Hello, September!
August left without so much as a wave goodbye, slinking off with a dispirited breeze leaving dusty dry puffs in its wake and leaving the Ozarks desperate for a good cool drink. The heat dome is back, a bubble umbrella over flyover country at our crossroads of the central and lower Plains and the middle and southern Mississippi valleys.
The rains have taken a western stand to cause trouble out there, with a predicted swoop over the northern Plains and dip through the Southeast, leaving us high and dry in the middle as usual. September rains here seem like a forgotten myth from the distant past.
The returning dry spell hasn’t much slowed growth in the garden, however. I’m constantly astounded at how fast things seem to happen in the late summer garden. A clump of bidens growing between patio stones that was allowed to remain as a tiny thing 3 inches tall has suddenly become a 4-foot, flower-laden plant delightfully crowding access to the back step. It’s abuzz with every flying or crawling pollinator of late summer, all vying for a chance at the rich, golden blooms.
Elsewhere in the garden, the sunshiny glow of the annual bidens is filling in where many perennials have sung their last summer song. Six-foot sprays of bee-swarmed goldenrod are swaying overhead, with hot-pink and purple crape myrtles echoing the temperature.
Hummingbirds are still seeking out late-blooming morning glories, “August lily” (plantaginea) hostas, thistles, and Black and Blue Salvia guaranitica and snatching small flying insects. They’re fattening up before they begin their southward migration in a month.
Although it seems too soon to be thinking about replenishing our supply of sunflower seed for winter visitors, birds are already checking out platform feeders that were left out all year. Perhaps they represent a few early returning migrators. But as there is still plenty of available insect and seed food, I’m going to treat them as I do my cats when they think two hours early is not too soon to be asking for dinner and make them wait for the handouts.
Pinky-mauve and white colchicums (autumn crocus or “naked boys”) are popping up like jewels in unexpected corners — I always forget exactly where I’ve planted them and I love the surprises. Some clumps have gotten so big, unnoticed loose bulbs are rolling around on top of the ground as if revving up for a road trip. I’ll tuck some of them back into the ground and take a couple indoors to set on the kitchen windowsill. A bare colchicum bulb will continue to bloom, the flower already formed inside the bulb opening up like a little gift.
At some point in the past few days when I had my back turned, tall sedums have shot up to their full height and come into blushing bloom, a pale, delicate pink turning to rose as they begin to literally hum, swarming with insect life of all kinds looking for late summer nectar. An entomologist would be in bug heaven among sedums with such a wide range of insects to study. They are a happening place for praying mantises, spiders and assassin bug predators such as bees, butterflies, wasps and beetles, and nearly everything that flies or crawls swarms them. An audible buzzing can be heard from the deck where I am enjoying my morning coffee.
I’ve come to love sedums, hunting down new varieties to add to the garden or grow in the greenhouse. When I was a child, my father grew plain green white-flowered sedums. They were pass-along plants with no name that we used to call “frog bellies” when we were kids (if you picked a leaf and separated the layers by rubbing gently with your fingers, taking care not to tear it, you could blow into the stem end and inflate it like a tiny balloon).
Upon acquiring Chaos, I discovered the same variety growing by the roadside at the bottom of our woods, and transplanted it to go with an heirloom variegated green and white variety (now rebirthed by hybridizers as a “new” cultivar named “Frosted Fire”) from my father’s garden. Those still thrive, augmented with a colorful spectrum of other standard garden beauties.
Most are cultivars of Eurasian native Hylotelephium telephium, such as Rosy Glow, Autumn Joy, Vera Jameson, purple-foliaged Thunderhead and Purple Emperor. These succulents are beautiful with goldenrod and ornamental grasses in borders or grown in rock gardens with smaller creeping varieties, spreading around their feet. As the flowers dry, a few can go into dried arrangements or wreaths for fall decorating.
This year, tall sedums are standing upright and stately, instead of flopping on the ground looking inebriated and hung over; with summer’s minimal rainfall, they aren’t suffering from too much to drink. Cutting them back in mid-June would have resulted in keeping them a bit shorter; their centers from opening up and stems splaying flat. The real key is to water only sparsely and not fertilize at all.
Totally hardy, garden sedums can withstand even coldest winters in pots outdoors. Some tiny species turn dark red with winter color, keeping their leaves all season, while tall sedums are killed back but grow cabbage-like basal winter rosettes. Flower heads of Rosy Glow and Autumn Joy turn rusty red-brown in the fall, holding their own as “winter interest” until they begin to look really ratty after broken down by snow or ice in January or February and I can’t stand them anymore.
Sedums are easily propagated, with bits of stems and leaves scattered on the ground and topped off with a bit of topsoil root quickly, preferring gravelly, rocky, well-drained soil. Most don’t like rich garden soil and either get fat and lazy with few flowers or just up and die.
With their nearly no-maintenance, sun-heat, dry-weather-loving ways, sedums make more and more sense for Chaos as it morphs with the climate. New varieties are introduced to the market each year, and I’ll hunt them down as I seek to make Chaos a better and easier place to garden.
But it would help if the rain gods would bestow just a little bit of all that moisture on our flyover country. We’re feeling a lot like neglected orphans here. Another rain dance, anyone?
