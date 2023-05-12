The only thing that moves faster than a toddler with a fist full of forbidden candy is a weed. Possibly even faster than the speed of light.
I swear they weren’t there yesterday. After hauling away wheelbarrows of refuse from a week of cleanup, I went out to inspect and glory in my neatly weed-free, blossom-filled beds of irises, peonies, geraniums and a host of others, only to find — weeds!
Great, galloping giants, clumps of grass I am positive I already pulled out, tiny ragweed babies peeking out from the skirts of daylilies, twists of autumn clematis winding up stalks and reaching for trees — all thumbing their figurative noses at me and sneering. I know I heard evil chuckles from Bermuda grass thrusting its snaky tendrils under rocks edging the beds.
Spring is barely over, the last daffodils still fading with still green leaves sprawled everywhere. Summer is upon us in a grand rush, already hot and threatening to get hotter with dire threats of thunderstorms hanging in the air. I still have seeds to plant, and have yet to make my first garden center foray for summer annuals and replacements for begonias that perished in last winter’s hard freeze.
Not to mention another bout of weeding.
Most irises at Chaos have already reached their peak. Faded stalks are ready for removal before they set seed. Peonies have just begun blooming, a sure signal for a hard rain to knock them all to the ground, as usual. I’ll cut a fat bouquet so I can enjoy them indoors before they are spoiled.
The garden has exploded in a riot of color: scarlet oriental poppies, sunny yellow native coreopsis, pink Missouri primroses, deep purple perennial geraniums, a blue cloud of amsonia crowned with lavender weeping butterfly bush and cerise pink bristly locust clusters.
Baptisia is shooting rockets of cobalt in front of Peggy Martin rose on the fence, along with Seven Sisters high in a redbud tree and pink Dawn on the stone wall, where it is recovering nicely after a couple of hard years. Native white wisteria Clara Mack is dripping with soon-to-be-open racemes. I was uncertain if it was even alive this spring and had intended to give it a haircut, but sometimes procrastination is the best way to proceed, especially in a garden.
Everywhere, perennials are making up for lost time, blooming better than they have for years (maybe they like the company of all those weeds). Many shrubs will have to be pruned hard and make a new start.
We are still finding a lot of dead limbs. Abelias, forsythia, hollies and azaleas will need a good year to recover. We haven’t touched crape myrtles as yet; it could be June before they finish leafing out and we can determine how much pruning will actually be needed.
Down in the woods, mock oranges have shrugged off the weather and form a bower over the path, showering me with morning dew as I walk down to greet the sun. A favorite garden treasure, the lone yellow lady slipper orchid that followed me home from Wisconsin a few years ago, glows in the dawn rays with its white trillium companion. I have to put down my coffee and take yet another picture.
I keep hoping seeds it has produced will populate its corner of the woods, but so far, I’m not seeing any babies. The thousands of seeds are very tiny and dust-like, and could have blown anywhere. It may take two or three years before any come up. Propagation can also be done by separating the rhizomes or taking cuttings from a rhizome, but I’m not willing to risk it with my only plant.
Trilliums can be propagated by a similar method, and while I’ve also been hesitant to try with my limited assortment of those, garden author Margaret Roach of “A Way To Garden” assures it can be successfully done. There are a couple of white trilliums crowded in the middle of a huge patch of burgundy toad trilliums I might experiment with.
Tony Avent of Plant Delights Nursery (one of my favorite enablers) recommends cutting a clump of trilliums apart like a hosta. In an interview with Margaret: “You’ve got an old rhizome underground that looks like your finger; it's technically the stem. Cut that in little sections; it will take two years, but you’ll actually have little pieces coming up out of that rhizome.”
He goes on to say, “We actually like to divide them when they are in flower. It’s very counterintuitive, but we’ve had incredible success, as long as you don’t let it sit out for several minutes. You water it in, and it doesn’t miss a beat.” OK, Tony, I’ll give it a try.
Orchids easiest to grow are beautiful bletilla striata, terrestrial orchids from the far East, where they are fast becoming rare in the wild due to encroaching habitat destruction as land is used for commercial purposes and dam building. Hardy to at least Zone 6, they have been in my garden for decades, slowly spreading by rhizomes on a sheltered southeast corner under an old dogwood.
Much easier to propagate, they can simply be dug, divided and moved where they have loamy soil, filtered sun and plenty of moisture, though they are quite adaptable to a certain amount of drought. I made my credit card squeal a few years ago and got a white one from Plant Delights to go with my fuchsia/pink species. When I win the lottery (buy a ticket, Sandra), I may buy a few more; Tony lists a wide assortment of colors and varieties.
Orchids and trilliums are, happily, immune to deer encroachment, unlike our biggest hostas that Agnes and her crew thought they should have for supper last week. They are getting way too familiar and need to be taught some manners. Deer repellent has been applied and a couple bags of Milorganite are ready to spread, but it’s like shutting the henhouse door after the fox got to the chickens. Wish I could induce them to eat those darn weeds.
Sad news for area garden shoppers has come with the passing of Gayl Navarro, good friend and owner of Ozark Nursery on North Main in Joplin last week. From not knowing a darn thing about plants (her words) when she purchased the nursery from Jim over two decades ago, Gayl quickly grew to be an expert plants person and a favorite of customers, taking the garden center above and beyond with advice, quality plants and landscaping expertise.
She was much loved by employees, many of whom she took under her wing, and a wide circle of friends and family, including those who were not directly related but adopted and loved as her own. She was a fierce animal advocate. Full of life and always looking for the next adventure, Gayl will be dearly missed by our community and gardeners who looked to her for botanical enrichment.
Donations in her memory may be made to Joplin Humane Society and Wildcats Glades Friends Group.
