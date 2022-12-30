“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.”
— William E. Vaughn
I don’t know whether to be glad that we’re on the cusp of a new year or grateful we survived the last one.
I’m looking back over the year, watching snow melt from our epic holiday — well, maybe not exactly epic for the Ozarks as far as snow went, though it was enough to make Christmas white and perhaps provide a little insulation for the gardens. Records were definitely broken with below-zero cold, keeping many of us safely home, postponing holiday festivities and keeping home fires burning.
It was a year of ups and downs, gains and losses, beginnings and finalities.
It was four seasons of chaos for Chaos — rough days when I just wanted to crawl into the nearest hollow tree and cloister with elves and toads and magic mushrooms and not come out until things got better, and other days kissed with miracles.
We grumped about February weather, anguishing over the seemingly nonending winter we were sure would be the end of Chaos, but loved late spring and early summer. We slammed the door on midsummer’s scorching death star, refusing to go outdoors until somebody turned the furnace down.
We did all we could to keep the garden watered and alive, but it was never enough, watching trees and plants wither and die with vows to give up, just let it all go with a fresh, minimal start next year and mark those strong enough to withstand the changes in how we are going to have to go forward with our garden in coming years.
Our venerable grandfather oak came to the end of its life, reduced to a pile of firewood, leaving only a stump and teary-eyed memories. Lifesaving late fall rains finally came to replenish the soil and take us hydrated into winter, hoping it was not too late to save thirsty trees. Only time will tell. Chaos may have an entirely different look in the coming years.
It was a year of celebrations as well. As 2022 drew to a close, I celebrated the beginning of my 81st year with a sense of astonishment and gratitude at being mostly healthy and upright (trying to ignore my arthritic knees — and not to jinx myself, having escaped the pandemic).
Solstice brought a beautiful blessing as my grandson and his wife brought baby Sabrina Jane into the family, making me a great-grandmother, with my daughter present at the birth to welcome her grandchild into the world. It was a year of accomplishments with my art, receiving awards, a gallery show and participating in the annual Spiva Membership Show in the grand opening of the beautiful Harry Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
With every December we tear off the calendar, a whole new year presents itself with a new page full of possibilities and fresh ideas, things that have never been, both real and unimaginable. We don’t know where we are going, but in order to get anywhere, we have to first make a start with a new paintbox to color our days, create or experience something new with each sunrise, whether it be a song, a painting, a poem, a book or learning about our universe. When we realize the sky has no limit, there is no limit to what can be done with curiosity, stretching of imagination and a little courage to step off the mountain and grow our wings.
This coming year feels like a portal into an surrealistic world, populated with UFOs (or unidentified aerial phenomena, as they are now called), artificial intelligence, the James Webb Space Telescope a million miles away from Earth looking into 13.6 billion years past, robot dogs, 3D printed human organs, automated stores — and who knows what transportation will be before the end of this decade. And now lettuce and tomatoes might be farmed on the moon.
As Donald Rumsfeld, former secretary of defense, in his book “Known and Unknown” wrote: “Reports that say that something hasn’t happened are always interesting to me, because, as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know that we know. There are known unknowns. That is to say, there are things that we now know we don’t know. But there are also unknown unknowns. There are things we do not know we don’t know.” Whatever he said. Life is fixing to get interesting, and likely sooner than we can imagine. It certainly won’t be boring.
As usual, in this world and garden as I know it, I won’t be making any New Year’s resolutions. After a lifetime of experience, I know I would never keep them, or even remember what I pledged after the first of February.
I won’t even go with my usual to-do list; after this past year, I’m not sure what should even be on it. I’ll be holding my breath until sometime in March to see what survived.
One thing I do know: There are mistakes waiting for me to learn from, as we have to change our gardening ways. I did buy morning glory and poppy seeds; the January seed racks are up early. Otherwise, I have no plan. I’m just going to lean back and fall, trusting the universe is going to have my back.
In the meantime, I’ll love the flowers, forgive the weeds, feed wildlife and do what I can to help our fragile life survive on this small rock we call home floating in an inconceivably vast universe.
I’ll be waiting for happenings and revelations of the new year, curled up under my quilt with a new book, cat, cup of Kicking Horse “Smart Ass” coffee Jim got me (I probably deserve that) and chocolate, watching cardinals, blue jays and squirrels vie over peanuts. I may need a lot more of that chocolate to see me through 2023.
New Year’s blessings from Chaos for the interesting adventures in store. See you all next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.