OK, everybody put their clothes back on and stop with the rain dances already. That’s been enough for a few days.
The rain we so desperately needed in July has finally been delivered in buckets, thank you very much. Not that I am not grateful. August is not over; all too soon, likely the only moisture we get will be in the form of sweat and tears.
All that rain has shifted the garden into high gear — or the weedy part of it, anyway. I believe every wildflower and weed seed of the past decade has germinated, leaving scarcely a bit of bare ground anywhere.
I am regretting letting dandelions go to seed in the patio, where they were a welcome, golden glory this spring after a winter that tarried too long. I love their cheerful, sunny faces scattered among violets and other wildflowers, abuzz with bees on sunny days. I even love the soft white puffs to sit among and dream in Bloom County.
But I always forget how prolific they are. I believe every seed in each puff germinated, mostly in gravel paths and patios where they have grown fat with rain. When I think I am going to easily pull them out, the roots are at least a foot deep, and my Superwoman weeding powers aren’t equal to the task.
I always leave dandelions to grow at Chaos, as we are all about pollinators. They provide one of the first available food sources for bees in late winter, and also a booster in late summer. Butterfly and moth larvae eat the leaves, early emerging butterflies and pollinators feed on the nectar and birds love the seeds.
But now there are way too many after the rains, claiming every inch of free space underfoot and threatening a dandelion coup. I don’t want to pull pink dandelions seeded this spring, but won’t be able to tell the difference until they bloom — and, of course, by now, I’ve forgotten just where I scattered those seeds.
Dandelions are either a hated weed to gardeners who like pristine lawns and neat gardens or a delight to eye and palate, depending on perspective. An anecdote was told of a Brazilian gardener who, upon visiting the U.S. in April for the first time, was delighted by golden flowers scattered across lawns and fields, and wanted to know where she could buy seeds: “They are beautiful and we have nothing like them at home.” An incredulous scoffer retorted, “Why could you want those when you have such beautiful orchids in your country?” With a dismissive wave of her hand, she replied, “Oh, those are just weeds!”
Dandelions (Taraxacum officinale) — the common name is a corruption of the French dente, for tooth of the lion — and all variations, from 60 major species to 2,000 subspecies, have been around for 30 million years with a long history and association as food and herbs. They’re native to nearly all parts of the world’s temperate zones (much like chickweed), to the extent of being a perennial weedy pestilence for farmers and gardeners.
Seeds are carried high on the winds over land and sea with delicate parachutes and scattered by birds. Entire chemical product lines have been devoted to eradication of dandelions, usually to little or no avail, as chemicals often only kill tops. Dandelions will grow back from any bit of taproot left in the ground, making it difficult to eliminate them by mere pulling or hoeing. Boiling water poured on crowns usually takes care of those growing in patio and sidewalk cracks — no chemicals needed.
However, as we are beginning to recognize after decades of being taught to despise lowly dandelions, that pesky weed we have been reviling and ignoring as wild foraging fell out of fashion in favor of widespread availability of tastier, cultivated garden produce, is one of our most valuable food and medicinal resources. Also, botanists have discovered dandelions to be good companion plants with taproots bringing up valuable nutrients from deep in the soil to benefit other plants, adding nitrogen to the soil, attracting pollinators and even helping fruit ripen by emitting ethane gas.
Dandelions are a rich source of vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin C as well as calcium, potassium, iron and manganese. They’ve been gathered since prehistory for food, and our forefathers valued dandelion greens as curative for winter’s sluggishness and “bilious afflictions,” whatever that might mean. Used as a diuretic, a common English name for them was “piss-a-bed,” a side effect of too many dandelion greens in those greedy for a taste of spring greens after a long winter. Other colorful names include blowball, canker wort, lions tooth, face clock (for their habit of opening and closing with the sun) and wild endive.
Garden-cultivated dandelions leaves are milder and less bitter, and as tasty as related endive in salads and sandwiches and sautéed as greens. But that’s not the only useful part.
Flower petals are used to make summer-flavored dandelion beer and wine. Recipes for dandelion petal bread, petal jelly, dandelion cream cheese spread and other culinary delights abound on the internet. The roots are often an ingredient in root beer; ground, roasted roots make an acceptable substitute for coffee. Perhaps French dandelion greens, grown for huge leaves and mild flavor, will be in produce aisles of whole food markets before long. We may one day even find them underfoot, not as weeds but walking or driving on them: Dandelions exude latex, and one cultivar has been developed for commercial production of natural rubber and is already in road tests. Farming them should not be a challenge.
Instead of just pulling and tossing in the compost, I should go out with my gathering basket and scissors for salad greens to go along with fresh corn on the cob and my juicy tomatoes for supper. It would be a good start to wild foraging we may all need to learn in the near future of our chaotic planet.
I’ll leave some to bloom and go to seed because if I didn’t have dandelion puffs to blow, I wouldn’t be able to make wishes for fairies to grant.
