Someone once said that gardening has a way of bringing you to your knees, and looking at my dirt-stained sweatpants as I wielded my trowel to tuck back into the ground a handful of tiny daffodil bulbs heaved out of the soil by last week’s deep freeze, I could well understand that remark.
I felt it not only physically, but mentally as well, noting with some dismay the brown wilted wreckage of hellebores that were only recently vibrant green; frost-bleached, withered leaves of spring-flowering bulbs; and the ever-present litter of broken branches and twigs, exacerbated by the snow and last windstorm.
But while I was down there on my knees, I pushed aside freeze-burnt hellebore leaves to peek under the thick fallen leaf mat — to find, safely shielded underneath, fresh new leaves and bright crimson buds peeping out at me — and I knew all was going to be right with the new year, at least for the moment.
Thanks to the insulating blanket of snow, most of the garden escaped without much damage — even pansies, though those on the above-ground deck were not as fortunate. I’ve already taken a gamble and replaced those with radish and lettuce seeds.
It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve planted them in January, and I had an, “Oh, what the heck, go for it” moment. We shall see. Nothing tastes as good as radishes freshly pulled and hose-washed, eaten with a slice of buttered bread, as I sit on the garden steps in sweet, early spring sun. I can dream — that is, if chickadees won’t eat the seeds before they come up.
Poppy seed should be planted in January or February, if they weren’t in fall, so I’ve scattered the pitifully small amount of poppy seeds I found in the bottom of the Burpee envelope I bought last week. I haven’t saved poppy seed for a couple of years, and now wish I had. A bar of gold would be less costly as the same weight in poppy seeds, I’m thinking.
It wasn’t quite so right with our little greenhouse. Our little electric heater tried but couldn’t overcome the below-zero polar cold we were gifted for Christmas, and every begonia, geranium, saved annual and several succulents were toast. Though disappointing, most will be easily replaceable in spring, except for a 15-year-old beefsteak begonia that wasn’t tough enough to stand up to this winter.
A few tougher plants lost leaves but should recover pretty quickly. Having learned from the last unfortunate event when the greenhouse froze, I now keep brugmansias, favorite begonias and jungle cactuses indoors on the heated back porch where they are safe from the vagaries of Missouri weather.
December was pretty rough on mahonias; sadly, there will be no blooms again this year for winter nectaring honeybees or berries for cedar waxwings. Buds on our ancient tulip magnolia, still tightly furled and firm, were safe from winter’s wrath for now, but it’s a long time until March. Forsythia buds are swelling, raring to go; perhaps they will have flowers for the bees if the weather stays mild.
Looking back on the past tough garden year, I’m on the fence about planting much of anything this coming season. We won’t know what was lost to last summer’s drought until spring, and I don’t want to plant any new trees or perennials to watch them struggle and die should we have a repeat of the intense heat.
I do intend (in lieu of New Year’s resolutions, I have intentions — some even good) to plant annuals and scatter more wildflower seed for pollinators, to be a gardener who makes a difference, if even a small one.
Chaos is living up to its name. Nature is becoming what it needs and wants to be: a self-sustaining oasis, a haven in a world so busy with its artificial occupations of cellphones and computers it neglects to notice what is happening with nature and the fact that our accustomed way of life is fast disappearing. Our very near future world will be very different.
But no garden is ever finished. In my imagination, our garden would be lush with flowers, with every rare and exotic plant in cultivation (but no “weeds,” of course) teeming with wildlife and perfect weather. That fairy tale, however, is not what a garden should really be: messy, lively, constantly evolving, where no gardener is ever in control, but shared mindfully and compassionately with our fellow lifeforms on this fragile Earth.
To encapsulate and paraphrase some thoughts on nature of Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist Richard Feynman (1918-1988), who was as much a poet and philosopher as scientist: “We are not to tell nature what she’s gotta be. … She’s always got better imagination than we have. The imagination of nature is far, far greater than the imagination of man. Nature only allows us to see possibilities, but she teaches us that she is in charge and will do what she wants, and has a way of not going according to what we expect when we think we know something. She has no responsibility to be what we think she should be. And her universe not only doesn’t care what we think, it doesn’t even care that we do think.”
“So we get this idea that we know how nature works, and almost all the time we are not right,” says Dr. Brian Cox, professor of particle physics and researcher at the Large Hadron Collider, though he may also have been quoting Feynman, referring to the broader picture of the universe as a whole.
I intend (there I go again with intentions) to learn new ways to garden in 2023 and work with nature in the uncertain future we’re facing; to remind myself not to second-guess Mother Nature because I will definitely be mostly wrong; to not take on information without questioning; and to rethink everything we’ve learned or been told in the past, that we thought we knew and do “because we’ve always done it that way.” We can’t anymore.
If it means I must fulfill my intentions on my dirt-stained knees, seeing nature’s possibilities and taking actions to do my part, that’s where I’ll be found. But I can’t do it alone.
Meantime, I’m stocking up on chocolate. I think I’m gonna need it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.