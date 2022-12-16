Pretty sure raccoons are just cats in different fur.
Judging from how many things are knocked off surfaces, tipped over, gnomes and other garden kitsch relocated, compost bin stirred or rocks pushed out of line along the paths, it seems to me there must be feline genomes in the raccoon line. When I looked it up, sure enough — though it may be a real stretch, as both belong to the Carnivora order.
All modern carnivorans, including cats and raccoons, evolved from miacoids (small, early carnivorous mammals) that existed from approximately 66 million to 33 million years ago. Some 43 million years ago, the feliforma (cat) family went its own way, leaving raccoons in the caniforma family more closely related to dogs, bears and even otters — but I suspect there may still be an inkling of primal cat behavior lurking in that raccoon brain.
To be sure, cats and raccoons can’t breed, so there is no chance of hybrid babies (though they apparently can mate if they get desperate enough and maybe swipe right on Tinder) because of a barrier known scientifically as the “mechanism of reproductive isolation.” Eggs of one species cannot be fertilized by another species.
In spite of the common popular belief that Maine coon cats are raccoon-cat hybrids, it is a biologically impossible myth. Maine coons are likely descended from Norwegian forest cats, definitely from other cat species. Mother cats, however, are well known to nurse kittens and babies of other species, including bunnies, puppies and raccoon kits, even going so far as to steal them if they have lost their own babies.
I spend as much time putting back things those lovable but pesky masked jerks have played with in the garden as I do things my cats have chosen as toys in the house.
I’m not even sure the neighborhood semi-feral cats and raccoons haven’t formed some kind of a gang to spend their nights partying together out there. There may be opossums involved, too, though they and other forest denizens are not usually friends — in spite of all the comfortable, charming tales of Thornton Burgess and Kenneth Grahame I loved as an adventurous child and so wanted to be true.
Those childhood stories, fairy tales though they were, shaped my outlook on the natural world.
In the 40-acre swamp of the Michigan farm where I grew up as an only child with a big imagination, I spent hours roaming through the woods, often on my knees with rump in the air looking with a mouse’s-eye view under mossy logs and rocks, in creeks and swales and hollow trees for any signs of tiny tea sets, little lost walking sticks and wee berry pails left behind by the animal characters I loved.
Not finding any, I created my own stories with acorn cap tea sets and toadstool tables, and I haven’t stopped loving nature or writing about it since. I’m still looking under things, though I no longer expect fairy tea things (and am thrilled when I find them, in the form of tiny lichen “cups” and delicate toadstool umbrellas).
Nature has kept me grounded physically, emotionally and spiritually, and when I feel I’m becoming untethered, disconnected, unfocused and fresh out of inspiration, a day among the trees, mosses and wildflowers with birds and creatures I know are there brings me back to clarity and living in the moment.
As winter solstice approaches, with long nights and dawn (it seems like) approaching midday, I find myself in semi-hibernation, often napping through the day with a warm blanket, hot tea and a book, counting off the days until the return of the sun.
I’ll venture out on warmish days, blinking at the sun in shirtsleeves or wrapped in a warm jacket against the cool, misty fog to explore, poking under leaves to find buds of hellebores blushing pink, early and ready to bloom in this mild December. Yellow drops of sunlight dot crowns of midwinter dandelions, daffodil and crocuses are poking up green spears through the drifts of leaves, and I’m again amazed how much does not sleep through the winter.
The garden is very much awake with early ephemerals. Corydalis, false rue anemone, grape hyacinths, Christmas ferns, tiny woods ferns, geraniums, columbines and ajuga keep the garden green among the fallen leaves. I’ve gathered fallen branches for a solstice fire to welcome the new year, which for me begins with solstice and the lengthening days, though by the calendar it marks the start of winter.
In the house, new flowers of brugmansia are once again perfuming the air. I’m tending to my “growing” collection of succulents, swelled with the addition of baby Easter cactus and white Thanksgiving cactus from my daughter, a Stapelia gigantea (carrion flower) given to me by a generous friend to replace one lost in the deep freeze of 2020, and silver squill, Ledebouria socialis, a succulent scilla.
Otherwise known as Scilla violacia, the silver squill is a bulbous native to South Africa. Sometimes also called “sea onions,” though they have little to do with the sea in their native habitat other than being a coastal plant, squills thrive with a minimum of tinkering to downright neglect (my ideal houseplant), except to give it a good drenching once a month or so, bright but indirect light and a bit of cactus or tomato food in summer. I’m rewarded with tiny pinkish/green flowers in late winter and early spring.
I’m not trusting any of my new babies to the greenhouse (I don’t anticipate another power outage at 3 a.m. with minus 0 temperatures, but one never knows). They have joined the now crowded porch windows with Queen of the Night, dragon fruit, my 40-year-old snake plant and succulent winter-blooming begonias. Keeping them on the back porch ensures they won’t get pushed off by nosy raccoons that prowl the greenhouse if the door is left open on balmy nights.
Not too sure about our cats, though, when they want to get close to the windows to watch — and possibly pick up tips, as their mischievous bandit cousins head for the bird feeders and trash cans, knocking things off the deck rail as they go.
