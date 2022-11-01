We had to say farewell to one of our oldest friends this week.
Splendid in its majesty, the lofty, spreading, centuries-old white oak stood sentry over our house, bidding welcome to all who came. It watched over our comings and goings, providing shade to our back door, sanctuary and shelter to any bird or beast needing a home from flying squirrels to raccoons, and served as nursery for uncounted generations of grey squirrel babies in a cozy hole high up in the trunk.
Its acorns fed deer, squirrels and woodpeckers for decades. A barred owl made it a habit to perch high atop the tree, the better to swoop down on unsuspecting rabbits and squirrels — once scaring the bejesus out of me when it flew — as owls do — in silent mode between me and the driveway, close enough to nearly brush me with its wings.
Our mammoth tree was abundantly rich and teeming with life. Families of flying squirrels proved several years of delightful entertainment until disaster befell in the form of an unwelcome visitor — a large black snake shimmied up the trunk and had them for lunch. Too late, I saw and pulled it down — in its hurry to escape, it promptly slithered into the open back door and straight into a trash can to hide, whereupon it was unceremoniously dumped into the back of the woods — but our flying squirrels were gone, sadly never to return.
Opossums climbed it to investigate the nest hollow, but as it was most often occupied by a feisty mama squirrel who was having no truck with any interloping squatters, they quickly left in search of a more suitable bit of real estate. A pileated woodpecker was an occasional visitor, its loud, shriek often startling me into spilling my morning coffee.
Our oak was already old as human generations came and went — as wars were fought, presidents served and died, nations dissolved, men landed on the moon and robots explored Mars. It saw the building of a house close to its trunk, heard laughter of children playing marbles in its shade and greeted me when I arrived to take stewardship of the garden that would become my Chaotic sanctuary.
A lightning strike some three decades ago may have begun the long, slow slide to its demise, shearing off a wide section of bark and leaving a scar that never fully healed. Beetles gathered under loose bark, offering a buffet for woodpeckers. It outlived years of summer drought and winter ice storms that brought limbs crashing down. Finally, large branches began to die, one by one, having to be amputated before one fell on the house and did roof damage, until its living limbs were all few and high, but still stubbornly alive.
After the passage of many years, the nest hole was abandoned (the reason became clear when the trunk was taken down) and our squirrel homesteaders found another nest somewhere — only using the aging tree for games of chase. Acorn production slowed and nearly stopped. Its leaves became host to leaf-gall wasps in increasing numbers each season, until last summer when nearly every leaf was lost to them, the invasion likely as the old tree, weakened by succeeding years of summer drought as well as beetle infestations, was vulnerable with no resources left to ward off disease and insect attack.
It had little energy to completely re-leaf. This spring, it had few flowers; late-emerging leaves were noticeably pale and small and by midsummer were brown. The venerable oak had lost its battle.
Too close to the house to be left as a snag for wildlife — only 3 feet from the porch wall — it had to be removed. It hurt to hear the whining of chainsaws as the giant tree, a veritable behemoth bigger than the two of us could reach our arms around, came down section by section. As it came down, we discovered the trunk from the nest hole down was completely hollow to the ground and below; as far as Jim could dig down in the center of the massive stump, the root is rotting. Only the stump, nearly 5 feet across, and a lawn full of sawdust remain to remind of its passing. Soon that will be gone, too, but the memories will live on.
It was one of the last of nine huge oaks shading the garden when I came to live here. The first died a couple of years later, falling in the middle of the night — perfectly perpendicular to our stone wall, sadly destroying a woodpecker nest, eggs and all, I had watched the mother work on for weeks.
The second died a few years later of borers, and was expertly (and inexpensively) taken down by a young elf of an experienced arborist with nothing but climbing gear and the loan of my chainsaw, who just happened to come along, working his way to California, never to be seen again.
Another fell in a windstorm at 2 a.m., luckily away from the house. A blackjack oak died of old age, and two others perished and were removed, one from faulty pruning by utility company tree services leaving it vulnerable to oak wilt. Two are still standing. I have my fingers crossed they will survive this past drought year, but it might be a season or two before we know.
It fought a good fight, and we were sad to see it go.
The house seems naked, bereft and adrift without its anchor and lifelong companion.
We will mourn it. There is some comfort in knowing it will keep a family warm this winter. My son-in-law hauled most of the wood home to burn in their heating stove. Chaos is poorer without its dark burgundy leaves in fall, squirrels playing tag around the trunk and even the annoying acorns rolling under my feet.
I will always look for it waiting by the door when I come home, and miss its branches caught with stars against the night sky.
Farewell, old friend. Thank you for your life.
