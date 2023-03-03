The dawn air is full of avian song, chatter, arguments and noisy squabbling over territorial rights: “Get out of my space and find your own mate; this one’s mine! My worm, I saw it first!”
Crows have been loudly proclaiming squatting rights to a nest in a nearby oak that was rightfully built by a hawk pair last year and they want it back, caws and shrieks shattering a once peaceful morning with aerial combat.
Male cardinals formerly taking polite turns at the peanut feeder are sniping at each other with open beaks and fluttering wings. Their potential mates are only paying attention to the testosterone-fueled behavior out of the corners of their eyes as they go on with selecting the most predator-proof thicket to set up housekeeping.
They’re also staying out of the war zones — but not without their own fusses and battles over the best sites. Once the boys get their hormonal skirmishes out of the way, a female will sing a courtship duet with her selected partner and get serious about nest building.
One year, a nest was precariously built (probably by an inexperienced, first-year mother) in the tulip magnolia, right at the end of a branch over the deck steps. I worried over it all spring, fearing a storm would blow it down or a predator would find the babies. But even with panicked flight accompanied by distressed squawks every time someone came or went under their nest, the pair successfully raised their brood in spite of themselves.
They haven’t built there since, likely having learned a valuable lesson about choosing a more secure neighborhood. Most of our more sensible resident cardinals opt for thick cover of ancient, woody euonymous on our rock wall, or the perfect anti-predator choice of a thorny tangled climbing rose or pyracantha.
Meanwhile, high above all the drama, vultures returned from southern migration are silently soaring, gliding effortlessly in graceful black silhouettes. When I see them, it signals to me that spring has securely arrived, in spite of what March weather brings.
The spring floral fireworks show has begun in earnest. Eclipsed by grand explosions of daffodils, smaller bulbs and ephemerals are bright but delicate puffs and sparklers. Ethereally dainty snow crocuses have already fizzled and gone, replaced by giant crocuses in brilliant bursts of purple and gold.
One by one, fawn lilies (white-flowered Erythronium mesochoreum, also known as dog-tooth violet) and daisylike blue Anemone blanda are popping up to line paths. Purple-hued clumps of fast-emerging Virginia bluebells are already budded, crowding violets and Virginia waterleaf in every available cranny between the royally elegant hellebore queens. Luminous, pale blue starflowers are strewn underfoot.
Silver-splashed Trillium underwoodii — leaves already shredded by some early, hungry caterpillar — are the first to arrive of fancy trilliums. In another week or so, the entire woods garden will be a solid carpet of blooms, and all we will have to do is keep windblown branches and sticks picked up and enjoy it — at least in my dreams.
With just a couple of sunny days, the lawn is studded with a galaxy of spring beauties, dainty blue creeping veronica and golden dandelion suns amid a starry sprinkling of tiny white hairy bittercress flowers. Bees, intent and focused on gathering the largess of nectar and pollen of spring, dodge my ankles, occasionally whizzing past my ear on their way back to their hive, pollen-laden, gently humming in the sun-saturated stillness.
Dreaming aside, it’s time for getting serious with garden cleanup, raking paths and cutting back the last of tattered “winter interest” no longer interesting. Hardiest emerging perennials can be freed from deep protective layers of leaves to let them bathe in the spring sun and harden off before the next weekly temperature dip.
In the woods garden, only a top layer will come off to allow ephemerals to grow, leaving the rest to feed and protect the soil and lives under it and preserve soil moisture in summer. I’ll mulch front-garden perennial beds with my favorite go-to, soil-softening and healing cotton burr compost, as soon as temperatures safely allow removal of the rest of the leafy cover.
Iris beds need to be cleaned of old leaves, mulch and debris that might lead to rot in spring rains and harbor slugs. Any old foliage should be pulled off and discarded or burned (not composted lest they carry disease or iris borer eggs) and rhizomes checked for smelly, bacterial soft spots. If found but most of the rhizome is solid, they can be trimmed, dipped in a bleach solution (1 part household bleach to 9 parts water), or dusted with Comet cleanser and replanted. Disinfect tools with bleach in the same bleach solution. Irises heaved up by winter freezing action can simply be tucked back into bed.
Many hibernating insects have already emerged and overwintered eggs hatched. While it’s been the rule of thumb (also known as an old wives’ tale) and my habit to wait until temperatures have leveled off at 50 degrees, it doesn’t always hold true. Some emerge with the first warm rays of the sun and others not until later in spring or even in summer. We’ll deposit leaves and debris to compost naturally but where any late sleepers remaining can safely escape.
Our compost piles should be turned and sifted now while there’s time before spring chores get too intense. The resulting wonderful compost will be used to fill in thin spots and for mulch around hostas as they come up (and I can find them). I’ll work ours into the herb/flower garden I intend to renew. Meanwhile, it’s been bagged into big sturdy sunflower seed bags I’ve saved.
All this with my fingers crossed: Past experiences with intense March and April polar blasts have me keeping blankets, piles of leaves and big pots ready to throw over tender new growth at a moment’s notice.
Not that I don’t trust spring. It’s just that, no, I don’t fully trust an Ozark spring. The sun may be warm, but March winds still have an icy bite, and it’s snowing from Los Angeles to Vermont.
