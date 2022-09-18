The family thinks I'm joking — I’m not.
I never want to win a million, much less a billion dollars. Becoming an overnight rich person can only be compared to developing an abscessed tooth that will never go away.
It's not because I'm against gambling or any of the get-rich-quick schemes. It's simply because I'm afraid of who I might become if, in a matter of 24 hours, I became a multimillionaire. Everything would change. Sure, we'd pay off the bills and then what? Quit working and just wander around the house all day counting money?
I like the challenge of wondering if the money will outlast the month, instead of knowing the money would be never-ending. How boring would it be if everything I always wanted was just a phone call or button push away. Could I really handle never having the satisfaction again of finding the perfect shirt on the $5 bargain rack? I suppose my passion for going to garage sales would have to end too, since I could just buy everything new.
How weird would your kids become if you were running amuck with money coming out your ears? With millions of dollars at your disposal, wouldn't the first instinct be to take care of your kids? What would happen to relationships, if, on second thought, you decided not to share your wealth? If you loaded up the grandkids with thousands, would they ever come back to visit?
Finding the $20 in the back pocket of my jeans a month ago wouldn't be a big deal if I were filthy rich. Digging through the bottom of my purse and getting giggly over finding four quarters for a quick cup of coffee would seem ridiculous. Outdoor fun, like free concerts in the park, tailgating and camping would now become indoor activities like noontime tea, lunches at the club and ballroom dancing. And what about my garden? Would I lose my mind if I were never to mow our 10 acres of grass again?
The days of browsing around the Dollar Tree, or any other store that has the name Dollar in it would be a thing of the past. The dollar would be replaced with hundreds and there are no Hundred Dollar General Stores I'm aware of.
I found the answer to my worrisome "what if I won" dilemma. I just never play. I don't buy into the lottery, and the reason isn't just because I don't want to become rich without working for it. They say a portion of the ticket sales goes to our schools, but if that's the case, why don't we ever hear about it? Seems like the public school system has issues just having enough funds to function.
I don’t need the money. I'm already rich. I'm a grandma.
