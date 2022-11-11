Winter has arrived, swooping in with serious intent of an extended stay and claiming nights for her own, even though autumn’s lease isn’t quite up yet and she’s still hanging around until her paintbox is empty of reds and golds.
The changeover wasn’t without drama, presenting a finale with a spectacular blood moon lunar eclipse at 2 a.m. Tuesday. I was sound asleep and would have missed the whole thing, though it was not visible here after all, as rainy clouds obscured the night sky. Plenty of replays were available, however, to watch and enjoy on one last warm evening with a glass of wine on the deck and a farewell blessing for autumn.
The days of stepping barefoot onto the deck to enjoy my morning coffee are over for this fall. Flip flops, outdoor cushions and pillows are all stowed away with a sigh of regret until sunnier spring days. We’ve rolled up hoses and found and gathered tools left where our fingers had straightened out. Gnomes and trolls are tucked in and birdbaths cleaned and filled.
Tender plants out for the remaining days of Indian summer are safely back indoors. Our Thanksgiving cactus responded to the short days and cool nights by covering nearly every stem with buds. Some are showing pink already, not patient enough to wait until Thanksgiving to strut its stuff. A pot of impatiens too pretty to let go came indoors to enjoy — not an ideal house plant, but perhaps it will last until the new year.
Nearly all the trees are bare except for drought-withered leaves still clinging. A few aberrant hackberries and redbuds remain stubbornly green, milking every bit of chlorophyll and energy they can store for next year after the dry, exhausting summer.
Lilacs given up for dead, every leaf crisp and fallen, have resurrected with new green after the last rain. Carlessi viburnum leaves are just beginning to show blood-red, and our dwarf beauty bush is still as fresh and green as it was in spring, despite having been forgotten in the watering lottery this summer.
Many oaks that normally (though what is normal anymore?) hang on to leaves until midwinter have already dropped most of them, leaving shin-deep drifts and treacherously cloaked woods paths, with protruding roots, rocks, fallen branches and other hazards invisible under the thick leafy cover. I’ve noticed most fallen acorns are small and underdeveloped due to lack of moisture from the drought. It will be slim pickings for squirrels and woodpeckers this winter. Note: Buy raw peanuts.
We’ve raked wheelbarrows full of leaves and scooped up deep piles windblown against the studio and outbuildings. It’s mostly an exercise in futility, as the slightest breeze brings more down and we’re right back where we started.
A leafblower has been my constant companion on woods walks, though I’m careful not to blow them too deeply over areas where delicate ephemeral wildflowers, dainty snowdrops and snow crocuses coming up in late winter wouldn’t be able to struggle through a thick, heavy blanket of leaves. We’re not leaving them on the lawn, as a thick layer of leaves will suffocate what actual grass we do have — though if I thought it would smother despised invasive Bermuda grass in our front lawn, I would pile them all on it.
Excess leaves are spread outside our fence where, having cleared a thick tangle of honeysuckle, euonymous and blackberry bushes and planted dogwoods, redbuds, mahonias and elderberries, we maintain a wildflower-filled buffer zone to help keep those invasives out of our garden and provide wildlife habitat.
Our neighbors, whose property it is, have also planted pollinator-friendly plants and keep beehives there. We don’t chop or bag leaves anymore, having long ago become aware of the many tiny lives destroyed in the process. Blanketing leaves helps keep trees and plants warm, gives box turtles a safe place to hibernate and allows butterflies and moths to escape in spring.
We are again being “lazy gardeners,” not doing a complete garden cleanup. Tiny bees, wasps and other pollinators swarming the last chrysanthemums earlier this week will be seeking hibernation in stems of perennials, grasses, blackberry stalks and other pithy stems. If we cut them back at all, a minimum of 18 inches is left standing for their habitat.
Fallen leaves not in paths stay in place for cocoons of moths, caterpillars and overwintering butterflies such as mourning cloaks, and for field mice, lizards, salamanders, toads and other small animals. We do cut tall phlox back to the ground to control red bugs (or phlox bugs) overwintering in lower stems.
Seed-bearing stalks of coneflowers, rudbeckias and black-eyes Susans and others are left for birds. Bidens (or sticktights, as the seeds remind us as they stud pants and shirtsleeves and get tangled in my hair), Queen Anne’s lace and larkspur are pulled, some seeds scattered for next year and the rest tossed in the aforementioned wildflower area.
Woody debris goes in brush piles for bird and animal shelter. Countless critters from mammals and reptiles to an entire world of insects, large and small, take advantage there for winter respite and protection.
As I look out onto the Chaotic remains of summer and into the sleeping garden, I am acutely aware of the hidden natural world we must protect for continuation of our own fragile existence. Nature, especially in winter, is messy and unkempt, and needs to be that way.
Besides, winter is whispering in my ear: “I’m not dead. Hellebores are coming, and if you look carefully, though trees are bare, the woods are still green under your feet. There are birds, deer, raccoons, squirrels and foxes. Go outside.”
I’m listening. Warm sweaters, jackets and boots are out of storage. We’re stocked up with cider and tea for hot winter drinks, a fresh supply of popcorn and birdseed for our feathered friends. Bring it on, winter. We are ready.
I want to thank all my readers who came to the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition studio tour (and won studio card prizes — congratulations!). It was so much fun. I loved meeting each one of you and making new friends. I so appreciate you all. If you missed it, Wonderful Things studio is open Wednesday through Saturday afternoons until Christmas. The tea is hot and the conversation warm.
