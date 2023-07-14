Mid-July is lazy, warm evenings on the deck with a glass of iced tea, watching fireflies twinkling in grass and dancing high among treetops.
It’s high summer, putting out watermelon rinds for box turtles. It’s blue jays and crows harassing a hawk, filling the air with a cacophony of screeches and caws and much angry flapping of wings.
It’s cicadas buzzing, katydids and grasshoppers singing in the meadow, late June bugs bumping into everything in clumsy flight and tree frogs singing to stars blinking into view in the darkening sky.
Orb-weaving spiders are spinning webs glittering in the deck lights, night workers lying in wait for a tasty meal. A miniscule Argiope, of the writing spider variety, spun a lengthy zig-zag “poem” across the entire side of a coleus; she must have had a lot to say.
In the woods, spiny orb weavers are stretching invisible traps for the unwary across paths, between trees and garden sheds. I’ve learned to take a flashlight on late-night meanderings to avoid destroying their hard work (and getting a spider in my hair), retreating and taking a different path.
None of them are harmful to anything except an unwary bug; as big (and scary, in some eyes) as some of them get, they have as little interest in biting a human as we have in getting bitten.
In the daytime garden, more black and gold Argiopes are tying tall native thistles together with gossamer threads, while red wasps patrol for caterpillars. They aren’t fussy but carefully avoid any lurking assassin bugs competing for the same prey that also might like a spicy wasp to add a little zest to their meals.
Mid-July is a feast for the senses: the smell of freshly mown grass and Queen of the Night cactus blooming on the deck, wafting its exotic, intoxicating scent into the night, beckoning to share her glory before her all-too-brief beauty fades.
Pink brugmansia’s trumpets spill perfume into the evening air, tempting hummingbird moths to visit. A stroke of citronella-scented geraniums dispenses fragrant oils to repel mosquitos — or so it’s been said, though I think one would have to sit in a pot of them to be protected from those mean little striped Asian mosquitos that zoom in like stealth bombers to stab with sharpened needle-knives.
A second blooming of red clover is busy with honeybees. The summer air is hot and sharp with dry dust and wanting of rain, or muggy and thick after a July thunderstorm, smelling of green and flowers. It’s the breath of Earth herself, rich and tasting of the fulfillment of life.
The red-orange glow of tiger lilies underscores a lofty background of self-sown native thistle, busy with butterflies checking the status of almost-to-bursting flower buds.
Queen Anne’s lace has been succeeded by pink and white sweet peas scrambling over the fence, pink coneflowers and golden-petaled rudbeckia humming with bees and aflutter with butterflies.
Most native tall garden phlox will be late this year, having been given a good shearing by deer Agnes’ landscaping crew. Also late will be tall spires of veronicastrum that usually accompany tiger lilies — if they flower at all, having been deer salad several times this summer. A couple of good soaking rains would encourage new growth for perhaps a fall bloom.
In the front yard, so far exempt from deer predation, white veronicastrum candelabras stand tall over blue Salvia guaranitica, brown-eyed Susans and spikes of goldenrod showering floral firework bursts under purple ironweed towering over the garden gate.
Most of what July brings to Chaos are native plants, and that is as it should be. With our rapidly changing planet, one never really knows what to expect of weather from one season (or even day) to the next. What grew lushly in the garden a year or two ago might not have survived, but natives always return.
I’m increasingly drawn to plants commonly considered “roadside weeds,” such as the aforementioned goldenrod — which, in a past century, was discovered in America by European plant hunters who took it back to England, where botanists improved, propagated and sold it back to American gardeners as solidago.
Many so-called weeds-turned- perennials are native, including coreopsis, echinacea, rudbeckia, phlox and a slew of others. Others have naturalized throughout the North American continent, brought here by settlers who imported them for their gardens. Those include sky-blue-flowered chicory, red clover, dandelions, salsify and many more, all of which now add to the ambiance of a country summer’s day.
The settlers knew their value. Not only were they valuable bee plants for honey production, but they were also useful as food. Chicory is a substitute for coffee. Red clover flowers are steeped for tea, dandelions for medicinal purposes as well as edible greens.
Salsify (Tragopogon porrifolius), often called oyster plant for flavor akin to that of an oyster, is a root vegetable member of the dandelion family. Not commonly found in American markets, salsify (pronounced sal-se-fee) is a staple vegetable still grown in European gardens and served in many restaurants. Its long root, similar to a medium or large parsnip, can be used as a potato substitute: peeled (parboiled first to make peeling easier) and boiled, mashed, in soups or cubed and sauteed with butter in spinach or its own edible greens.
Upon reading a garden article in an online Dutch newspaper about the usefulness of salsify, I went on a hunt for plants or seeds. Before I could scour the countryside with my shovel, I found them almost in my own backyard, so to speak. They were at my daughter and son-in-law’s Kiele Gardens Wildflower Specialist nursery in Neosho.
Full sun lovers, the 2-foot-tall biennial plant sports 3-inch yellow flowers like a spiky daisy. Seed heads resemble a huge dandelion puff on steroids and, when sprayed with a fixative, are beautiful in dried flower arrangements. I’m giving it a try; if salsify will grow along a dry, gravelly roadside, it should love our garden.
Agnes’ lunch crew will likely love it too.
Putting you on notice, Aggie. One more incident and you’re all fired. I don’t care how cute your kids are.
