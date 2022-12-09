Today is my birthday.
No, I’m not expecting cards, gifts or anything of the kind, though I would never refuse a little chocolate. I’m celebrating a milestone birthday — the beginning of another decade for me, reflecting on what I’ve experienced and learned on my journeys.
My morning has been spent watching the birds, contemplating the miracle of life continuing to go on in the midst of the unsettling, continual upheaval of our planet and wondering how (and why) I’ve made it this far. Yet, I persevere.
So many thoughts are going through my head, and not quite seeing how to sort them out into words, I’m repeating (with timely rewrites) my column of my 75th turn around the sun. I don’t think I can sum it up any better this time around.
Life has been a whirlwind tour, and I often wonder where the years have gone. There have been rich and wonderful gains, discoveries, heartbreaking losses and many valuable lessons along the way.
Nevertheless, despite all life has taught me, as I once wrote in one of my journals: “I know nothing. All the knowledge I have is like being in a deep, dark forest at night, and seeing a faint glimmering of light a long way off through the trees — but there is a breeze, and the leaves keep shifting and obscuring the light so that I am not sure I am seeing it at all. That faint, flickering light is all I have of knowledge of the universe in its vastness.”
But author Arthur C. Clarke once commented, “Imagination is more important than knowledge,” and I certainly have more than enough of that. From earliest memory, I wanted to be a writer, to make gardens of words as much as I wanted to play in the dirt.
I wanted to watch seasons change around me, to be friends with rabbits and snakes and lizards and spiders, to explore swamps and mossy berms, wade creeks and dance to songs of the trees.
I wanted to shiver in delight with winter: watching the first snowflakes drift gently through the sky like down from Mother Goose’s feather bed, savoring the sharp North Pole taste of cold as it melted in my mouth, learning the secrets of each snowflake on my mittens and breathing the scent of earth refreshed and cleansed in January thaws.
I thrived in soaking up the feel of summer sun turning my skin to golden tan. I loved the sticky trickle of watermelon juice down my chin, the tart sweetness of ripe wild strawberries, the pleasure of the sudden shock of jumping into a cool lake on a hot day, the itchy tickle of riding in loose hay on the wagon with snakes and bugs, the nutty flavor of raw wheat plucked from a hot, dusty field. I loved whiling away idle afternoon hours sorting through agates in glacial gravel piles, dropping them in jars of water to keep their pretty colors on my bedside table.
My world consisted of either books or the outdoors, and often both at once. I had as teachers the likes of Somerset Maugham, William Shakespeare, John Steinbeck, Thornton Burgess, Carolyn Keene and Mother Nature to teach me the most valuable lessons of my life, which would carry me through all the years of my adulthood and gardens I created.
After eight decades, I’ve come to recognize the garden as a metaphor for life — or maybe the other way around, come to think of it.
All is not pretty flowers, nor neatly mowed lawns, healthy tomato plants and beautiful trees. Challenges happen every day. Plants die, weeds grow; dangers lurk in shadowy corners. Weeds are not always a bad thing, often necessary for a balanced life with all the bugs and critters that go with them. But there are bad weeds and destructive bugs, as with people — some of which need removed or controlled to keep our lives calmer, running smoothly and more pleasantly.
It’s complex beyond our understanding. Nothing can prevent that (and we are not in charge, although we often would like to think so). It’s full of sheer delight and priceless treasures, though as often accompanied by unexpected tragedy and chaos, and sometimes we need to redesign and plant anew to bring back butterflies and hummingbirds.
But even in winter when all looks lifeless and bleak at first glance, if we clean and adjust the glasses of our attitudes and go for a walk, we find evergreen trees, Christmas roses, holly berries, bluebirds and the magic of new life dormant but impatient to grow — all to give us hope.
I’m starting my birthday celebration this morning with a stroll down our path, bundled up against the damp chill of this December, to see what gifts Mother Nature has bestowed to me and promises she’s made.
Hellebores are already budded, fat and gleaming but still tightly furled, skirted by delicate woodsia ferns, violets and Jacob’s ladder. Tomorrow, I’ll go with pruners to cut fat branches of juniper frosted with blue berries, red rose hips and feathery miscanthus plumes to fill a Chinese garden pot I keep in the living room.
I’ll hang a wreath on the door to tempt our Christmas elf out of hiding and suspend my hand-cut, three-dimensional snowflakes at the window to swirl and dance, wishfully tempting snow to fall and blanket the chaos of the winter garden with glistening, pristine white, at least for a day or two.
Meanwhile, I’ll keep working the earth of the garden of my soul, adding fresh nutrients of knowledge, planting seeds of new understanding, pruning and shaping thoughts and ideals, decorating with flowers of learning, art and music, watering with tears of memories and warming it with the sunshine of love.
But as I grow along with my garden, I find that the list of things I want grows smaller with each passing year. What I really need, money can’t buy; I take more pleasure in giving away things from my heart than in receiving.
I’m looking forward to the coming decades, with a garden for each succeeding year. And lots more chocolate.
As someone said recently, “If you’re lucky enough to get old, you should celebrate it.” And I am — it’s a party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in The Parrillel Universe Studio, 4001 Indiana Ave. in Joplin. There will be cake and y’all are invited. Come help me welcome in a new decade of wonderful things to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.