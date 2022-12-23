I miss winter snow. I never imagined I would hear myself saying that, but there it is.
In Michigan, where I grew up, Christmas was always a winter wonderland, with sun glittering off white sparkling snow or giant flakes falling like white feathers from, as the rhyme goes, Mother Goose shaking her feather bed.
Frosty the Snowman was a must to build in the middle of the front lawn, waving to passing cars from under the twin pine trees beside the driveway. Bundled up in snowsuits and thick gloves, my father and I tractored down the long lane to the cedar swamp to cut a fat, fragrant cedar for our Christmas tree and gather pine branches to make a wreath for the front door.
Making snow angels and snow forts were afternoon delights from Thanksgiving on, and the neighbor kids and I played outdoors until our mittens were soaked, hands half frozen, and we could no longer feel our noses. We crowded into the kitchen to thaw out with marshmallow-topped hot cocoa in front of the wood-fired, cast-iron range.
Later we gathered in front of the Christmas tree, lit with bubble lights and hung with construction paper chains, paper candy canes and painted pine cones I made at school, snowmen and gingerbread men my father created with cardboard, spackle and epsom salt for glitter, a few plastic Santas and angels from our local five-and-dime, and gleaming lead tinsel.
We could watch winter winds blow drifting snow against the windows while a fire in the living room wood stove kept us warm. Mama and I made big sticky popcorn balls with peanuts — I always had burnt fingers when my impatient young self couldn’t wait for the syrup to cool a bit before shaping them — and unending cups of cocoa made with a big box of Hershey’s cocoa, a bag of marshmallows and milk from our own cows.
Mama read Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” aloud. There were more books to read curled up on my window seat, wrapped in a warm quilt of Mama’s making and watching Jack Frost make fantastic patterns on the panes. Christmas fairy tales swirled through my mind as I waited to hang up my stocking in hopes my wishes would come true, while I listened to Gene Autry, Frank Sinatra, Doris Day and Judy Garland singing Christmas songs on my little red portable record player.
As a child, I had no doubt about Santa’s ability to travel around the world in one night with a sleigh full of toys and eight flying reindeer to deliver oranges, candy canes and coloring books in every child’s stocking on Christmas morn. There were dolls with eyes that closed, paper dolls, dollhouses, new socks and more books, once a sled, and another year, ice skates.
But the passage of time has a way of changing things, and Santa went the way of the Easter Bunny, tooth fairy and the old kitchen range. It didn’t mean I loved the stories any less; it only meant I knew just maybe they weren’t real things, but I still believed them in my heart.
As a young mother, I passed them on to my own children, and every now and then, I catch half-buried glimpses of belief still alive in my daughter and grandchildren. The legends live on, though the magical white Christmases of my childhood now only live in nostalgic memories.
Years later, when moving to Missouri where winters were generally not as cold, December and Christmas didn’t always mean it should be white and snowy, and sometimes there would be roses on Christmas Day. After escaping a lifetime of freezing Michigan winters, I enjoyed the few fairly satisfying snowstorms for their briefness and was as glad to see them melt quickly and be gone as I was delighted to see them come.
Now, with climate change happening rapidly, winter storms are fewer and farther between, briefer and more intense with weather on a scary roller coaster ride.
Global warming, contrary as it sounds, can actually cause those wild swings. As the atmosphere warms, it holds more moisture, which in turn causes an increase in precipitation and more snowfall, ice storms and even intense blizzards as temperatures drop below freezing. The normally circular stratospheric polar vortex over the North Pole is disrupted by warming polar regions, causing it to weaken, stretch and deliver colder air farther south. It’s labeled as a “Polar Express” — and not the one we want to see delivering Santa to our Christmas parades.
I’ve been watching our weather with intense anticipation all week, my nose pressed against the window like my 7-year-old self, watching for the first snowflake, warm winter boots and mittens waiting by the door. Snow? Promises, promises. Huge, historic winter storm over the Midwest, they say. Sure. I’ll believe that when Santa brings me that red 1956 Thunderbird convertible on my wish list.
I have reluctantly accepted that blizzard conditions for the Midwest that forecasters are talking about are for the Upper Midwest, and all we might get is freezing rain with a few snow showers, regardless of what our local meteorologists are getting excited about. Not that I want 5 feet of snow; 1 or 2 feet, or even 6 inches, would be enough — if it sticks around until Christmas has come and gone.
Nonetheless, our bird feeders are filled, with an extra scoop of peanuts; the greenhouse is watered before we shut the water off so pipes wouldn’t freeze during predicted below-zero cold; snow shovel and ice melter are at hand; and my pretty pot of winter pansies has come in from the deck. I’m ready with my quilt, cup of cocoa and ancient, tattered but loved copy of “A Christmas Carol.”
Scrooge would say, “Bah, humbug,” if we don’t get a thick blanket of snow to protect our gardens from the below-zero winter cold, but whether we get the magic of that winter wonderland or not, warmest season’s greetings from the Parrill house to yours.
Mama’s popcorn ball and cocoa recipes can be found on our Parrillel Universe of Wonderful Things Facebook page.
