It has been the norm for millennia that people don’t always get along, often violently not. It’s nothing new, though since the advent of cellphones and social media, every conflict, large or trivial, makes instant news everywhere — even in bathrooms, where hostility comes to verbal blows over how we should hang our own toilet paper.
We’ve all known people who seem to suck out our very souls as long as they are breathing the same air. But then there are others who nurture those same souls, feed our creativity, help us grow and companionably share whatever life throws at us. They even help us weed out those who are not good for us. We like them, love them, care for them, protect them and feed them what they need.
We’re learning that plants aren’t much different. In spite of our innate human obsession to apply anthropomorphic behavior to all life, believing it should think the way humans do, some plants can’t live with differing species at all and indeed would prefer to not even be on the same planet with one another, let alone the same garden. Others develop nurturing companionships.
Growing plants as companions to each other probably began as long ago as hunter-gatherers came off plains and mountains to begin agriculture, observing what grew well with what and passing the lore down through eons.
Possibly the earliest known writings on intercropping, as the science behind companion planting is known, came from the notes of Roman vintner Marcus Terentius Varro (200 B.C.). He observed that planting cabbages in a vineyard was detrimental to grapes, roses planted with grapes kept vines safe from powdery mildew, a grove of oaks was "hostile" to nearby olive trees and walnut trees around the border of a farm rendered the soil sterile.
Much so-called “companion planting” is anecdotal at best, even mythological. But today’s plant scientists are learning how root systems interact with each other, how chemicals are transmitted from plant to plant and how flower and foliage scents work to attract beneficial insects and “communicate” with other plants in their companion groups.
Some plants are unabashedly downright murderous to others, manufacturing and releasing allelopathic chemicals into the soil, weakening or killing off any rivals for nutrients they need for themselves. Black walnuts are the most notably notorious with juglone, which causes respiratory stress in plants. But there are several others — Varro’s walnuts, ailanthus trees, hackberries, fragrant sumac, sunflowers and even grassy crops such as rice and sorghum, some of which release toxins into the air to be absorbed by neighboring plants.
The chemical weapons are stored in all parts of the plants and will persist in the soil for years, rendering it nonviable for certain crops. So in spite of cutting down that blasted black walnut, it might be a very long time before tomatoes, potatoes, peppers or any of the solanum family can be grown in any garden where it once spread its poison, even as much as 50 feet away from the tree’s trunk.
Mulch containing black walnut chips is not good for a vegetable garden, either. Plant chemists, however, are discovering how to take advantage of allelochemicals in food crop weed suppression to avoid using toxic herbicides.
Chaos is afflicted with several black walnuts, which are cursed on a yearly basis for their messy ways. They still drop flowers, walnut worms and fruit everywhere, and won’t let me grow everything I want.
Our backyard giant allows day lilies, irises, tiger lilies, goldenrod, asters, pipevine and sedums. It also quickly dispatched mums I planted a couple of years ago, slew a young spiraea, hated a golden rain tree, eliminated a pink dogwood and executed a 20-year-old rhododendron as its root spread grew wider.
Grasses and native plants that evolved with black walnuts are apparently welcome; wildflowers in the woods do well in their shade. Most hostas (not all) thumb their noses at juglone, but azaleas just slowly fade. Wild ginger, somewhat alleopathic in its own right, coexists with black walnuts quite happily in our woods garden.
Out from under those killer ninja walnuts, many other plants form companionably agreeable communities. The most familiar vegetable companion plant grouping is what Native Americans and settlers called “Three Sisters”: corn, beans and squash, planted in the same hills. Climbing beans fix nitrogen for the corn, which in turn provide support for them, and the squash, a living mulch, suppresses weeds between them.
There are copious numbers of books on companion planting, and new studies are published on a regular basis as research continues. An internet search produces guides and lists of companion plants and why they are good for each other and for habitats attracting pollinators and other beneficial insects for their use.
Some plants manufacture natural insecticides to repel pests and protect each other from hungry critters. Others are diversionary “trap crops” to lure destructive bugs away from desirable plants. Research shows how plants use acoustic signaling to “hear” each other, “smell” their neighbor’s emissions, “see” with reflected light on leaves and produce nutrients through roots of one plant to enhance the flavor of another.
I’m rethinking some of the planting I intend for my old herb garden, grouping things together to benefit each other. I’ll add dill and coriander seeds to scatter among zinnias and marigolds for butterflies, plant parsley, parsnips and monarda. I’ll give the root-toxic artemisia a corner of its own next to the tiger lilies and not get rid of all the insect-repelling garlic chives.
While I’m waiting for spring, I’ll spend the snowy days with my old copy of “Carrots Love Tomatoes” (Louise Riote, 1975), scouring the internet, making a new seed list and plans for a compatible plant community.
Our plant companions may be more like humans than we imagine; I’ll try to keep their neighborhood peaceful and happy.
