Nature abhors a vacuum.
No, I’m not talking about a faithful old Kirby, though I have heard of people vacuuming their front lawns — mostly as a ploy to make neighbors think they are insane and to keep unwanted visitors away.
I’m not even talking about the garden Roomba, an outdoor edition of that indoor robot contraption that weeds veggie gardens and edges flower beds like a weedwhacker on a skateboard. I’m sure nature would truly abhor that one. It’s available on Amazon if anyone really must go have that toy.
The vacuum nature doesn’t want is like the vacuum of space, with infinite emptiness between stars and galaxies. Any bare soil is anathema to nature, and sooner or later, it will be filled with something.
Nowhere has it been brought home to me at Chaos more than in our small woods garden. In a little more than half an acre, some 500 species of plants and trees (yes, curiosity and I counted one day, just for fun) intermingle, rub shoulders and tangle roots with each other. It’s a crazy mashup that somehow weaves into an intricate tapestry of color and form I could never have duplicated on my own.
All I did was plant some seeds. Sometimes, planting seeds of anything is all one needs to do to start an adventure in life — just one small beginning.
Sometimes, I didn’t even plant any seeds. Nature did that on her own, as she often does.
And once in a while, unusual species just show up in some mysterious, arcane way. Some we might consider weeds in our more cultivated gardens close to the house, but they are natives valuable to wildlife, and welcome in this mostly wild space.
The abundance of plants also brings an abundance of bugs and critters to eat them. As I’ve often said, some plants being eaten (not the hostas, Agnes) and holes in the leaves mean nature is doing it right to feed her vast family.
Even so, I do spend quite a bit of time editing nature’s works. Stray invasive nonnatives from when the woods was a tangle of honeysuckle, autumn clematis, poison ivy and euonymous still show up on a regular basis, even after two decades of conscientious weeding. Clematises and stubborn euonymous need to be dug or the roots treated with an eyedropper of brush killer directly on the cut stem.
Through my own fault, because I’m the one who planted them, hellebores need control. It is time to remove flower clusters with maturing seed pods. As much as I love those first glorious, silky blooms in late winter, there is only room for just so many, and Chaos has reached its limit.
Young tree seedlings are also an issue, especially black cherry and elm. Invasive burning bush and bush honeysuckle were cut down long ago, but every year I still pull them out by the handfuls. I suspect their seeds will persist in the soil longer than my lifetime.
Virginia bluebells have, regretfully, reached the end of their blooming cycle for this spring. Most seed-bearing stalks will have to be removed, but I think I’ll wait until they are ripe, put some where I would like them to spread and fling the rest over the fence to what we now refer to as the honeybee (former leaf dump area) garden, along with the ripening hellebore seeds. They can all go happily wild together out there (encouraged by our neighbor beekeeper) and I won’t have to tend them.
Nectar-rich tall phlox, elderberries, milkweed, a plethora of other wildflowers and a lush bed of black peppermint already grow there for later season bloom. A few irises and daffodils have appeared, remnants of earlier garden cleanups. One day, it will be a mass of blooms teeming with pollinators all spring through fall, under nature-planted red buds.
Though early spring flowers are mostly done, the woods garden is still going strong. Native woodland phlox are opening in soft pinks and blues among late double narcissus; Jacks-in-the-pulpit and camassias are companions with slowly emerging hostas.
Gracefully unfurling fern fronds edge the dry creek; deep blue crested irises tumble among the rocks and into the path with starry false rue anemones. Here and there, the first purple spiderworts weave through lavender-pink wild geranium Robert, overhung with white globes of Eastern snowball viburnum, harbinger of things to come. Columbines are ringing red and golden bells, ready for hungry hummingbird males coming to claim territories for their ladies.
Farther up the path, nodding red trilliums are surrounded by white violets and wild ginger, replacing a swath of adder’s tongue leaves fast disappearing until next year. Every day, new surprises await with each turn of the path — pink scilla (bellflowers) tucked between the roots of a hackberry; forgotten, rare white checkered lilies at the end of a rotting log; a yellow swallowtail butterfly briefly resting on my cheek for a kiss as I bent to take a picture of the phlox it actually meant to visit.
Seedlings are growing like weeds in the greenhouse, and I actually am beginning to feel like a success as a gardener. I’ll have to plant the morning glories soon before they reach the rafters; I was astounded and a bit befuddled to find there are already flower buds. Normally it is July or even August before flowers appear. We shall see if they keep them when they are outdoors in the garden.
Tomatoes are growing at the rate of about an inch a day in gallon pots. It will be about May 1 before one I’ll keep goes into its summer pot on the deck; three extras have already found homes. I feel as if I am adopting out puppies. I hate to see them go, even to nice tomato-loving gardeners who, I know, have a vacuum to fill and will treat them right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.