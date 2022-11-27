My first experience duck hunting was a real quackup.
His instructions were simple enough, although hard to follow, at 6 a.m. with the temperature outside at 19. My guy, all decked out in his camo waders, camo coat, hat, gloves and face mask was in the water trying to connect the wings onto his remote control duck. He remembered everything but his handy-dandy headlamp, so he wanted me to come down the hill to shine my flashlight on his pretend duck.
Thanks to the muskrats, the second step caused me to tumble down the hill, flashlight and all, until I landed at the bottom, close to the water but not in it. If I had witnessed this fiasco, I’d have been laughing my head off. He didn’t see the humor in it.
An hour and a half later, with no ducks to be seen, we headed back to the camper. Thank goodness he called it quits, as I didn’t want to be the first to admit multiple layers of clothing weren’t keeping me from feeling frozen. I had sat on a three-legged stool for so long I was contemplating crawling out of the blind.
Later that afternoon, while driving over to check on the decoys, a duck flew overhead looking for a break in the ice to land. Sure enough, the ice broken that morning had enticed the duck to get a drink of water. As we were turning around to head back to the blind, the dog decided he wanted to make friends with a skunk. Even after he was sprayed, he continued to want to play, but the skunk wasn’t having it and started to chase him. Without thinking, I opened the door so the dog jumped in between us.
The smell was so intense it made our eyes and nose run, and he was immediately let back out. All I could think of is how will we get this horrendous stink off of us. We weren’t driving back to the camper, so I thought maybe he couldn’t see, as I was having issues as well. Shooting a duck was priority over being overcome by skunk smell.
By the time I reached the blind, the duck was in the middle of the pond on the ice. The dog was frantically running around trying to do his job but had never encountered ice before. Very gingerly he crept his way to the duck and once he had it in his mouth, the ice broke, and he couldn’t figure out how to get back to the land.
After what seemed like hours — but was only minutes — it was obvious the dog wasn’t going to put down the duck so he could maneuver his way out of the icy water. I sped back to the camper and grabbed the waders so the dog and dead duck could be rescued. After spending 30 minutes in ice water, the skunk smell still had not come out of his fur.
I had once heard tomato juice would take away the skunk smell, but all I had was ketchup. It didn’t work, so the dog not only smelled terrible but had ketchup smeared all over his right side.
The opening day of duck season was a success, although we did get skunked.
