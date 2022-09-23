Late September is infused with brilliant yellow.
Early morning sun turns foliage through woods into molten gold, echoed by butterscotch yellow annual bidens at the back door, deep ochre of goldenrod on the herb garden fence, dandelions returning in joyous abundance underfoot on the patio and pale walnut tree leaves drifting down to carpet deck and ground.
Pink and mauve autumn crocuses punctuate the sea of gold and fallen leaves cover the ground in burnt umber.
Spider lilies, Lycoris radiata, another “naked lady” member of the amaryllis family, are pushing up distinctive scarlet red cat-whisker blooms by the path to the woods. I’d like to move some from the overcrowded clumps, but fall is not the best time for transplanting, as roots start to grow and new leaves come up after flowers have faded.
I’ll have to be patient and wait to dig them during summer dormancy. Spider lilies like full sun and part shade, and bulbs planted with tips just at surface level in well-drained soil that stays dry in summer — not a problem of late. Ours do well in this rocky soil with filtered sun under our mixed hardwoods.
Squirrels are ecstatically scampering up and down black walnut trees, eating as they go. Gravel paths are black with bits and chunks of walnut hulls; every table and chair is littered and stained. Squirrels have a quirky sense of humor; anyone who happens to be taking a stroll under the trees is showered with shreds, their aim too unerring for it to be accidental.
Every unripe pear is gone from the tree next door; it was loaded, but nary a one remains, and none on the ground. I don’t know whether to blame squirrels or raccoons for that raid, but Jim is cussing squirrels over loss of his anticipated pear harvest. It was probably both, with opossums and deer aiding and abetting.
Deer Agnes and her clan have gotten bolder as fall approaches, with constant forays over the back gate in spite of spraying with Liquid Fence. Her personal herd has grown to at least five — I think her daughters and grand-fawns, and I’m pretty sure a fat 6-point buck caught on our game cam belongs to her.
Other than one or two hostas that must have been missed by repellent, little seems to have been munched. I’m not sure what they are after other than a drink from the little pond.
It’s time to put tree guards on all our young trees; that buck and his gang will soon be looking for suitable trees to rub velvet off those pretty antlers. They seem to prefer tree trunks a couple inches in diameter and can completely strip bark all the way around, effectively killing a tree. We’ve already lost a pine, two dogwoods and a couple of nice Japanese maples to them as well as seeing damage to a half-dozen more.
Many perennials have faded and withered from heat and drought, in spite of me trying to keep them watered. It’s a bit early to cut them back, except the worst of the bunch with no green leaves at all, as I don’t want to encourage new growth at this time of year with cold weather approaching.
I’ll leave hostas alone; most look burnt and sad, but with still enough green to feed roots before winter dormancy. Coneflowers and rudbeckia seed heads will be left for finches and winter birds migrating in, even though they are brown and ragged.
We’re passing another milestone in this year of heat and drought I will be glad to see behind us: autumn equinox. The calendar marks it as Sept. 21, but because Earth has a slight wobble to its axis, the date can vary in the span of three days, Sept. 21-24.
While the actual occurrence is only a split second, we have a full day and night of equal daylight and dark, more or less. Atmospheric refraction means about eight more daylight minutes than night. The sun rises due east and sets due west everywhere on Earth, except for the North and South poles where there is no east or west, as the sun hovers directly over the equator on the equinox.
It also causes the fastest sunrises and sets of the year. This year, according to NASA, equinox occurred at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22, though nothing noticeable marked the occasion. Nightfall has continued to come about two minutes earlier each day as usual. If we were to have been at the equator, a vertical stick stuck in the ground would have cast no shadow with the sun directly overhead.
In the Southern hemisphere, which is always opposite to our position, it is spring equinox, welcoming summer while we are headed for winter.
Harvest Home, an ancient Celtic equinox festival, celebrated the perfect balance between day and night — reaping the harvest, giving thanks for the fertility of Earth and its abundance, bonding with family and community, setting intentions for the coming season and resting before winter. It eventually morphed into the American tradition of Thanksgiving, according to some sources.
During the mid-20th century, Harvest Home was dubbed Mabon by the neo-pagan movement. It was named for the Celtic god of light, though there is little evidence Mabon was actually worshiped or even noted in Celtic traditions.
It is still fun to celebrate — any excuse for a party — and especially in these times to contemplate what nature has given us (or not), look ahead at what’s in store for our gardens and make plans for adapting to the unfamiliar, changing (and challenging) world facing us.
We should be anticipating cozy autumn traditions of our own: digging out sweaters, boots and blankets, building bonfires to roast hot dogs and make s’mores, planting pansies and making apple pie. But uncomfortable summer temperatures are still hanging on, generating little enthusiasm for such activities.
Nevertheless, I think I’ll take a nice long walk in the cool morning woods, make a pot of chili and cornbread, have a glass of apple cider and chat with fall about not dragging summer along — and to please pick up some rain on the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.