I had my big coat handy when January had one last mean thing to say with blustery cold, snow and ice-covered steps and streets. As it’s been said, “Southerners are urged to stay at home and not travel. Northerners will need their big coats.”
This transplanted Northerner, having grown up with Michigan winters, still memorable after decades, is never without appropriate winter gear. My hat, scarf and gloves — always in pockets of every winter coat I own — and boots are close by the door, ready for whatever the tail end of winter in the Ozarks decides to throw down.
Hopes of almost-spring with a few balmy days vanished as another arctic blast kicked crocus and snowdrop buds back into their hearts and brought every cardinal, blue jay and starling within miles to stoke up on protein-rich peanuts and flocks of birds to birdseed and suet feeders.
The weather has been like a rough sea — riding swells with sunny blue skies and birds one minute, and dropping into a deep trough of gray skies and cold rain the next. It’s a wonder we’re not seasick.
But a warming (likely temporary) is in the forecast again, and snow crocuses will be once more stretching petals to the sun. I haven’t yet been out to see what has happened to blooming hellebores, but they are resilient. Though some first blooms may have been spoiled, more will come along as daffodils begin to bloom in a few weeks.
Looking up, with the first week of February comes the second full moon of the year (12:29 a.m. Feb. 5, for anyone interested in savoring the actual “fullness” of the moment).
Native American cultures dubbed it Snow Moon, Hungry Moon or Famine Moon, as February was normally the month when heaviest snows made hunting difficult. Winter food stores were dwindling and rationed until spring.
It also was called Bone Moon by Cherokees, with bones and bone marrow soup often their only foods for survival. Anishinaabemowin (or, less tongue-twisting, Ojibwe) of the Northeast, including the entire month in the full moon name, called it Eagle Moon, when eagles migrate to open waters for fishing, and Little Bear Moon as bear cubs were born in February.
If I were to name a full moon (and why not?), February would be Cloudy Moon, with few nights clear enough to get a glimpse of astronomical events I would like to see.
For the first time in 50,000 years, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), otherwise known as the green comment, is whizzing through our solar system, hurtling between Earth and Mars at some 128,500 mph. It originated perhaps some 4.5 billion years ago in the Oort cloud, a comet-rich region of interstellar space surrounding our sun far beyond Pluto and possibly extending a quarter of the way to the nearest star.
The nucleus of the green comment, so named as carbon-rich molecules in its gaseous cloud get excited by solar radiation and emit green light, is tiny. It’s a ball of dust and ice only thought to be about a mile across, with a glowing “tail” of dust and ions stretching for millions of miles.
Possibly last viewed by Neanderthals during the Stone Age, it will not return in any of our lifetimes for future humans to lift a toast to it, or it may somehow get booted out of our solar system entirely.
Not the brightest object in the night sky, it is faintly visible near the Big Dipper and might be easier to locate as it nears Mars on or about Feb. 10. Binoculars would help, but clouds, brightness of the full moon and glow of city lights might mean the only way I’ll see it is via a Hubble image on the internet.
I haven’t even been able to see much of my favorite winter constellation, Orion the Hunter, which appears in the southern sky.
Something interesting may be going on there, too. Betelgeuse (pronounced Beetlejuice, like the movie), a very old red giant and the largest star in the Orion constellation, caught astronomers’ attention with a massive tantrum when it blew its top in 2019, dimming briefly before regaining its brightness. It may go supernova, blowing up completely any day now, becoming the brightest event in the sky, or it might take 100,000 years (a brief tick in universal time).
I’m watching just in case. However, with Betelgeuse being over 700 light-years away, any event we might now see was over 700 years ago by our time, as that’s how long it has taken for the light from it to reach our eyes.
Back on Earth, Chaos is beginning to wake up, with the usual chaos ensuing. We’ve spent the week evicting a squirrel from a closet ceiling in the studio, thankfully before she made a nest and had babies, but the wreckage was nearly total — ceiling, insulation and skylight had to be replaced.
She might have had help from a raccoon, and maybe that deer mouse (from a previous column) at some time in the past, judging from some of the leavings. But I did catch a glimpse of her once, so I know who should get the most recent blame. On the plus side, if there is one, she caused some much overdue closet purging — and timely, too, before the garden needs the same kind of attention.
In another couple of weeks, we’ll be trimming tattered and tired maiden grasses back to about 18 inches, before growth starts in early March. Winter-scorched hellebore leaves can now be safely removed and badly freeze-burnt liriope cut to the ground.
I’ll rake away some leaves from our wildflower patches to expose bare ground and scatter new wildflower seeds, pull up rogue blackberries and honeysuckle, clear away the latest round of wind-pruned branches and trim off damaged and broken branches.
It’s still too early to prune roses (after bud break) or much of anything else, plant perennials or clean up leaves we left last fall. I’ll need to see bugs and butterflies first. On an optimistic note: Radish seeds I planted a couple of weeks ago have come up at last. I’m ready with my bread and butter.
I’ll be on the deck tonight (in my big coat, as nights are still cold), toasting the Snow Moon and once-in-an-eon green comment, even if I can’t see it, and the portent of almost-spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.