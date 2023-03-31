I haven’t planted anything on April Fool’s Day yet, though it has been highly touted as the day to start getting one’s pots ready and exercise weed control, but that’s mostly because I haven’t botany plants yet. Besides, I’m still exhausted after the long, hilly 31-day March that ended Friday. But all seriousness aside, if April isn’t playing us for fools, it looks as if spring has arrived — but maybe still wearing her joker’s hat, tripping the light fantastic down the woods’ paths, spilling flowers everywhere she goes. It’s a late spring as far as some woodland plants go. Last year at this time, hostas were up and flourishing and celandine poppies were turning the woods to gold as early daffodils faded. Few hosta noses have yet to poke above ground. Violets are just now getting a good start, one sunny patch at a time, peeking shyly around clusters of pale blue dusk-glowing starflowers (Ipheion), which haven’t shown a bit of timidity about colonizing new territory. Woodland phlox is slowly thinking about waking up, and I’m still waiting on my beloved hepaticas. They should be in full bloom by now but are barely peeking out from their crowns. Virginia bluebells are making up for everybody’s late appearances in wild abandon, thick knee-high colonies in pink and cerulean blue brushing my ankles as I head down the paths to see what’s come up since yesterday. There is no room for anything new (my natives insist), but I’m really wanting to add a new variety of Spanish bluebells (Hyacinthoides x tintinnabulous) I read about on a horticultural research site. They’re a break-through plant geeks have been experimenting with that actually tinkles like a wind chime when the wind blows. Some of those daffodils will just have to move over. Those bluebells will be pretty sharing a bed with delicate fairy ferns (polystichum mythelficous) and windflowers (anemone blandaharps), which, if one listens very carefully on a still spring dawn, can be heard softly thrumming a morning song. Looking up at the tracery of still-bare branches against the deep ethereal blue of the vernal sky, elms have tinged treetops with pale green flowers, but nary a sign of a leaf is showing on much of anything else. I’m carefully examining everything, looking for signs of life on procrastinating shrubs to see what survived last summer’s drought. There is much visible die-back requiring careful, selective pruning, but it is really too early to be sure. It’s going to be at least another month, maybe two, before we can tidy up and count losses. Boxwoods, hollies and other broad-leaf evergreens may need winter-burnt leaves trimmed now, but they should recover nicely. I’m holding my breath on English ivy covering the north side of our rock house. It turned brown after the last deep freeze in February and shows no sign of new growth, though when I scratched the bark, the cambium is green. It may be time for serious removal and a new look for that side of the house. Along with redesigning our old herb garden (which has begun in earnest — I now have my annual gardener’s manicure, with short black nail tips painted by Mother Earth), I’m rethinking my big containers on the deck and patio, which have always held begonias, geraniums, etc. I’d like to up the game with a few vegetables along with flowers, making my pots earn their keep and still be pretty. But since it is experimental (isn’t all gardening?), I expect I’ll learn a few lessons on what not to do. Following the “thrill, chill and spill” concept of container planting — a “thrill” tall and eye-catching in the center, a “chill” at medium height and a “spill” trailing over the edges — a big pot in the corner of the deck could hold a bush tomato, possibly Celebrity. It’s my favorite, as it is one of the most resistant varieties and produces well. It would get some shade from the scorching midday sun to prevent sunburn and keep it blooming. Calendulas interplanted with basil could be the “chill” layer, with a skirt of nasturtiums to “spill” down. As a bonus, both nasturtium and calendula flowers are edible and tasty in salads. Lacking enough sun, it is a pot and could always be moved, but geraniums do well there, so I’m hoping it will work. It’s too early to plant my containers yet; I’m shooting for May 1. But it’s not too soon to get ahead of the chores and be ready. Big pots are emptied and filled with fresh potting mix (sitting under that black walnut for years undoubtedly poisoned the old soil with fallen leaves and nuts). Seeds have been started in the greenhouse, and now I wait. I’ll buy the one tomato plant I need. Other containers might hold a mix of herbs and flowers, but that’s to be decided later this month with garden center adventuring. Cilantro and dill, both short-season herbs that can be replanted in succession, can go in a wide deep pot I’ve already sown with lettuce as an early crop, with pansies for pretty until it gets hot. I’ll use sweet alyssum as an edger. It not only smells wonderful, but it also is a biological control plant partner, attracting beneficial ladybugs, lacewings, parasitic wasps and syrphid flies (hoverflies) that prey on aphids. Hoverflies, identified by only one pair of wings — bees and wasps have two pairs — do not sting, though they appear as wasp and bee mimics. Adults are valuable pollinators; their fast-moving predatory larvae, resembling small yellow or green caterpillars, eat hundreds of aphids a day. Happy April Fool’s Day. Just be careful believing what you read on the internet. There is really no Yenom Tree sprouting dollar bills, no glow-in-the-dark sunflowers, no spaghetti tree, and willows don’t spell out ghostly messages with their branches in a storm. Or do they? Can bluebells really chime?
