Chaos is a glowing sunset of pink anemones, colchicums and crape myrtles; gold of goldenrod and orange trumpet vine, with glimpses of blue salvia and white clouds of sweet autumn clematis on every tree and shrub.
Hardy garden chrysanthemums are closing in on fall bloom; meanwhile, dogwoods have set buds for next spring’s show.
It’s quiet in the garden except for busy insects and critters preparing for winter — swallowtail caterpillars devouring the second growth of Queen Anne’s lace, butterflies everywhere and returning migratory birds chattering cheerful greetings.
Many plants are just renewing for winter. Fresh spiderwort leaves will turn a purple hue as nights cool; columbines are tightly clustered basal leaves of pale greenish lavender; and rudbeckia seedlings are fuzzy green rosettes among spears of just-emerged grape hyacinths.
The past couple of years have been tough for plants, with summer droughts and sudden icy winter blasts; even old established oaks just over the fence in the neighboring lot have gone. Many normally hardy, reliable plants we felt we could always count on have given up on life; others are tenaciously holding on, though noticeably struggling to maintain for future regeneration.
Nothing seems to have fazed weeds, however. I’m still pulling armloads of them daily — how do they get to be 2 feet tall overnight? Pruning shears are my faithful companion for clipping off dozens of tightly rooted, unpullable elm trees, forests of redbuds — every seed in the last 20 years seems to have suddenly taken a notion to sprout — and wild cherries in every other corner. Sometimes all three are vying for the same spot with random baby dogwoods.
I’m also dealing with burning bush and privet seedlings, which, thankfully, are easy to pull. Meanwhile, I have to watch carefully lest I cut away anything with late and overwintering butterfly chrysalises and avoid stepping on silk moth cases that have fallen to the ground with discarded leaves.
It’s past time for cutting back early blooming trees and shrubs, such as forsythia, wisterias, lilacs, viburnums and others as they have already prepared for spring. Pruning now — after July, actually — will cut off blooming wood and mean few or no flowers in spring. We will still trim straggly summer-blooming spiraeas, oak leaf hydrangeas that have outgrown their space, Annabelle hydrangeas past blooming and a purple smoke tree we are keeping in bush form. Spent and raggedy, mildewed peony foliage can be removed — and disposed of, not composted, to prevent spread of botrytis blight or other fungi. Brown, tired and dead iris leaves can be removed and trimmed back to make the garden look a bit neater going into fall.
Native trees are vital to our ecology, but they can be as pestiferous in a well-tended garden as so-called invasive species, with their tendencies to strive for reforesting the world. It’s been said that it only takes 10 years for an abandoned garden to return to forest. I’ve watched that very thing happen at the end of our street where the city dumped soil from street projects; the barren ground is now nearly totally in woods again, mostly with 20-foot-tall native sycamores after about that 10-year mark.
The most obvious way to deal with those excess tree seedings in the garden is to pull them or, if that isn’t possible, to cut them off as far below ground as possible. Failing that, cutting closely to ground level and treating with an eyedropper filled with brush killer will do the trick — but carefully not getting any chemical on anything valuable. Never spray because misty spray drift will affect neighboring plants. Just prune off sprouts growing out of a large tree’s surface root; don’t use a chemical for risk of damaging the mother tree.
It’s time to dig out my supply of flags collected from utility company projects left behind when the work was done — or buy a new bundle at a building supply — to mark spots where plants have died and need replaced with something else next spring. Notes made on the flags in waterproof marker or grease pencil remind me what I wanted to do there, if I haven’t changed my mind in the interim.
Plants to divide or transplant at a later date will also be flagged. In the past, I’ve used popsicle sticks, golf tees or plastic sticks made from discarded venetian blinds, but that only works until squirrels or raccoons steal them to play with and carry them far from my intended location, causing much cursing and confusion on my part. I try to back up markers with notes in my garden diary, but as it usually gets left somewhere while I’m working 300 feet away at the end of the woods, that plan seldom works. Besides, I’ve probably lost my pencil.
Tired petunias and other annuals will soon be replaced with pansies as weather cools. A “gutter planter” of excess guttering attached along the deck rail will be full of pansies again, to be enjoyed with morning coffee through the breakfast room French doors this winter, weather permitting. Dogwood leaves are showing crimson, one by one, and through the woods, brown and yellow hues are visible among foliage fading to olive drab and pale chartreuse as trees, triggered by declining day length and falling temperatures of autumn, begin the slow process of conserving energy, breaking down chlorophyll into molecules to be recycled for the next season. Black walnut leaves swirl groundward like bright yellow confetti along with falling nuts, and big crispy liriodendron leaves crunch underfoot.
Now where have I left my journal and my pencil this time? I want to note where to put more chrysanthemums and what died and where to move seedling hostas growing between patio bricks and where to put more ferns and ... and ... and … I’m going to need my sweatshirt too. Welcome, autumn. I’ve missed you.
Save the date on the calendar for the seventh annual Joplin Writers Faire from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Joplin Public Library. The event features local and regional authors, and I’ve been invited to participate. Come visit with me at my booth; I’d love to meet and know my readers. I appreciate each one of you.
