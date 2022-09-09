Rains came, at last, but sparingly — not nearly enough, as most of it parted and swirled around our Interstate 44 corridor, begrudging only a miserly half-inch at a time.
One thunderstorm put on a spectacular show — more entertainment than production — but it did bring relief from blistering heat. It was enough to kick-start some of Chaos — and myself — into life again.
It may have been too little, too late for much of the garden; we won’t really know until spring. Though the last scant half-inch was welcome, it only dampened the surface of our thirsty soil. It was not enough to revive wilting hostas and small trees or even water potted plants well. Our drought continues, with little chance of more rain predicted anytime soon.
Cooler temperatures have brought flowering plants on the deck into wakefulness after being parsimonious with flowers through summer’s inferno. Begonias are smothered in blooms; brugmansias have footlong white trumpets. Plectranthus “Velvet Elvis,” having nearly gotten kicked to the compost pile for not giving up a single bloom all summer, is a purple cloud.
White frostings of autumn clematis perfume the air and, finally, crape myrtles have all let loose of their tightly clutched buds in time to party with goldenrod, native helianthus divaricatus (woodland sunflower), bidens and a few surviving tall phlox, creating a vision of a brilliant pink- and gold-splashed impressionist scene worthy of the artistry of Gustav Klimpt or Monet.
Japanese anemones, ”Robustissima,” are filling in between summer’s last black-eyed Susans and echinacea and still budding chrysanthemums of autumn, tall pink blooms providing for swarms of nectar-seeking pollinators.
Surprise of the week: When noticing our potted datura was looking a little sparse, I discovered a fat tobacco hornworm hiding under remaining shreds of a leaf. As we have not grown tomatoes for years, and “Only the Lonely” flowering tobacco plants had disappeared after a cold winter, it was an unexpected find. I completely forgot my neighbor has a thriving tomato crop, with egg-laying sphinx moths only a few wing-beats away.
Quite a beautiful creature (though I know many gardeners will disagree), the caterpillar could have come straight from “Alice in Wonderland,” lacking only a mushroom and hookah. About 4 inches long and fat as my thumb, clad in sea-green with diagonal white ribbons stitched in black embroidery, studded with sequin-like spots and sprinkled with stardust, it clasped the bare stem with tiny yellow paws and hid its head, pretending invisibility. It probably would have succeeded, if it hadn’t eaten all its camouflaging leaves off.
Tobacco hornworms (so called for the “horn” protruding from their posterior, though it is not sharp, and they cannot sting) are often identified with much maligned, related tomato worms, and for good reason. Both caterpillars eat the same nightshade diet, which includes tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, tomatillos, eggplants, daturas — and my brugmansias, if they found them, as well as wild nightshade weeds.
Ranges of both species often overlap in the Midwest, tomato hornworms not being indigenous to southern states nor tobacco hornworms in the north.
Carolina sphinx moths (Manduca sexta) are tobacco hornworm adults. Tomato hornworms will be five-lined sphinx, or hawk moths (Manduca quinquemaculata). Both are often called hummingbird moths for their graceful, hovering evening flight as they visit and pollinate a wide variety of flowers.
Identifying differences in caterpillar appearances are reddish tail horns and white diagonal stripes on tobacco worms, and black horns and white chevron markings on tomato worms. The large (3- to 4-inch) moths are similar to each other with mottled, tree-bark markings; Carolina sphinxes have larger orange body spots and white feelers.
Hornworms are much hated as incarnate evil by gardeners who feel entitled to have their tomatoes for themselves. Few (besides me) appreciate them for their looks, moths or ecological value.
The binominal, Manduca, which translates to “eats a lot,” is well earned, as two or three hungry caterpillars can strip a healthy tomato plant to nothing but stems overnight. With green tomato plant camouflage color, the nocturnal tomato terrorists hide well but glow under blacklight, making them easy to see at night with a UV flashlight and pluck off (with a pair of tongs if squeamishness is an issue).
If they must be executed, chickens love them, while fowl-less gardeners may be spotted performing a furious, rather icky hornworm stomp dance. Less violent means of control include planting extra tomatoes, tobacco plants or daturas as trap crops or for relocation; row cover nets to keep out egg-laying moths; and tilling soil in spring to dig up overwintering pupae.
Hornworms studded with white rice-shaped eggs have been parasitized by tiny braconid wasps and should not be destroyed. Their larvae will feed on the caterpillars, and emerging wasps will move on to other hornworm hosts in the eternal dance of natural balance. BT (Baccillis thuringensis) spray is a biological control for a large garden, but it does also kill desirable butterfly caterpillars.
Some 120 hornworms (sphinx moth) species are native to North America, with many similar in appearance to these two, but they are the only nightshade specialists. Most rely on trees, wild plants or shrubby vines for food sources. As many sphinx moths are large and quite beautiful, identification to avoid unwittingly destroying the wrong species is important. If they are not on tomatoes or similar plants, leave them alone.
My only hornworm was gone by morning, likely burrowed underground (maybe even in the soil of my datura’s pot) to pupate. There may be two or three generations a year, with the last overwintering to hatch in spring.
The hard, shiny brown 2-inch pupae has distinctive wing and abdomen shapes and a handle-like loop at the head end containing the moth’s proboscis. If handled, the pupae may startle a holder by wiggling its abdomen. Eggs hatch in four days; in another 30 days, caterpillars reach pupating size and two to three weeks later emerge as a moth. One moth may lay up to 2,000 eggs in her three-week lifespan. Most fall prey to predators and never reach adulthood, but surviving offspring will feed a lot of ladybugs, wasps and hungry birds.
I don’t regret sharing my datura, even if it did eat the buds: The plant will regrow and more will come.
Next spring, I’ll plant more daturas in case I need to be prepared with a hummingbird moth buffet. Nature demands to be fed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.