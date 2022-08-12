I’ve quit looking at the thermometer and listening to weather forecasts. I no longer want to know how hot it is, or if rain is predicted.
I can tell if it’s too hot for me to be outside after 10 a.m. I’m going to be making gallons of iced tea, running sprinklers and soaker hoses, and watering plants on the deck twice a day. If it should start to thunder, I’ll sit on the deck with a tall glass of that iced tea (or a cold beer, depending on how much my attitude needs improving) until I see at least a half inch of water in the rain gauge. I might get wet, but at this point, it’s welcome.
After the scant half-inch of rain we did get last week, with another anticipated storm predicted, we anxiously watched its approach on radar, but only a few stray drops dampened the deck. It wasn’t enough to even get boards wet under chairs as the storm split to go around and once again left us high and dry, waving the tantalizing scent of petrichor as it passed.
To add insult, it seems like everyone around us got nice drenchings. Listening to thunder growling one night this week and finding almost an inch of water in the rain gauge almost felt like an afterthought — oh, yeah, missed Chaos last time. Oops. Sorry. Here ya go.
I’m no longer listening to me when I mention moving this or that plant next spring, or coveting an interesting new plant. That was pre-drought me talking. Now I’m only wondering what, if anything besides day lilies, irises and naked ladies, is going to come up next spring, how high I can stack my brush pile, how much it would cost to rent a bulldozer and how many dump trucks of decorative river rock I would need.
I’m reconsidering the xeriscape garden movement of the ’70s, which, by the way, is gaining ground again. Can’t think why.
With climate change causing more frequent droughts and water reserves drying up from California into the Plains, low water-maintenance gardens may become not only economical but mandatory, as water restrictions already in place throughout the West and Southwest may soon reach our lower Midwest.
In spite of all my sarcasm, xeriscaping needs to be taken seriously. Not that I actually intend to bulldoze the whole garden and start over, but I’m rethinking about what and how plants are surviving and how to conserve the water they need, instead of throwing it around all summer long in an often vain attempt to keep plants alive we really can’t grow well anymore.
Xeriscape, derived from Greek xeros meaning “dry,” literally means dry landscape. Pronounced as if beginning with the letter “z,” it sounds as if it means zero landscaping, conjuring up visions of desert with cactuses and horned toads. It puts me in mind of a friend’s Arizona desert garden consisting of landscaping rock in lieu of lawn, big rocks, cactuses and yucca, and a walled courtyard full of roses (roses, in spite of their high-maintenance reputation, love desert conditions) with a drip watering system, and with zinnias and cosmos keeping them company.
So xeriscaping does not mean zero gardens, but gardening with xeric plants, which are drought-tolerant plants that thrive on little water and drought-resistant plants that survive with no rain at all, such as many native wildflowers, herbs originating from Mediterranean regions with silvery leaves like sage, lamb’s ear, lavender, thyme and savory. Familiar sedums like Autumn Joy and related stonecrops are drought- and heat-hardy.
Those with water storage roots like geraniums, hardy begonias, irises and hemerocallis are among the least demanding. While we don’t (yet) have desert conditions year-round, our summer garden needs to be water-wise. I’m taking names and kicking butts of fragile, high-maintenance dependents unless I can grow them in a pot, though this drought may have already taken care of that for me.
Bulbs getting fall and spring rains as they grow are mostly immune to summer drought. Note all the naked ladies pirouetting proudly around everyone’s gardens. Spring bulbs and early spring ephemerals, sound asleep before high summer, don’t rely on summer rain.
Irises like a hot dry summer, needing only a bit of tidying to keep up appearances. Day lilies — except semi-evergreen varieties — get summer “uglies” with dead and dying leaves as they take a summer dormant break, but return in August to grow on until winter.
Our woods garden consists mostly of native trees among which hostas, ferns and native shade plants grow. Many adapt, like ephemerals, shedding foliage and retreating underground to lie dormant until friendly spring rains arrive.
I’m not going to worry about woods wildflowers too much, though I do water when it gets over 100 degrees and I get panicky. Some are moisture lovers, and I’m not ready to give them up yet. Many newer hosta “divas” disappear forever if they don’t get their twice-weekly drink; older, tougher varieties just soldier on. Hellebores wilt, but dying does not seem to be in their vocabulary.
Most native trees will survive by eliminating extra leaves and twigs. Young dogwoods may suffer; one shriveled leaf and my tender heart is like, “Oh, you poor thing, here’s a drink, let me give you all my money and my Amazon password.”
Many native woodland shrubs do well through drought: viburnums, sumacs, hydrangeas (though they do a dramatic, heart-stopping daytime wilt and magically recover overnight). Nonnatives resist death by drought, including crape myrtles, beauty bush, altheas (rose of Sharon), weeping butterfly bush, junipers, mugo pines, Japanese maples and smoke trees.
Color doesn’t need to be sacrificed for lack of water. Native prairie plants including coneflowers, black and brown-eyed Susans, penstemon, mulleins, goldenrod, tall phlox, ironweed, fall asters and garden perennials such as Black and Blue salvia, blue-flowering ground cover leadwort, catmint, tall sedums, thread-leaf coreopsis, chrysanthemums and more all survive on dust and little else.
Drama needn’t be sacrificed for drab during a drought, either. Several grasses survive with deep roots and little water: maiden grasses (miscanthus) in all of their forms; variegated, striped zebra grass as well as plain green with their feathery fall plumes; native big bluestem, Japanese forest grass, liriope and tall variegated Arundo donax. Daturas with their huge white flowers, born in the Southwest desert, shrug off drought as just a regular day.
Maybe I won’t need to look into bulldozers after all. If something wasn’t tough enough to survive our changing, overheated summers, I can easily replace it — with a big rock. Rocks don’t need watered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.