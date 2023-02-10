My tiny radish seedlings have vanished, victims to last week’s ice and cold, and with them, my anticipated radish and bread and butter feast, at least for now.
Sowing the seeds this early was a gamble in the first place. As usual, trying to second guess Mother Nature ended in another slap-down and warning side-eye not to try that again. I’ll wait another week and plant some more, when spring pries winter’s icy fingers off her neck and shoos him back to the Arctic.
Most of the garden has more sense than I do, sleeping in until February makes up its mind whether it wants to do spring or not. The hardiest of winter-loving plants seem to have learned some lessons over the past decade here, thumbing their hypothetical noses at whatever Canadian clippers want to throw at them. Even seedlings of money plant (Lunaria) are fast doubling in size and waving tiny leaves in the cold stiff breeze at passersby as if to say, “Look at me grow!”
Native golden ragwort (Packera aurea) has taken advantage of winter to claim more territory in the woods. I have given up trying to control its spread; it is more determined than I am. The silvery-veined leaves of Jim’s favorite, Arum italicum pictum, are lighting up the feet of oakleaf hydrangeas, spreading among ferns and the one patch of euonymus we’ve allowed to stay.
Violet leaves are lining paths and surrounding hostas are yet to wake up. February Gold daffodil leaves are crowding hellebores, dancing downhill through the trees and waving yellow-tipped bud spears, ready to lift their golden cups to the sun.
Hellebores’ vibrant, exotic flowers, from purest white to deepest black-red and all shades in between, along with tiny silken chalices of snow crocuses dotting the lawn and paths in yellow, lavender and white have pollen-and-nectar dispensers open for busily foraging honeybees.
Wide green spears of lycoris that weren’t there yesterday — surprise! — are already nearly 3 inches tall, in a hurry to grow leaves and feed buds for July flowers. Felted gray/green rose campion leaves, ruffled purple of ajuga and ferny emerald of Jacob’s ladder have carpets of winter chickweed — the torment of gardeners everywhere but as ubiquitous as taxes.
All are keeping company with spring-blooming bulbs: grape hyacinth, starflowers and star of Bethlehem. I’ll dig a clump of grape hyacinths to put in a pot with a bit of moss and bring indoors for early bloom; they won’t mind and can be replanted later.
The past year has been really hard on Chaos; the summer drought may have brought the demise of many small trees and perennials, and this winter’s hard cold may have dealt final blows to weakened survivors. We can’t begin to assess damage for a month or two yet.
Some spring flowering shrubs and trees may have lost their bloom for this year, but white spiraeas are already showing tiny green leaves. Our old tulip magnolia’s buds are still firm and tight, gently swelling with warming days. If they can manage to hold off until March, with no hard freezes, we might get to see it in all its glorious bloom this year.
It’s too early to call for forsythia; I cut a couple of branches to bring indoors, but all I got was a few green leaves and not a hint of yellow.
Azalea flowers may be a loss this year; there’s not one green living bud to be found on any of ours. Our English ivy topiary tree, normally evergreen, has lost every leaf to freeze-burn. The stems are still green; it should recover, but a severe crew cut will be in order.
Mahonias and nandinas, both crispy and half-dead, will be in line for decapitation to their knees, leaving about 18 inches to start over with vigorous new growth, though this year’s flowers might be sacrificed.
Much of Chaos is due for garden rehabilitation — not only because of weather damage, but also because it’s getting old, showing its age and sometimes feels a little tired and cranky, like its gardener.
Over the years we have replaced fences, built new arbors and painted sheds. Gardens, like old houses, are never-ending projects; it’s always something.
Garden ornaments have succumbed to weathering. Some should simply be tossed — shabby chic, rustic, tacky and deteriorated vintage junk too far gone is not a good look either for the garden or me. Other pieces, some lost under fallen leaves, are crying out to be found and for new paint, glue or nails.
Birdbaths, benches, stepping stones and steps need straightened and reset. Decaying birdhouses need repair or rebuilt; birdbaths, blue bottle trees and everything glass could all do with a good washing.
A back gate is falling apart; rock and log edges of paths have been kicked out of line, pushed aside by raccoons and possibly an armadillo snarfling (I know it’s not a real word; I made it up and I like it) out tasty worms and grubs.
Patio stones and bricks have been lifted and twisted by tree roots. Mossy stumps and logs have crumbled and collapsed, the gnome-home brush pile needs restacked and the colorful stones of the dry creek have settled into the ground and collected a covering of dirt and debris.
Plants grown too big should be divided, overgrown shrubs trimmed and winter debris cleaned up and carted off. It all has to be done to make it aesthetically pleasing while still maintaining essential habitat and environment for wildlife in our little acre.
Evicting the squirrels from my studio closets was the easy part of spring cleanup. Rejuvenating the garden is going to require another list of intentions and a new pair of gloves — and I’d better make a fresh pot of coffee and a batch of double chocolate brownies.
