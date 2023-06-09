No matter how many times the sun comes up on a fine June day, it always gently kisses it good morning, sends prisms of light dancing through leaves of trees and grasses, then settles down to a drowsy, warm afternoon.
The whole world seems to take a nap. Birds cease twittering, breezes die and the only thing heard is the gentle humming of bees and soft gurgle of water down the pond waterfall.
I, too, get afternoon lazies when all I want is a cold drink, a bit of shade and soft deck cushion to simply sit and muse about the state of the world, letting the garden soothe my mind and press gentle fingers on my eyes, urging me to still my busy mind and listen to the stories nature is telling.
The world has an alive greenness in June. Exuberant buttery yellow black-eyed Susans almost exactly match the color of bumblebees busy in their midst, bright spots in a cloud of white stachys and catmint blue.
I am glad to see the return of bumblebees. They have been notably scarce for the past couple of years. Of the many species in North America, over half are listed as endangered due to habitat loss, climate change and overuse of insecticides, in addition to other factors not fully understood.
Common eastern bumblebees (Bombus impatiens) in some areas seem to be not only thriving, but also increasing in numbers with a widening range. Still, over half of all North American bumbles are in varying states of decline, some more than others.
I don’t know which species I’m seeing; they are fast, and I’m not about to catch one for inspection to count black spots and leg patches. While normally the most gentle of bees, they do have a powerful sting (speaking from one traumatizing encounter I had with an outhouse and a bumblebee in my childhood).
Making one mad at me or scaring it is not something I’m willing to do, though bumbles are cute, teddy-bear furry, eminently pettable and even companionable if one is gentle and doesn’t try to pick it up. I’m just grateful to have them at all; they are valuable pollinators, and my tomatoes need them to perform their “buzz pollinating” action honeybees can’t do.
Bumbles are easily identifiable by their “fuzzy butts” (furry, hairy abdomens) from the clumsy carpenter bees we dodge coming and going from nests they have carved out in the eaves of my potting shed.
A different genus, male eastern carpenter bees (Xylocopa virginica; the only common species of carpenter bee in the eastern U.S.), is unmistakable by their shiny black butts, larger size and a flight so focused they apparently don’t notice large human bodies that might be in their path. They have been known, upon occasion, to crash headlong into me if I should happen to be in their way, especially if it is mating season and they are chasing girl bees.
Luckily, carpenter bees are not aggressive. Males are stingless (females do have that ability, but would have to feel really threatened to defend themselves) so no harm is done, and the bee, having whacked me solidly in the forehead, simply goes on its merry way while I retrieve whatever I’d been holding at the moment from the ground and let my heart rate slow down.
Carpenter bees have earned their name from their habit of excavating half-inch-wide but often deep nest holes in unpainted, untreated wood, such as in a deck, house eaves, posts or even old unpainted lawn furniture. While known as “solitary bees,” they may occur in large numbers, using one main entrance hole but having deep separate galleries with nests inside, which may cause extensive damage when occupied over a long period of years.
Usually, painting exposed wood will discourage them from any such action in the first place with a barrier they can’t penetrate. Hibernating bees emerge from an established nest in late spring or early summer, which may be right about now, though I haven’t yet seen trolling boy bees hanging out.
Nest locations can usually be discovered when emerging bees are hanging around (they will reuse old nesting sites), and if in an inconvenient place where damage could be costly, holes can be plugged with wood filler while bees are out. Painting will curtail any ideas about new holes.
Citrus spray and/or almond oil applied around their holes is reported effective as repellents, though I’ve never tested them personally. New constructions can often be located by buzzsaw sounds of busy bee carpenters, sawdust on the ground and yellow “bee poop” on a wall below the hole.
Once mated and eggs are laid, bees lay in a supply of “bee bread” (a combination of pollen and regurgitated nectar) for the next generation, and adults will die off in mid-July. Eggs hatch a month or so later, and the new generation emerges to feed, grow into adults and pollinate before settling back in the nests for winter hibernation.
Carpenter bees are vitally necessary for pollination and food production — as are all bees, both native and imported. Many native American plants cannot be properly pollinated by European honeybees, as they did not evolve with them. They need that “buzz” action, like with my tomatoes, to shake pollen out so it can be properly distributed.
On the other hand, many bumbles do not pollinate many of our imported food crops. Here at Chaos, we generally live and let bee (ha), totally chemical and insecticide-free. Insects and animals alike appear to have achieved a balance with no need for much control (except for mosquitoes, deer Agnes’ lunch bunch and those veggie-munching whistle-pigs). If any control is needed at all, we opt for the organic route.
I can hear weeds snickering at me, but I’m not listening. I’ll deal with them later. Right now, I want to hear the bees and sit with a cool drink while nature tells me a story.
