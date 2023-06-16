I use a lot of words like, “Huh! I’ll be darned! Go figure! I didn’t know it would do that! Well, who knew?” They’re often accompanied by a good bit of head shaking and maybe some eye rolling at the things my plants have gotten themselves up to.
One that recently caused me to invoke most, if not all, of those words is a Cissus discolor, also known as rex begonia vine.
A victim of last winter’s greenhouse heat failure on the coldest night of the year, it had lived a good life as a hanging basket plant for a couple of years, but didn’t like that zero-degree cold. To all visible signs, it had kicked the proverbial bucket and was slated for an unceremonious burial in the compost pile along with begonias and geraniums also evicted from their lives.
But when cleaning the greenhouse this spring, when its turn came for the toss, I hesitated. Something was niggling at the edge of my subconscious (maybe plants are telepathic after all), so I just trimmed back the long withered shoots and hung its apparently dead self from a shelf.
I sporadically watered it if I thought about it, but otherwise it was out of mind and expectations. I even stuck a piece of spider plant into the pot, thinking I wouldn’t waste a perfectly good basket full of soil.
Three months later, “Huh!” was probably the first word I used and said out loud when glancing in its direction. I saw not just one leaf, but a footlong healthy, vigorous shoot sprouting out of a now obviously undead cissus stalk and waving, “I’m back, world!” It certainly is, growing like a weed and rapidly overflowing its basket.
Cissus was one of my favorite lost tropicals of many years past. When I finally found one again, I hadn’t hesitated to add it to my collection. I was despaired of ever seeing another one upon its apparent demise, so its miraculous (to me) resurrection seemed like a lottery win. I’ll have to find another home for the now rooted spider plant; they can’t comfortably share the same pot, as both are too possessive of their space.
Cissus discolor, native to the tropical forests of the island of Java, in spite of its common name of rex begonia can’t claim the begonia family at all. Instead, it is more closely related to grapevines (vitaceae). Sometimes also called tapestry vine, its large arrowhead-shaped leaves, bright silver in maturity, edged in green and suffused with red veins and backs, are similar in coloring to many varieties of rex begonias.
Because they need indirect light and humidity to do well, the greenhouse is probably the best place for a cissus year-round. It can be a difficult plant in dry indoor winter air, nor does it care much for air conditioning, preferring warmish summer temperatures of around 80 degrees. It may go dormant in winter indoors.
When in full growth, a monthly feeding of a balanced house plant fertilizer and moderate watering is all the care it needs. A climber in its native jungle, it could benefit from a trellis, but I like it in a basket, its long vines gracefully trailing. If close to anything it can reach to wrap its tendrils around, it will rapidly go up instead of down in true grapevine fashion.
My passion for shiny things and brilliant color like crystals, art glass and silver is always on the lookout for plants I can love on. Cissus discolor’s vibrantly hued lookalike, though differing in growth habits, is another of my favorites: Persian shield (Strobilanthes dyerianus), native to Myanmar (Burma).
In the acanthus family, related to bear’s breeches and ruellia (wild petunia), strobilanthes is a perennial evergreen sub-shrub in warmer climates. But it has a long history dating back to Victorian times as a conservatory, house plant and summer bedding plant for its striking ornamental foliage of 6-inch to 8-inch lance-shaped leaves in deep purple with soft lilac and green veins overlaid with iridescent, metallic silver.
While only hardy to southern Zone 10, growing 2 to 3 feet tall and wide in a season, Persian shield can be grown as a striking, deer-resistant summer companion to ferns and hostas. I have never planted it in the garden myself; I always used it as a colorful potted plant summering on the deck.
Persian shield is also outstanding in a mixed container with silvery dusty miller, trailing dichondra, chartreuse sweet potato vine and impatiens. Because it is humidity-loving but not tolerant of wet feet, soil should dry out a finger’s depth before watering, and fertilized every two weeks or so (when I remember) with half-strength house plant food.
Carrying strobilanthes through the winter, either in cuttings or the plant, has not been successful. I suspect my greenhouse is too cold, but replacements have always been easily found each spring. Wintering on the covered back porch might be better; it might even bloom if its season can be extended. Or it will lose its leaves and go winter dormant and join the ranks of the undead until spring.
A Persian shield might go in a partially shaded pot at the bottom of the deck stairs with sweet potato vine. I’ve experimented with an assortment of begonias, impatiens and coleus there and have never been entirely satisfied. Perhaps Persian Shield will thrive.
Sweet potato vine does beautifully (when the deer don’t eat it), and this year sunflowers, bird-planted, are in the pot — and deer-pruned. I have despaired of ever having sunflowers being allowed to grow for their full season, but high hopes always persist.
I’m looking over everything else I thought was dead with a critical eye, now that I know the undead may be living among us just waiting to wake up. Nothing else gets the boot for a while here. Well, except for deer and groundhogs. It’s another lesson learned in Chaos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.