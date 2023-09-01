It hardly seems possible that it’s September and we are seeing the segue into fall.
In some ways, it seems as if April was only yesterday, and in others it has been the summer that would never end, with periods of intolerable heat and drought — keeping us indoors between dashes to reset sprinklers and drag hoses — alternating with tree-destroying storms. All the while, we were besieged by hordes of tiny but huge-welt-inducing ticks, not to mention the unmentionable hated chiggers.
The clove-sweet scent of autumn clematis fills the air, mingled with the spice of goldenrod skyrockets and maple-syrupy aroma wafting up from already fallen and decaying leaves. Bidens will soon be a happy glow of sunshine even on cloudiest days, and the first autumn crocuses are poking up eager noses.
A flock of a dozen or so robins paid a visit to our pump and half-barrel water feature this week, playing in the water for an hour or so until winging on their way. They’re likely not local birds, which usually overwinter here as long as there is plentiful food; they may be migrating Canadian robins. Their breeding season over, they may be on their way south to spend the winter in the Bahamas.
The ground is littered with fallen black walnuts hidden in the grass — tripping hazards for unwary feet — and the deck is a clutter of walnut shell bits scattered by squirrels indulging in the largesse provided in the tree overhead. There is not a bumper crop of walnuts this year, nor is it a mast year for acorns. There will be fewer mice next spring, and consequently fewer ticks (at least we hope so) but also less food for squirrels and woodpeckers to store and sustain themselves over winter, making it doubly important for me to supplement their natural larders knowing they will have babies to feed. I’ll leave most seed heads standing for all wild critters needing winter food, in spite of the unkempt look of the winter garden.
Buckeyes (aesculus), golden brown and spiny against green leaves already beginning to fade, will soon split to reveal perfect, marble-shooter size seeds, ready to carry in a pocket for luck (or use as slingshot ammunition, depending on true or nostalgic age and whether or not the slingshot wielder wishes to be grounded for life).
A much safer game (sort of, if a player doesn’t get one in the eye) called conkers, played by British children, involves threading a strong string about a foot long through the buckeye (called a conker), knotted at the end so it won’t slip through, wrapping it around a hand and trying to knock an opponent’s conker out of his hand or break it by swinging the nut. The winner is determined when a conker is destroyed, and said winner can then take on another opponent to conquer (ha).
On finding the first conker of fall, to ensure good luck and fewer entanglements in life through the coming year, the finder is supposed to say, “Oddly oddly onker, my first conker.” Whether it helps in being victorious in a game of conkers is questionable, but if he’s smart, he’ll pocket it and use one already dried. A good dry conker (saved from a previous year) can be very hard and indestructible, helping to win conker championships, carrying on even through succeeding years.
Roald Dahl, British author of “James and the Giant Peach,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and others, is quoted in his book “My Year”: “A great conker is one that has been stored in a dry place for at least a year. This matures it and makes it rock hard and therefore formidable.” I probably won’t try that game; I have an aversion to being accidentally (or otherwise) smacked in the knuckles with a hard object.
Though highly toxic and not edible by humans due to the amount of saponin contained in them (and all parts of the tree), buckeyes are a tasty and rich source of protein for squirrels and possibly deer. Whether deer will eat them is highly arguable among biologists, probably depending on how many other deer edibles are available. A hungry deer will try anything, at least once.
Now that the heat dome that has made life miserable in the central U.S. has finally eased (and I have plenty of bug repellent), early fall days will be spent assessing what the past few years, which have been decidedly unkind to Chaos, have left us. We have lost several trees — some mature and some young, including native dogwoods.
Shrubs, including well-established natives supposedly impervious to the vagaries of weather, have suffered, including lilacs, service berries, elderberries, viburnums and oak leaf hydrangeas — in spite of regular watering. Several have died and had to (or will have to) be removed completely.
Others are still struggling to hold on to life; we will give those another year’s chance. On the other hand, nature has compensated for losses by filling in bare spaces with an inordinate amount of violets, eager to declare world dominance. A good many will have to be edited out of existence; not that I don’t love violets, but a surfeit of anything loved — even chocolate — can be too much of a good thing. An excess of hellebore seedlings will meet the same fate.
Remaining hostas not succumbed to heat and droughts will get a 2-inch layer of our own seasoned compost mixed with composted cotton burr (keeping it away from crowns) to break down slowly over winter, with hopes for a nice cold winter consistently below 40 degrees to stimulate dormancy. No fertilizer until spring.
Daffodil clumps marked for dividing as foliage died in June can be dug and bulbs transplanted now before they start putting down roots. Irises can be divided and diseased leaves removed, inspected for borers. Soft or smelly rhizomes can be cut away and disposed of (not composted) and dipped in a 10% bleach solution to combat bacterial infections. Replant rhizomes so they are just visible above soil surface, watered in deeply but not mulched.
September promises to be a busy month. I’ll need chocolate, preferably in the form of frozen fudge bars. I do not have a surfeit of it yet — wonder how much it would take? I may have to find out.
