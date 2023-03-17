So much for everyone’s anticipated spring equinox. Winter came down to see how much spring’s plans could be screwed up with a deep, icy breath off the melting polar ice cap to blow at us before spring marches on to April.
The tulip magnolia flowers are wilted brown scraps. Birds that drifted away from feeders have returned, hoping to find peanuts they gorged on all winter for easy extra protein against the cold, but alas, there are no more.
The flocks will have to be satisfied with sunflower and wild bird seed. Mealworm treats are gone, too; just a few suet cakes remain to tide them over. Emerging worms and insects hiding from the cold in leaf litter can be found with a little effort; those spoiled featherheads won’t starve.
My herb garden renewal intentions are on temporary hold this week. Beds are still full of leaves, stalks of last year’s perennials still standing. It’s a good thing, too; it allows time to really think this project through and reassess plant choices.
My biggest consideration, since I first planted that garden, is how the black walnut tree (Juglans nigra) shading our deck at the west end has grown from about 20 feet tall to nearly 50 over the past 30 years, making the reach of its roots some 50 feet out from the trunk, now under most of the garden where it lies between the deck and my studio.
The root system extending beyond the canopy of the black walnut is in full sun. Normally, with any other species of tree, it would not be too much of a problem — other than making it a bit difficult for much deep digging. Its root competition is not crucial to success of herbs and annuals.
Where the problem lies is with the black walnut’s murderous agenda.
The tall, majestic shade trees (though exceedingly messy with flowers in spring and nuts and stems from their compound leaves in fall) are often planted as landscape trees and grown for their edible nuts. But they are not compatible with many other trees and plants, producing a toxic chemical called juglone. It’s present in all parts of the tree, especially roots and nut hulls.
It makes walnut trees efficiently self-weeding, keeping out competing vegetation that might interfere with their nutrients and making it difficult to garden in their vicinity. The juglone toxicity zone of a black walnut may extend some 20 feet farther than the spread of its roots, making its reach 60 to 80 feet wide. Just where we think it’s safe to plant, that tree can still sneak in and poison our favorites, and we will be mystified about what is killing them.
A couple of years ago, the spreading roots of our black walnut slew a beautiful 25-year-old rhododendron once thriving next to our front door. I have realized only recently it’s the reason decades-old white lilacs some 30 feet away from it have been slowly fading and dying for the past three or four years: Those deadly roots have ninja’d in to kill them. I’m holding my breath it won’t go after our beautiful tulip magnolia too.
Plant growth affected by the deadly chemical will appear wilted, leaves yellow, curled and drooping with stunted growth and death. Juglone, according to some studies, prevents plant respiration, keeping affected plants from taking up water and nutrients — effectively starving them to death.
There is no remedy for juglone toxicity — not even cutting down the tree, as the poison remains in roots and soil for more than five years. No part of a black walnut — leaves, nuts, stems, bark or wood chips — should be used as mulch around susceptible plants, and certainly not in a vegetable garden. Shredded hardwood mulch in bulk may contain black walnut wood; always ask before buying. Free city-shredded compost should always be suspect.
The good news is that although there is a long list of plants to which black walnuts will not grant root room, there is an equally long list of juglone-tolerant plants. Most native trees, shrubs and woodland wildflowers, having evolved with black walnuts, are not bothered. The list of susceptible plants includes nonnatives such as my lilacs and rhododendrons, azaleas, magnolias, spiraeas, hydrangeas, maples, most fruit trees and bushes, pines and privet (no grief there).
Tomatoes, peppers, eggplants and potatoes or any other member of the solanum family won’t grow under black walnut trees. Juglone-secreting black walnut roots won’t have it. They aren’t friendly to cabbage or asparagus, either, and that explains why strawberries died and chrysanthemums I thought would be pretty under our tree hated it.
Also included on the sensitive list are columbines, petunias, flowering tobacco (nicotiana), peonies, lilies and daffodils, though an old peony that grew up with our tree is fine. Tiger lilies seem to think juglone is fertilizer, and poeticus daffodils thumb their dainty noses at it.
Nicotiana grew well for several years under a black walnut in the woods. So much for lists; it’s mostly a matter of trial and error, and often plant death can be attributed to soil or growing conditions, or two varieties of the same species may react differently.
If I were to grow vegetables (and if deer, groundhogs and raccoons could be teleported to another dimension for the summer), beans, beets, carrots, corn, melons, onions and the squash family would do fine. The list of flowering plants is long with native ephemerals and spring wildflowers, tall phlox, bidens, goldenrod, daisies and fall asters.
Some nonnative perennials are tolerant, including hostas (but not all), coral bells, astilbes, bee balm, stonecrops, day lilies and most bulbs. Surprise lilies (lycoris) multiply like weeds, as do irises, including bearded, Siberians, Louisianas and copper irises. Passion flower vine, clematis and Dutchman’s pipe are exuberant.
But the list isn’t comprehensive, and that’s where my dreams of colorful annual flowers aflutter with bees and butterflies get stuck. Only zinnias, pansies, begonias and calendulas (pot marigolds) are included.
I want more, including bachelor buttons, cleome, coreopsis, cosmos — the whole roster of easy, happy summer flowers. I’ll experiment with some carefully selected annuals and herbs, plant monarda, rearrange hardy geraniums and other juglone-tolerant plants that have survived for decades, replace done-for lilacs with a viburnum or forsythia and hope for the best. I can see my old privet topiary basket centering the garden is not long for the world; an obelisk with tolerant morning glories might be a replacement.
The equinox’s winter tantrum will be spent gleaning lists and scouring seed catalogs and seed racks. This will be a summer of experimentation, with a reasonable black walnut-tolerant plant list at the end to publish.
