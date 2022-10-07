September seemed to shrug and throw up its hands as it left, leaving behind a trail of dust stirred up from the parched soil and a dispirited breeze that shook loose a shower of yellow walnut tree leaves over the deck. I thought I heard a muted bang like the careless slamming of a screen door, but it was probably just another black walnut hitting the metal roof of my studio. I was not sorry to see it go.
October came bouncing in behind it, all apple-rosy cheeks and sunny smiles, quilt thrown over her shoulder for the cool nights. She brought a jug of cider under her arm and a recipe for chili clutched in the hand holding a cup of pumpkin spice cappuccino, but she was nodding noncommittally when questioned about possible rain with, “We’ll see. Depends.”
Depends on what, I’d like to know. We are still above the average temperatures for October with little or no rain predicted for at least a couple of months more. There may be no frost until the first weeks of November — way past our first average frost date of Oct. 20.
We will see about that, I’m sure. We all know how nature can slap us upside the head if we get too complacent. The saving grace of comfortable days and cool nights is that what watering we are doing to keep what’s left of the garden alive and saturated going into winter doesn’t evaporate as soon as it hits the ground.
I’ve cleaned the greenhouse, though I’m in no real hurry to start bringing plants inside, letting them get as much outdoor time as possible. The Thanksgiving cactus needs cool nights to set flower buds, and Peaches and Cream brugmansia hasn’t begun to bud for its typical December bloom, so I’m waiting to see what the weather is going to do.
It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve scrambled to get houseplants indoors the day before an impending frost when my second-guessing failed, but at least I’ll be ready: plant saucers located and washed for indoor pots, dead plants dumped, floor and shelves cleaned. The spider army festooning the ceiling can stay for bug patrol.
Now that it’s not too hot to be outdoors, a bit of garden cleanup has been done. I’ve finally had all I could stand of brown and dry phlox, dead lily stems and eternal weeds, weeds, weeds. Raking leaves is not on my agenda. Though already ankle deep in places, there are still a whole lot more leaves up there yet to fall. In a fit of temporary insanity, I swept paths a few weeks ago — they did look nice for a couple of days — but I’m not doing that again until trees are bare.
It’s time to divide and transplant crowded irises; remove and dispose of brown and spent peony leaves to keep botrytis blight from overwintering; and trim back autumn clematis before seeds ripen and go everywhere.
It won’t hurt the clematis to cut off at least half or more of this season’s growth, leaving a few of the largest stems. Large-flowered clematis should not be trimmed, however — just autumn clematis. I would like to do the same to overgrown Dutchman’s pipevine, but swallowtail caterpillars are still feeding. That chore will have to wait until spring, as there will likely be overwintering chrysalises in there, too.
Amaryllis grown on from last Christmas have been repotted with fresh soil, ready for the coming season. It is a myth that a dormant period is needed to rebloom; unlike most other bulbs, amaryllis do not require a rest period and will bloom again without it. The leaves may die back briefly on their own, but normal watering and sunlight should continue while they grow new leaves. Forced dormancy is for timing the plant to bloom around holidays.
Apple-sized amaryllis bulbs prefer being in a container about twice as tall as the bulb with room for roots to grow, and about an inch wider than the diameter of the bulb with the top third of the bulb above soil level. Pots should have at least one or more holes for good drainage and good potting soil.
Amaryllis bulbs purchased during the holidays often come with a flimsy plastic pot. I repot them immediately in something sturdier and more stable to lessen risk of top-heavy blooms causing the pot to tip over, reusing the same soil they came in. A bamboo stake for tying the flower stalk can be stuck into the pot next to the bulb to protect it from breakage. They won’t need repotted again for three or four years.
To have amaryllis flowers around Easter (it’s too late to plan for Christmas bloom), a bulb should be introduced into dormancy in mid-October for eight to 12 weeks, after which it may take another four to six weeks for it to bloom. That makes a total of four months, at minimum, from dormancy until flowering. Stop watering and store it in a dark, cool (frost-free, about 50 degrees) basement corner or closet, letting leaves get dry and brown.
After the required two to three months, trim dead leaves, water and put into a sunny window. If it has enough energy stored from the previous growth season, a bloom stalk (or two) will soon appear, though sometimes new leaves grow first.
When flowers fade, they should be cut off, leaving the stalk until it yellows. If they don’t bloom, they should just be allowed to grow through next season, watering and fertilizing regularly, allowing leaves to feed the bulb. For assured holiday flowers, I’ll buy a new bulb already out of dormancy and ready to grow.
I won’t rest my amaryllis. They have been growing well all summer. I’ll feed them with regular house plant fertilizer and let them grow on in the greenhouse — top shelf this time. I once set one on a bottom shelf and found it scrunched up in the corner, in full bloom. It did straighten up when rescued to be enjoyed indoors.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed for December or January bloom, but like with October’s rain: We’ll see. Depends.
