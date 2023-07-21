It’s July’s turn to have five weekends, if this month seems like the Never-Ending Story.
Not that I’m ready for it to be over. In spite of a few uncomfortably hot days and a minor drought, it hasn’t been totally unreasonable — that is, if you don’t count ticks, chiggers and humidity.
We’ve had just enough rain to avoid total garden death with some auxiliary watering, and it looks like a bit more to come before July dances off into the sunset. August is looming ahead, almost unseasonably cool in the Ozarks if any long-range forecasts are right (sure, I believe in the tooth fairy, Easter bunny and the Great Pumpkin, too). Deck chair cushions are wearing thin from being dragged out in mornings and stuffed away before bedtime, or at the merest hint of thunder grumbling behind one dark cloud looming in the western sky.
Not much garden work is getting done in the Chaotic garden in the fulsomeness of high summer, when I’d rather be sitting out the heat on the deck with a cool drink. As a result, it looks even more chaotic than usual.
Spraying down with insect repellent to start my day is less appealing than I remember in the past, with no refreshing dip in the lake at the end of it. The itch of ticks and chiggers that slip past my guard isn’t all that recreational, either.
But I don’t consider the time wasted. Watching birds and butterflies flit high into the trees, soaring hawks, fireflies lighting up the dusk and even serving as a perch for a swallowtail butterfly landing on my phone for a look-see at a flower photo on the screen is some of the best time ever spent. I’ll forget the weeds I didn’t pull, but not those moments savored like treasures in my mind’s memory book.
Nevertheless, mid-July means another round of weeding and garden cleaning. Daylilies, irises and late spiderworts are shedding spring leaves like our cat Max sheds hair, needing to be pulled away and spent stems removed to give the garden a fresh face.
A wheelbarrow trundled along is necessary to tote twigs and branches littered after recent high winds. Nest-like seed cups of spent Queen Anne’s lace flowers bow low over paths, getting caught on clothing and tangled in my hair when I bend over to pull pig-weeds, spurge and inevitable crabby-weed under them. Their long stems are now a trip hazard after dark.
All will be pulled or cut down except for seeds yet to ripen of the few with unusual flowers, to make way for tall asters, goldenrod, cone flowers, rudbeckias and a few native tall phlox not scourged by deer. Enough seedlings of biennial Queen Anne’s lace are sprouted to be plentiful next summer, and I’ll scatter ripe seed stalks in the wild “honeybee” bed to ensure flowers for seasons to come.
Most of my weeding and garden cleaning takes place in early morning hours just after daybreak, accompanied by morning doves cooing their day’s plans. I feel the golden warmth of sunrise as it waves bright wands through the trees, turning spiderwebs to delicate, gleaming silver jewelry for a brief moment before it splinters into shards of amber on the forest floor.
It’s still cool then, moist dawn air pleasant on my bare arms before the rising sun turns the day into a sauna as I make my ritual morning inspection round, camera in one hand and pruners in other, ready to deal with tree sprouts, gone-to-seed lilies and not-there-yesterday tall weeds.
Fat surprise lily buds are poking up among ferns and hostas, to bloom in a cloud of pink confectioneries in another week. They so remind me of cotton candy that my mouth fairly waters for county fairs remembered from childhood, with the sharp scents of dust, livestock manure and sunburnt skin mingled with the aroma of corn dogs, apple pie and popcorn. When they bloom, I always hear in my mind the music of a calliope from a carnival merry-go-round drifting on the breeze.
A nighttime hour in my studio was interrupted by a beetle of Brobdingnagian proportions blundering through my paint brushes. He (male, lacking a female ovipositor) arrived suddenly unannounced and unexpectedly, but unlike my little jumping spider, I highly doubt he came to watch me paint.
About 2 inches long, feelers and all, and shiny jet black (but gray with dust and thoroughly coated in spider webs — no idea where he got all that), he was not at all interested in being caught. But with the aid of a plastic cup — dragged along in an escape attempt — he soon found himself on the outside of my screen door and promptly hid under the step.
I later found him on the studio porch floor, missing the tip of one feeler but nicely cleaned up for a beauty shot. Google identified it as a broadneck root borer beetle (prionus laticolis), native to North America.
Feeding on roots of deciduous trees, root borer beetles can inflict serious damage, killing young trees and shrubs and causing mature trees to suddenly fall over when roots have been devoured. I could have killed him with the health of our trees in mind, but couldn’t summon the callousness to end the life of such a glorious beast of a beetle.
Besides, it belongs to our ecosystem and is a key to the continuing chaos of nature. I may regret it when the next oak falls rootless in a windstorm, but I’ll trust nature to keep the natural world in balance and running smoothly, even if at times it seems inconvenient to us naive humans.
Nature is what happens in a garden and the world. It would go on if humanity didn’t exist, and better without the human penchant for destruction, unthinking carelessness and attitude that it’s all about us and ours to control. That beetle is part of the structure connected to all of nature, as insignificant as it seems (what’s one beetle, anyway?), and we must take care to not destroy those links that hold together the life support system running this planet.
There’s no app for a system restore when it crashes, and we can’t just order replacement parts or get a new unit. So no, I won’t wantonly destroy a life going about its business in fulfilling its natural function — except maybe ticks, chiggers and Asian tiger mosquitos.
In those cases, it is all about me. Have I mentioned I hate ticks?
