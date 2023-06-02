Spring has officially left the grounds of Chaos.
The last of spent and yellow spring bulb foliage is finally gone. Peonies have sung their last song, and for the irises, excepting a few in the pond, the show is over. Even columbines are lifting their heads and flinging seed like confetti as they wave their goodbyes — and all nearly two weeks ahead of any kind of usual year.
The woods garden is a serene green, albeit with some of that coming from emerging summer weeds. Sigh — can’t put away pruners and weed totes yet.
In the sunny front garden, climbing roses scrambling over an arbor and along the stone wall are almost halfway through late spring bloom, faded petals already falling like snow. Coreopsis and perennial geraniums are romping gayly through budding daylilies and iris foliage.
The acanthus family of ruellias — so-called wild petunias, native ruellia humilis and the taller south-of-the-border native Mexican petunias (ruellia simplex) — have just begun their soft lavender blooms with intricate Queen Anne’s lace and rose campions, going almost unnoticed until afternoon when flashy blue spiderworts have finished their morning dance. Perennial peas are clambering over the fence in bright white and shocking pink, and foxglove penstemon is abuzz with honeybees, a bright white swath through the meadow next door.
Everything is finally planted that I am going to plant; it will soon be too hot and dry for any more of that. The deck is once again filled with geraniums and begonias. Succulent planters are refreshed with new small treasures, and brugmansias have responded quickly to spring sun with canopies of new leaves. A bonus was to find baby praying mantises, just hatched, already making their way through the foliage.
With a hiatus in the rain — and we hope it is just that — deck umbrella and cushions once again make for comfortable evenings to sit with a cool drink, listening to tree frogs and the pond waterfall. The wheelbarrow “herb garden” is again replenished and ready for summer cooking.
Colorful periwinkles edge a mass of rudbeckia in front of the wall that will soon be in full golden bloom, and morning glories wend their way up a pole in the old herb garden to continue, hopefully, the blooms already appearing for the past month in their greenhouse pots. I am still somewhat mystified by this, as normally — as if anything is normal anymore — morning glories don’t bloom until July.
Though it won’t officially be spring by the calendar until Wednesday, June 21 — 9:57 a.m., if anyone would like to raise a mimosa toast to the exact moment — in our Zone 6B we have already passed the date recognized as meteorological summer, June 1. From all indications, we need to be sure all hoses and sprinklers are in good working order, and we have plenty of bug spray and sun hats, and a good supply of lemonade and/or margaritas with lots of ice.
Many of the predictions, if I can get them sorted out, point to another wild ride this summer as the third La Niña year possibly gives way to what is called a Super El Niño pattern, which might be as scary as it sounds. The last one occurred in 2016, setting global temperature records. Not forgotten were long stretches of 100-degree days, no rain, water bills nearly high enough to pay off the national debt and looking for oceanfront real estate in Alaska.
The Old Farmers Almanac gives the most dire predictions: broiling hot with strong, drenching thunderstorms, hurricanes, tornados and floods, giving way to Armageddon-scorching Sahara desert heat. But I’ll take that with a grain of salt, preferably on the rim of a margarita glass — it is quite often wrong as right.
Other weather models are much gentler and suggest we are in neutral between the two systems, and while we might have a more severe winter when El Niño finally catches up with us at its peak in late fall, our summer may be hot but not radically so.
NOAA explains how sea surface and resulting air temperatures near the equator over the Pacific determine whether we are in La Niña, El Niño or neither. These patterns influence our weather by shifting the position of the jet stream, affecting weather over land areas.
El Niño is often associated with severe weather swings. But a NOAA spokesperson goes on to say, “‘Associated with’ doesn’t mean that all of these impacts happen during every El Niño episode. However, they happen more often during El Niño than you’d expect by chance, and many of them have occurred during many El Niño events.” Everything can change in a matter of hours. Melting polar ice caps, warming arctic regions and cooling ocean temperatures all play a part.
So it’s all up in the air, so to speak, as NOAA won’t be pinned down or actually admit to much of anything. It’s a matter of educated guesswork what the weather is going to do, how climatic conditions bring about changes or what might occur by chance, even with all of today’s sophisticated sensors up and out there constantly monitoring air and sea conditions minute by minute.
Whatever June brings, I’m laying in a stock of lemons, limes and seltzer water and making sure the ice-maker is working. All this thinking about summer is making me thirsty already. I might look up a tall cool mimosa recipe, preferably one that goes with chocolate.
A date for the calendar: the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition’s “Front and Center” art show at Maple UnCommon Guest House and Gallery, 120 E. Maple St., in Columbus, Kansas, beginning June 4 and going into July. My own painting of our cute slithery spring resident of Chaos will be showing. Come see it, and give it a vote for “People’s Choice” while you are there.
