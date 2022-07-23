I love the approach of a thunderstorm — the cooling breeze, the darkening sky in midday and the towering thunderheads. The ichor of rain and wet dust, grumble of thunder, the sudden silence of the birds.
I’d love it even more if those damnable, parsimonious clouds growling all those promises would part with any of those raindrops before changing course for parts north and east, or south of, as our local weather prognosticators call it, the I-44 corridor. I’ve long suspected air currents, pollutants and heat generated by the unceasing traffic have something to do with dividing potential rain clouds and splitting them. It happens all too frequently as I watch radar images in hope and in vain.
I feel like I’ve been promised a date with Sam Elliott and been stood up at the last minute — all dressed up and ready to go, watching out the window as his black Chevy Suburban (the internet says he’s just a regular guy; in my mind he drives a Maserati, but I have high expectations) just whizzes right on by without a glance to meet up with somebody else who wasn’t even on his horizon.
Instead, I get Napoleon Dynamite, who forgot to make dinner reservations or buy concert tickets, comes dressed in ratty cut-off jeans and a Boy George muscle shirt with a bottle of warm Blatz beer in his hand, and none for me. And to top off my evening, the favored ones gush about what a marvelous time was had with Sam and the refreshing drinks that were served.
The six drops that fell on Chaos sizzled on the patio and vanished, like my hopes and dreams.
And the heat goes on. My lonely yellow rain boots wait dispiritedly by the door, the anticipation of happy puddle-splashing just dim memories. An odd, indefinable aroma permeates the air: hot, acrid dust, dead leaves and despair, the smell of misery and disappointment.
Hoses and sprinklers are running to keep vulnerable young trees and hydrangeas from seceding the state of Chaos, while some natives are showing their ephemeral roots and going into early hibernation along with ferns, astilbes and some of the hostas. At least, I hope so, and that their absence won’t be a permanent thing, with labels serving as grave markers. Wild ginger and hellebores are wilting to the ground in pathetic guilt trips, but as with me, a good drink and a cool night pops them right back up again.
Meanwhile, totally unwatered, unwilted 7-foot-tall native ironweeds (vernonia) are smirking at the sun while spreading fluffy, mauve-pink clouds of bloom over the last Kwanso daylilies and black and blue guaranitica salvia, drawing swarms of pollinators and hummingbirds eager for nectar and pollen elsewhere in somewhat short supply as most of summer’s blooms are faded and shriveling in the heat.
Tall phlox are blooming half-heartedly, flowers quickly withered under the scorching sun. Those in shade are faring better with swallowtail butterflies nectaring, though wilted sadly by midday. That our deer Agnes helped herself to most of the flowers for breakfast seems anticlimactic.
Native trumpet vines (campsis radicans) have taken advantage of my doldrums, gleefully entangling themselves around and through tall rose of Sharon shrubs, reaching the top of an elm and scrambling over an arbor, dripping with cascades of pumpkin orange, trumpet-shaped flowers. Campsis radicans have been known to have roots as deep as 20 feet, possibly tapping into underground aquifers and enabling them to survive anything short of a nuclear blast — and probably that too.
I’ll have to attempt to curb their wandering ways before they hook up with pipevine, also native and also vagrant, and declare the garden their personal jungle, along with autumn clematis and the always ubiquitous redbud seedlings — all of which have to be snipped off as deeply underground as possible, though that just slows them down a bit. There is no real stopping any of them short of a bulldozer and maybe dynamite.
Days are inching shorter, counting down one minute less each day toward the autumnal equinox. I find myself setting my calendar not by Gregorian time but by what’s in bloom. I’m watching for spears of surprise lilies, which normally bloom the last week of July, signaling the onset of summer’s end for me.
Our always-late-to-the-party crape myrtles have erupted in buds nearly overnight and will be blooming into September. Goldenrod is suddenly tall and fat with expectation, mingled with budding fall asters and wild blue sage (salvia azurea) ignoring the heat to bloom through late summer and fall in the wild garden.
There is scarcely a plant in the garden not showing ravages of insectivorous munching, and that’s OK. If nothing is eating them, we aren’t doing something right.
Not that there haven’t been pleasant, even enjoyable spots in the midst of the torture. Cloudy days have brought some relief, and there is a modicum of cooler shade in the woods. Birds are loving the water, flocks of them playing in sprinklers like toddlers.
Early mornings just before sunrise have been delightfully fresh to enjoy a cup of coffee on the deck as the world awakens, cool enough to warrant a light wrap. Evenings have been warm, but nicely tolerable with that unbearably hot sun below the horizon, just right for ending the day with the sunset and sipping a cool one on the porch swing, watching the last of the fireflies sparking in the treetops. Soon cicada songs will be a backdrop to sunrise — as much the sound of summer as ice cream trucks, the crack of a baseball bat and the clink of ice in a glass of lemonade.
August is coming, and long-range forecasts are predicting cooler and rainier days. I’m crossing my fingers to hear echoes of approaching thunder and the sizzle of raindrops on parched ground.
Stay cool, go for nature hikes in shady woods and drink plenty of water. Those weeds will wait, and we don’t have any choice.
