the garden, and with the free (for them, anyway) cafeteria no longer open, they will be ready to find their own meals.
One of our male cardinal regulars at the peanut banquet is a rare bird known as leucistic, with white wings and tail feathers. Only about one in 30,000 birds (out of 5.5 million, which does increase the odds of seeing one) may have albinism (totally white) or leucism, with partially white or unusually pale feathers.
It is not an illness but an inherited genetic mutation causing loss of melanin, or pigmentation, and does not affect general health — except that in birds, the colorless feathers, unlike normal white feathers, are weak and easily frayed, and may affect flight. Those fragile feathers don’t last long at all when shed, which is why white peacock or white turkey feathers are rarely found undamaged.
Leucism also makes camouflage a bit more difficult, making the animals more easily spotted by predators. It certainly makes them (in our eyes) more beautiful, though perhaps not to possible mates, which may not select them — or, as in some cases of leucistic fawns, to be rejected by their mothers.
While our cardinal only has a few feathers affected, occasionally a mostly white, pink or even yellow leucistic bird may turn up at a backyard feeder, though we haven’t been that lucky.
Squirrels are also often affected. The famous white squirrels found in Marionville, Missouri, are true albinos: total absence of melanin with eyes that appear pink (due to light being reflected by blood in the unpigmented pupils). Leucistic and melanistic (totally black, the opposite of leucistic) animals and birds have normal eye color. White-spotted mammals are sometimes called piebald, but that term is more commonly applied to deer or horses.
Ending the month with some springtime fun is the 33rd Springfield Lawn and Garden Show, scheduled for Feb. 24-26 at the Ozark Empire Fairground, 3002 N. Grant Ave. in Springfield. With more than 100 exhibitors, plenty of plants, garden stuff to buy, landscaping ideas and the smell of spring in the air, it should lift the last of any lingering February grumpiness.
The show is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults; children and parking are free. It’s a great daytrip when we need it most. Don’t forget to put it on the calendar.
Meanwhile, though Chaos isn’t ready for general cleanup yet, there are still those spent hellebore leaves and forgotten peony leaves (which should have been removed and disposed of last fall to prevent overwintering diseases), so I have a legitimate reason to use those pruners. Then I’ll have another cup of coffee and watch for that leucistic cardinal while I wait with my camera for him to pose for a glamour shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.