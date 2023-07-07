Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.