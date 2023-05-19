Naked Gardening Day dancing must have really been effective, with 1 to 3 inches every day since and more predicted, making up for a dry April.
The weeds I mentioned last week are making up for it, too, frolicking and gamboling around among the flower beds as if they are part of the family. They are making themselves at home and refusing to leave.
I’m almost at the point of naming them and making labels so I can fake it to visitors what all those weeds are about: “Oh, that’s Parrillensis vulgaris, ugly but a valuable bee plant,” and “Helifino, it’s been here forever.”
Much of this explosive new growth has occurred in the past few weeks; the extra moisture just gave it a push. In the words of longtime friend Susan Davidson of Perennials Etc. in Gateway, Arkansas, as she surveyed the jungle her demonstration garden had become, hands on hips, brow furrowed and voice tinged with astounded frustration: “Nuts, it’s all gone nuts!”
Some of those “weeds” are more politely called “wildflowers,” and I did invite them. These include pink Missouri primrose and coreopsis dripping over the brick front walk, spiderwort glowing morning blue, field daisies and red clover making me long to weave the daisy chains of my childhood into crowns to wear while dancing through the garden between raindrops, columbines and white violets thick in the midst of everything.
I do not, however, think it was necessary that they invited all their weedy and seedy friends to crowd into their beds. Kicking those squatters out is not an easy task; they are determined to stay.
Bearded irises, those breathtaking stars of the May garden, have already faded into lovely memories. There are only a few stragglers left with a bud or two. Most faded, ratty flower stalks have already been removed. Late species irises are just beginning to making a grand show, with water irises leading the show and yellow pseudacorus, white Louisiana and Black Gamecock standing tall above white water lilies.
Spuria, subgenus of oriental iris, are lofty and elegant above blue spiderwort, pristine white with yellow splashes on the falls. Simultaneous appearances in widely spaced spots in the garden where they sprang unbidden one spring remain an unsolved mystery. They may have been here all along, growing unnoticed among other existing irises and not blooming. I know I didn’t plant them, but I’m not going to argue with these beauties about their questionable (but intriguing) past.
Native copper irises (Iris fulva, named for its copper orange color similar to fox fur) — gifted to me by Jim Long of Long Creek Herbs several years ago — have multiplied well. They are growing where they want, not bashful about elbowing in among other perennials. Belonging to the Louisiana iris group, they are mostly native to cypress swamps and wetlands of the South and into southeastern Missouri — often in standing spring floodwaters, but they have adapted well to our ordinary garden soil and dry, rocky woods alike.
Another of the Louisiana iris group, Iris x fulvala, is a subgenus cross between two other natives: Iris brevicaulis and Iris fulvawas. It was named by naturalist John James Audubon, who painted many native irises with his birds in the early 1800s for “Birds of North America.”
Inherited with this garden, they have insinuated themselves into nearly every bed. Deep violet with gold “signals” on the falls (where beards would be on tall bearded irises), small dark rhizomes spread vigorously and sneakily underground like some kind of manic weed among other plants where they lurk unnoticed until they bloom. Crooked stems give them the common name of zigzag irises, often lying on the ground, weaving through hardy geraniums and daisies.
The yellow pseudacorus (aka yellow flag) growing in our pond are naturalized Eurasian water irises, invasive in some ponds, lakes and rivers. One came as a “bonus plant” with an order of water plants many years ago. In my naivete, I planted it in the pond.
That first one tiny plant quickly grew to a clump about 4 feet wide and weighing some 150 pounds, requiring the aid of two strong men to lift it out of there when it threatened to occupy the entire pond. A small clump is now carefully contained in one corner of the pond where its bright golden flowers glow in the morning sun. As long as I deadhead them before they go to seed, they remain fairly well behaved. For now.
Having escaped its pot to nearly fill one side of the small woods pond is native northern blue flag (Iris versicolor), a wetland species often found growing at the edges of small lakes or country ponds. Also known as harlequin flag (“flag” from Old English flagge, meaning water reed), the showy, 4-inch blue-violet, purple-veined flowers sport yellow splashes on downward curved sepals, with four or five flowers on a stem.
Loved by hummingbirds and bees, this showy native is unpalatable to deer. A shallow-water plant, protruding rhizomes are always humming with honeybees using them as landing bases to drink. Although once used by Native Americans as medicine, roots and rhizomes are extremely toxic to both humans and animals. Even handling fresh roots with bare hands can cause severe skin reactions; dividing and replanting should only be undertaken with protective gloves.
Still, it is going to have to be divided and corralled back into a pot before it completely takes over its small water source where deer and other small woodland creatures come to drink. A clump should be a good permanent fixture in a barrel water-garden near our driveway steps, partnered with miniature horse-tail rush and black taro for the summer.
Our beautiful German bearded iris season may be over, but every morning (when it isn’t raining) I’m looking for the latest bloomers in these and other untraditional irises, from Japanese, Siberians, roof irises and foetedissima to tiny yellow star-flower irises, and I’m infatuated all over again. There are colors and varieties I don’t have; I can feel a new obsession bubbling.
Somebody help me. I may need a serious intervention — or a new plant catalog.
