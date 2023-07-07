If there was any doubt that summer has arrived, it has been dispelled by dragging out hoses and sprinklers this week, no rain in sight and wilted leaves on everything — with maybe the exception of ragweed. What’s its secret? I think that stuff could survive in the Martian desert.
Common ragweed — ambrosia artemisiifolia, in the aster family, and the bane of allergy sufferers everywhere — is an annual North American native, superbly adapted to growing in disturbed soil anywhere, rain or no rain, and in huge colonies.
It's often termed invasive in farm crops, though as a native, the specific doesn’t really apply here. However, in a turnabout (or payback, considering how many Old World weeds have emigrated here to plague us), it was accidently introduced to European gardens and farms, where its dastardly ways have made it truly invasive and the most common agricultural weed.
But ambrosia? Really? I can think of a dozen or so other names I’d like to call it when I’m sneezing, and ambrosia certainly isn’t one of them. Slender greenish racemes of tiny bead-like flowers on wide branches puff out billions of pollen grains, floating on air currents like invisible smoke, travelling miles high and far out over the oceans, impossible to escape.
This summer, in line with many other plants, ragweeds are already beginning to bloom two or three weeks early, possibly due to Earth’s rising temperatures and high carbon dioxide levels, which contribute to a longer growth season — another good reason for each of us to do our part in whatever way we can about slowing climate change.
Ragweed isn’t an unattractive plant. With fragrant, ferny, divided leaves, it tends to hide among similar-looking bidens, daisies, Queen Anne’s lace and marigolds, so I often miss pulling it out until it suddenly shoots up to its full height (3 to 6 feet, in some cases, if it gets watered). But size really doesn’t matter when it comes to flowering — if conditions are dry, it can be blooming, hidden, at less than 6 inches tall.
Luckily, it’s easy to pull when young; its shallow taproot comes out of the ground with little resistance. A mature plant is another story — involving a machete, or perhaps an axe.
As if common ragweed isn’t enough to make us invent new curse words, it has a larger, thuggier cousin: giant ragweed (ambrosia trifida), which can reach an astounding height of 15 feet. Rather than the fine ferny appearance of its smaller relative, giant ragweed has large, three-lobed palmate leaves, similar in shape to those of a mulberry, though the flowers look much the same.
It blooms somewhat later than common ragweed, often extending the torture season until October frost. Giant ragweed also tends to come in under stealth mode, easily camouflaged among tall perennials like giant ironweed, native thistle and goldenrod, which then innocently get the blame for allergies.
Goldenrod pollen is larger and heavier, falling down rather than drifting in the air to get up our sinuses (unless we deliberately sniff the flowers). But don’t bother; it has little fragrance, and it’s a bad idea at any rate. Myriad tiny bees are busy harvesting pollen in those showy yellow blossoms. It’s blooming early, too.
The genus was named by Carl Linnaeus (the taxonomist to blame for naming many plant species) who received only one specimen (dried and sent to him in Sweden, a long way from its native soil) and was not privy to its heinous ways. Possibly because of its rather pleasant foliage fragrance, he dubbed it ambrosia, which in mythology means “food of the gods” and promises immortality.
It may be the worst misnaming of a plant in botanical history. Artemisiifolia may have stemmed from the arrowhead shape of the leaflets, after Artemis, goddess of the hunt. It has been humorously suggested that its common name, ragweed, came from a necessity to carry a nose-wiping rag in one’s pocket when it was in bloom.
Ragweed does earn something of its ambrosia epithet, in spite of its annoying attributes. Rivaling corn and soybeans for usable calories and containing a high amount of protein, it was once an important food source for animals and people alike, a valuable sustenance over long winters.
Native Americans were known to plant and harvest ragweed for the seeds, reputedly tasting like wheat. They also crushed and boiled them to make a nutritious fatty plant oil and used the entire plant in various medicines, internal and out. The tough stems were used for rope making. Its astringent properties can be used to take the itch out of bug bites and stings by crushing and rubbing the leaves on them. I’ll be trying it in the next event of a bug repellent failure.
Modern science has recognized the value of ragweed in removal of toxic heavy metals and industrial waste from soil. Mature plants should never be composted; seeds remain viable for years in the ground. Burning and returning the ashes to the soil is best, or bagging to be sent away with garbage.
In its own way, ragweed pollen may be as bad (or worse) than ticks in the misery it causes. The same precautions should be taken when coming in from hiking or gardening: showering and washing all clothes, and wiping down with a damp cloth or bathing pets to avoid bringing pollen indoors where it could get on upholstery and pillows.
In the world of ecological balance, ragweed is a host for miniscule red spider mites that suck sap out of the leaves, often covering plants with delicate webs. In addition to being lustily cannibalistic, spider mites are in turn prey for beetles, ladybugs, lacewings, spined soldier bugs and so on up the food chain.
I’ve not noticed if deer will eat ragweed, but maybe they’ll recognize its food value and health benefits and leave my hostas alone if I don’t pull it all. Sure they will. I’ll send Agnes a memo.
I can dream, anyway.
