Oh, why not? Shopping for black oil sunflower seed and a wild bird seed mix everybody would love, I spotted a bag of shelled peanuts for birds. Against my better judgment to not feed squirrels, it went into our cart.
I’d had a recent notion about trying raw peanuts this fall, some wistful little idea half-born in the back of my mind about luring a crow to feed out of my hand. Perhaps it was inspired by childhood memories of an orphaned, fledgling crow my father had found, feeding it until it was old enough to be on its own.
Accustomed to being spoiled, when set free, it continued to return every day for a treat. My 9-year-old self loved having it sit on my shoulder and feeding it peanuts. I don’t remember what happened to my corvid friend, but it probably matured, found a mate and flew off to be a wild crow. I’ve longed for another crow companion ever since.
The price of a bag of raw peanuts in the shell (I could buy a whole lot of Ghirardelli chocolate for what one $147 50-pound bag cost) put that thought right out of my head. But then I found that 8-pound bag of shelled peanuts for about half the cost of 25 pounds in the shell, with zero waste — and better judgment went right out the window with, “What the heck? Maybe it will keep those tree rats out of the sunflower seeds.”
Forgetting I never see any crows to tempt in winter anyway — no clue where they’ve gone, they don’t migrate — I poured a scoop of peanuts into an old slightly rusty metal birdbath hanging on a hook over the deck rail. Useless for its original purpose, as it no longer held water, I thought it would be easy for squirrels to find. Perhaps sans crows but not giving up the idea of hand feeding something, I might be able to tempt a curious squirrel into a sketchy kind of food-driven trust.
Within five minutes after I also filled and hung feeders for our feathered friends’ first winter feast and went indoors, sharp-eyed blue jays, nuthatches, juncos and titmice were swarming those peanuts like shrimp lovers at a Friday night all-you-can-eat seafood bar, ignoring favorite black oil sunflower seeds in favor of those new treats.
The first serving of peanuts was gone in two hours. Jays were loudly clamoring for a refill while a flock of smaller birds hovered and flitted impatiently through the overhanging tulip magnolia. Eventually the fuss settled a bit, with the flock going back to its usual feeders, but with forays back and forth to the peanut trove.
I have yet to see a squirrel come near it. I’m sure they will eventually come to see what the excitement is all about, but they are still oblivious, busy checking under the bird feeders they can’t reach. But I can just hear their clever little minds calculating how to reach them for dropped sunflower seeds and competing with jays over mixed seed in the platform feeder under our old dogwood.
I’ll mix some peanuts with sunflower seeds in our large-mesh feeder to ensure plenty are available for birds when those twitchy-tailed rascals do find them. It’s only a matter of time before raccoons investigate, too. I won’t replenish the birdbath feeder in late afternoon to avoid much of anything left at night to raid.
Checking with bird expert sources, I’ve learned my “better judgment” was not, after all. Peanuts are much more than squirrel food; many birds are nutty about them. If, as stated, black oil sunflower seeds, with rich oil and calorie content, are “hamburger for birds,” then high-fat, high-protein peanuts are “steak dinners,” providing birds with vital energy needed to bolster body temperatures in freezing cold.
Ground feeding sparrows and doves also relish peanuts. Most winter birds love them, even mostly insectivorous Carolina wrens, which, with their smaller beaks, have a hard time cracking seeds. Peanuts mixed with suet is a wren favorite, as it is with chickadees and woodpeckers.
Other recommended “preferred” foods, such as niger and safflower seeds, are largely ignored here and left to spoil in favor of sunflower seeds; I don’t offer those anymore. Many birds do love some leftovers from holiday cooking: pumpkin and squash seeds, lightly roasted in the oven, and also apple cores and peelings. Peanuts (or any nuts) for feeding to birds should not be salted, coated with candy or altered in any way.
Though my small bag of peanuts is much less costly than buying them in the shell, at the rate birds are going through them, it could be an expensive winter. I’m going to try stretching them to make them last longer (like adding barley and more veggies to a pot of stew when unexpected company arrives at dinnertime) and keep squirrels from getting more than a fair share.
I have a pair of suet feeders that hold six each of the small suet cakes we buy by the assorted case; it’s always a messy nuisance to fill them properly. Seed blocks sold to fit are often made with corn syrup as a binder, so I want to adapt the small cakes to make my own big ones. An ideal mix would contain suet (or lard), peanut butter that does not contain sugar (or xylitol, which causes liver failure in birds and animals), peanuts, raisins, currants, dried mealworms, blueberries, oats, grains, pecans and hulled sunflower seed, with cornmeal to keep it from being sticky.
The small suet cakes can be melted down in a pan on low heat. I’ll add a half cup of peanut butter — coconut oil is an acceptable substitute — to four of them, blending well. Then I’ll remove it from heat and mix in all ingredients above (or those I have on hand) until the mixture is stiff but not crumbly, turning out into a container of a size close to my suet feeder (or one can be made with a double layer of foil), pressing firmly to shape and refrigerate overnight.
I’ll be watching the fun with my new mix. While I’m being entertained, on a nice day I’ll sit very still on the deck with a handful of peanuts and see if I can entice anything to eat from my hand. I know it can happen; I saw it on the internet, so it must be true. Right?
Oh ... I have to have patience? I can do that. Maybe.
