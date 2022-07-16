“It’s too hot,
Too hot, baby.
Gotta run for shelter,
Gotta run for shade.
It’s too hot,
Too hot, baby.”
— Kool & the Gang
Holy heat wave. Going out the door in midday is like opening an oven and crawling inside, so I’m really trying to avoid that.
Our south-of-the-border neighbors have the right idea: Afternoons should be siesta time. I’m sincerely thinking about taking a page from their book — get my outdoor work done in early morning, have a light lunch and relax on the shady deck to watch puffy whipped-cream clouds drift overhead while black-and-blue pipevine swallowtails dance with magenta-pink tall phlox, sip dripping glasses of iced tea and drift off for a half-hour or so, perhaps dreaming of watermelon, ice cream, snow and other cool things.
Many countries worldwide follow siesta time, though couched in different terms in various cultures. The word “siesta” comes from the Latin “hora sexta,” meaning “the sixth hour,” which is approximately noon, counting hours from dawn.
Not only is there a nap after lunch, but some businesses also shut down in hot afternoons, though not as much in large cities anymore. In sweltering hot Greek summers, siesta time usually begins about noon and lasts until the heat is not so intense, followed by a light supper, working into evening hours and enjoying late summer nights.
Afternoon naps were once commonplace, and in some cultures, they were lawfully enforced. Short “power naps” of 20 minutes to half an hour in midday are becoming more often recognized as healthy and necessary, increasing production in workers — and not just for us retired senior citizens who relish the leisure of an afternoon nap on hot days. Or cold days, or just any days.
Michael Twery, director of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute’s National Center on Sleep Disorders Research, says: “Napping may help deal with stress of daily living and is part of the normal biological rhythm. The biological clock driving sleep and wakefulness has two cycles each day; one of them dips usually in early afternoon. It’s possible that not engaging in napping might disrupt these processes.” Sounds like a winner to me.
I do like the idea of getting my garden work done early in mornings, when nights have brought temperatures 20 to 30 degrees lower than afternoon highs. It’s best to water at dawn when plants have recovered during the cooler night and need a good hydrating drink to start off their day.
Overhead sprinklers go in areas where there are no soaker hoses or they just aren’t getting the job done, for an hour or so. Other soaker hoses, under cover of mulch to prevent transpiration, run a while longer. Shallow watering every day develops surface roots that dry out quickly in high heat, while deep watering less often encourages deep roots.
It’s good to let a hose run directly on the soil, taking care that the water goes in the beds and not on patios, paths or lawns. Watering at night with overhead sprinklers can lead to powdery mildew and funguses, but a slow trickle on vulnerable dogwoods and hydrangeas overnight works to deep soak them once a week.
An inch of water will wet root zones 6-8 inches — normally what is needed per week, but in times of drought it may not be enough, evaporating in a day or two. A rain gauge helps to determine how many inches a sprinkler delivers per hour. It’s pretty easy to make a homemade one from a clear, straight-sided 6- to 8-inch glass or plastic container with a 3- to 4-inch opening. Inches can be marked with a paint pen or permanent marker.
Plants (notably hydrangeas) may wilt to reduce transpiration through leaves and will recover at night; with this self-defense maneuver, a plant tries to limit surface area exposed to sun and heat by closing stoma and stomata (pores on upper and lower leaf surfaces) to keep from losing precious moisture. Plants also protect themselves by dropping or stopping moisture-needy production of fruit and flowers to conserve energy and water. Check soil by sticking a finger into it past the second joint, if it feels damp, it’s fine. If you can’t get your finger in the soil at all, better grab that hose before wilting becomes permanent.
I still need to spread mulch in some bare spots, but water well first so the mulch can help soil retain moisture. I’m using shredded cypress where I want it to look nice; leaf compost will go in the woods garden where formal dress isn’t required.
Just because it’s sweltering doesn’t mean garden work stops, though I do my best to ignore it whenever possible. Spent daylily leaves and stems, gone-to-seed annual natives, withered stems and tree seedlings all need removed and weeds, weeds, weeds especially need gone. They rob water from plants, and I’m not interested in their health — especially my summer nemesis, mulberry weed, or crabby weed. At least mosquitoes have abated; there is little standing water left for them to breed.
We’ll do no fertilizing or spraying (except for Milorganite and deer repellent, as Agnes visited for a hosta snack in front of Jim’s workshop the other morning) as new, soft foliage will simply fry in the heat and sprays damage leaves and flowers. Geraniums and other flowering container plants are exceptions, and could do with a feeding of fish emulsion fertilizer, other annuals with a general water-soluble garden fertilizer. Time-release fertilizers have a temperature problem, releasing all their nutrients at once above 90 degrees, and aren’t a good choice for our hot drought summer.
I’m keeping track in my garden journal of what is surviving and doing well; most natives just won’t quit in spite of having their roots held to the fire. Native “petunias” (Ruellia humilis) seem to soak up heat in lieu of water, filling in spaces where other plants have gone dormant with clouds of soft blue flowers and buckeye butterflies. Hummingbirds, freshly returned from nesting, are hunting gnats on the wing and sipping at just-opened black and blue salvia.
Whew. I’m exhausted just thinking about all that work and now I think it’s time for my siesta. If somebody would please bring me a fresh glass of iced tea ... and maybe a cookie.
