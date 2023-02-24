Five-fingered trouble came to Chaos in the dark of night, behind a black mask and bent on thievery, leaving a trail of broken deck lights and upended pot stands.
I didn’t see the guilty party the first time, but though it covertly raided under cover of darkness, its identity wasn’t much of a secret, evidenced by the empty peanut feeder. I nearly forgot to take it down the second night but caught the culprit in the act just after dusk, its black-ringed-tailed rump bouncing as it scooted down the deck rail to hide under the steps and wait for another shot at it when the coast was clear.
Jim found it back a few minutes later, but too late — the peanuts were safe in the house. Disappointment and empty hands were all Ratty Raccoon got that night, and that’s what it will get every night until the peanuts are gone for summer.
The calendar says spring arrives in 23 days, but there are only 72 hours (after today) until meteorological spring. While we are accustomed to celebrating spring in the middle of March, calendar dates seldom have any relationship with nature’s works.
What the calendar marks is the astronomical vernal equinox when the sun passes over the equator, making days and nights the same length in our Northern Hemisphere (Australians get autumn while we get spring).
Here, meteorologists and climatologists designate March 1 as the beginning of meteorological spring, lasting for three months, with summer beginning June 1. That’s all right by me. The sooner we can call it spring, the better.
Nature agrees. I’m seeing fewer cardinals every day gorging on peanuts, as the dozens visiting in winter return to their own nesting territory, only three or four of our permanent resident pairs staying. Juncos are also disappearing as they begin migration north.
Overwintering robins are coming out from sheltering woods, with flocks of those that chose to migrate passing through on their way back north, snatching a few early worms for fuel on their way. One cardinal told me how “pretty-pretty-pretty” he is from his magnolia branch perch, though perhaps it was not me he was actually serenading, but a female who was definitely giving him the eye from the deck rail.
A flock of passing starlings blackened the front lawn, quickly relieving it of grubs before briefly raiding the peanut feeder and moving on. As much as the resident starlings annoy me by hogging the suet feeders, most have fairly good manners, taking turns with other birds. If they help with control of Japanese beetle and other grubs, I can’t be too unhappy about their mooching of peanuts and mealworms that keep them going through winter.
Wildflowers and perennials are being coaxed from the ground by the warming sun; daffodils have at last begun showing happy golden faces. The woods garden is a glorious riot of hellebores, and care has to be taken to avoid stepping on crocuses underfoot as I explore what’s happening on my forays through the woods — often several times a day now, so as not to miss anything.
It’s still a bit early for major garden cleaning, but as temperatures warm, pulling away the top layer of fallen leaves lets small bulbs and delicate ephemeral wildflowers through so they don’t bloom and die under the detritus, unseen and unpollinated by nectar-seeking bees.
Small native bees are buzzing around in company with honeybees from our neighbor’s hives. I’ve spotted a few tiny flies and one big, shiny black beetle, species unknown. Even with a 700-page beetle guide, I couldn’t narrow it down. There are too many lookalikes. It was apparently confused by the sudden sunlight as I pulled away leaves and quickly scurried off, but not before it paused for a picture.
No emerging butterflies have shown up as yet, but I’m on the lookout. I’m also watching for box turtles emerging from hibernation and keeping ears open for spring peepers and listening for bluebirds marking territory as they scout out houses, abandoned woodpecker holes and serenade potential mates.
It is finally time to get gardens going for spring. Onion sets can go into the ground any time, and seed potatoes are available to be chitted and made ready for March planting. Chitting (or green-sprouting) refers to placing seed potatoes in a warm area to induce sprouting.
I’m going to try sweet potatoes this year. Sweet potatoes grown as houseplants in kitchen windows were all the rage in the ’60s, though I don’t remember anyone actually planting one in the ground. While I’ve always grown gold and variegated leaf ornamental varieties in containers, this year I want edible ones. If they are going to take up that much space, I want them for lunch, so I’m sprouting sweet potato slips to grow in my containers this year.
The leaves are edible as well as the root, and the flowers are morning glory-like and beautiful. All it takes is a firm sweet potato, a glass of water, some toothpicks (I used corn cob holders) to suspend it in a glass, a sunny window and patience. It takes about a month for them to sprout (forgotten sweet potatoes lurking in the pantry already starting to sprout are ahead of the game).
Alternatively, a sweet potato can be sprouted in soil in an empty salad container poked with drainage holes. Plant the potato halfway on its side, keep it damp and wait. When they have leaves, the sprouts (slips) can be gently twisted off and put in water in a small glass container to root. They can be grown until time to plant outdoors (about May 1). One sweet potato can yield several slips. See our Facebook page for a link with more information.
We’re off to savor spring on Saturday at the Springfield Lawn and Garden Show, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s also open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield. It might not be spring quite yet outdoors, but it is in this show and not to be missed.
