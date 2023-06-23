It’s almost July, and only now has the weather finally settled enough to pull the deck umbrella out of storage and bring cushions out for early morning coffee while I enjoy the breaking day and listen to calling mourning doves.
It hasn’t been procrastination, at least this time, that I’m late with something. But with rain every three days or so, damp (or soaking wet) cushions weren’t my idea of compatibility with a good morning attitude, and having to dash out and stow them away at every crack of thunder didn’t feel like it would improve my mood.
But I won’t complain; every drop has been a blessing. A cool morning on the screened back porch wrapped in a shawl, steaming cup in my hand with the scent of summer rain in the air, has been the second-best start of the day, watching hummingbirds flit among the last of the columbines and listening to soft blues guitar.
The warm summer morning air smells like freshly sun-dried sheets with the baby powder scent of Queen Anne’s lace wafting in waves with every tiny breeze. Close by, an unseen tree frog sings its dawn song. A blue and black pipevine swallowtail butterfly visits coneflowers, one by one, and a buckeye matches its brown and orange dress with a golden brown-eyed Susan before it darts off to a nearby lone day lily.
We won’t see many day lilies this year; deer Agnes’ band of hoofed woods-rats has scarfed up nearly every bud (and most lily buds as well) in the garden, even up close to the house. I haven’t caught so much as a glimpse of brown or flash of white tail inside the fences, but evidence of their invasion is all too visible.
We’ve sprayed deer repellent, but either they now regard it as salad dressing or it has been washed away by rain. I plan to go back to my previous method of smearing Vicks Vaporub on fence posts and bamboo sticks placed hither and yon through the garden. It worked well for a year or two until they became nose-blind to it, but new generations of deer have never known it. A fresh bag of Milorganite is ready to spread around hostas; its effectiveness as deer repellent is questionable after years of use, but the hostas could use fertilizer anyway.
In spite of missing lilies, Chaos is alive with summer color. Brown-eyed Susans are glowing suns with pink and white perennial peas, geranium Roxanne and sky blue platycodon (balloon flowers). They’re topped everywhere with tall Queen Anne’s lace blooms like fluffy clouds scudding overhead.
The patio has become a tangle of larkspur, brown-eyed Susans and daisy flea-bane, wild-seeded between flagstones, determined to establish their own territory there. It’s my fault, having been lazy about pulling them out as seedlings. They took full advantage, shot up to full size before I woke to the error of my ways, and now they’re too pretty to pull.
Queen Anne’s lace (Daucus carota) has presented beautiful surprises: fully double flowers, and many are pink. I first attributed the coloration to recessive genes of a pink form (Daucus carota f. roseus) I planted several years ago that gradually hybridized with white ones and lost its pink hues. However, wild plants along roadsides are exhibiting deep pink flowers this year. Whether this is a mutation caused by weather conditions or chemicals in the soil is unknown, at least to me. It will be interesting to see if the color carries on in succeeding generations.
Queen Anne’s lace, despite wild proliferation on roadsides and in fields, is a European native. Folklore relates that the plant was named in honor of Queen Anne, a skilled lace-maker, with a tiny floret in the center resembling a drop of blood from her pricked finger. Brought to America by early settlers, it was grown in kitchen gardens as a medicinal plant, used as a diuretic and antiseptic poultice for wounds and burns made from the roots.
Producing thousands of seeds per plant, Queen Anne’s lace has become one of the most common summer roadside weeds in North America, and is considered an invasive nuisance plant in many states. Often grown in gardens as a cut flower and pollinator magnet, it is also a food plant for black swallowtail butterfly caterpillars.
A biennial with basal, carrotlike foliage, it flowers in its second year, 4 to 8 inches wide. Flat white umbels atop hairy stems up to 6 feet tall consist of hundreds of florets, giving it the delicate, lacy appearance it is known for. Spent flowers curl up in a ball resembling a bird’s nest, hence one common name of birds’ nest plant. When crushed, leaves, stems and roots have a distinct carroty smell. Precursor of the edible carrot we grow in the garden, roots are said to be edible, but not recommended (nor particularly tasty).
Often Queen Anne’s lace may be confused with a deadly toxic and nonnative cousin: wild hemlock. With similar flowers, but instead of a flat umbel, its florets grow in small bunches on separate stems. Stems are smooth and hairless with purple splotches, and when crushed, smell acrid, musty and quite nasty, like rat urine (not familiar with that, but I can imagine).
Skin toxicity is low; however, pulling it with bare hands is not recommended as the sap (and all parts of the plant) is highly poisonous. It contains compounds called furanocoumarins, which may cause a painful rash in sensitive people if it contacts skin in sunlight, and is harmful if rubbed into eyes or deadly if ingested. It also might be found growing in fields and roadsides. The safest thing to do if gathering wildflowers is to learn the difference — or better yet, only collect them when grown in one’s own garden, and even then, refrain from tasting them.
As for the beautiful double flowering of my two Queen Anne’s lace plants, I could find no reference or explanation for any such mutation or variation on the internet, so I’m just going to accept that I have a botanical experimentalist with its own fancy dress ideas. One plant has outer florets standing up like pinwheels around the inner circle, another attempt at individuality. There are none similar elsewhere in the garden; there is also a white species (f. epurpuratus) lacking the purple center floret.
I’ll save seeds of them all, including the deep pink. With open pollination by every bee, butterfly and other insect known to nature, they may not come true from seed — or might morph into something else even more interesting.
I’ll enjoy them as temporary, magical visitors, but maybe, just maybe, I’ll have a new marketable hybrid and I can retire rich.
Or maybe not.
